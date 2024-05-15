Candice Dupree, the esteemed head women’s basketball coach at Tennessee State University, boasts an illustrious career both as a professional player and coach. Let’s delve into the journey of this extraordinary individual, from her stellar performance on the court to her personal milestones.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Tampa, Florida, Dupree’s passion for basketball blossomed during her time at Paul R. Wharton High School. She excelled not only in basketball but also in volleyball, showcasing her athleticism from a young age. Her talent and dedication led her to Temple University, where she further honed her skills on the basketball court from 2002 to 2006.

Professional Career

Dupree’s entry into the WNBA marked the beginning of a remarkable journey. Selected sixth overall in the 2006 draft by the Chicago Sky, she quickly made her mark in the league. Her rookie year saw her named to the Eastern Conference WNBA All-Star team, setting the stage for a series of stellar performances in the years to come.

In 2010, Dupree embarked on a new chapter, joining the Phoenix Mercury. It was here that she achieved one of the pinnacle moments of her career, winning the WNBA Championship in 2014. Her contributions to the team’s success were undeniable, solidifying her status as one of the league’s standout players.

Over the years, Dupree’s talent and versatility have been recognized through numerous accolades, including multiple WNBA All-Star selections. Her impact on the court has been felt by teammates and opponents alike, earning her respect and admiration throughout the basketball community.

Off-Court Ventures

Beyond her achievements in professional basketball, Dupree has also ventured into coaching. In 2022, she joined the San Antonio Spurs as a Player Development coach, bringing her wealth of experience and knowledge to the next generation of athletes.

Personal Life

Dupree’s personal life is equally compelling. She shares a deep bond with her wife, DeWanna Bonner, a fellow WNBA player known for her exceptional talent on the court. The couple, who first began dating during their time in the league, have since built a life together, welcoming twin daughters in 2017.

Their love story has captured the hearts of fans and fellow players alike, serving as a testament to the power of love and companionship in the face of life’s challenges.

Conclusion

In summary, Candice Dupree’s journey—from her early days on the courts of Tampa to her current role as a coach and mentor—is a testament to her resilience, passion, and unwavering dedication to the sport she loves. As she continues to inspire future generations of athletes, her legacy both on and off the court will undoubtedly endure for years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Who is Candice Dupree’s wife?

Candice Dupree is married to DeWanna Bonner, a fellow WNBA player known for her remarkable talent on the court.

How many WNBA championships has Candice Dupree won?

Candice Dupree has won one WNBA Championship, achieving this milestone with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014.

What is Candice Dupree’s coaching role?

Candice Dupree currently serves as the head women’s basketball coach at Tennessee State University, bringing her wealth of experience to guide and mentor aspiring athletes.

Where did Candice Dupree play college basketball?

Candice Dupree played college basketball at Temple University from 2002 to 2006, where she garnered numerous awards and accolades for her exceptional performance on the court.

What are some of Candice Dupree’s career highlights?

Some of Candice Dupree’s career highlights include multiple WNBA All-Star selections, a WNBA Championship win in 2014, and her current role as a Player Development coach with the San Antonio Spurs.