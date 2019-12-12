When most people hear the words Catholic Charities, they assume a religious entity is doing good, responsible charity work. What most people don’t know, is organizations like Catholic Charities are all about government involvement, and social justice.

Catholic Charities is neither Catholic in practice, or charitable by definition, but it is however a great organization to make a great salary as their tax returns show. The latest tax form 990 to be found on Guidestar is from 2017 where it shows the former Executive Director of the Nashville office, Pamela Russo raking in over $115,000 a year, and its Chief Financial officer, Richard Neal making over $116,000. Not bad for a “charitable”group.

Who Catholic Charities provide grants to may be of interest to Tennesseans whose current Gov, Bill Lee is deciding whether or not TN will resume taking refugees. The amount of money flowing into leftist leaning groups is astonishing, considering a “religious“charity should be helping its own first. One of those groups CC grants money to is the Nashville International Center for Empowerment (NICE), which received $496,626. NICE, which is affiliated with the Ethiopian Community Development Council (ECDC) states on their website their mission is to “To ensure refugees and immigrants achieve their full potential now and for generations to come”, with their vision being “A strong, prosperous and peaceful community enriched by diversity”.

Speaking of affiliations, Catholic Charities urges their supporters to become advocates for the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD). Who are they? In the nutshell, according to Discover The Networks, CCHD “Embraces the leftwing ideology and tactics of the late Saul Alinsky, Identifies capitalism as the source of America’s“pervasive”poverty, Provides funding for the Industrial Areas Foundation, the Midwest Academy, People Improving Communities Through Organizing, and the Gamaliel Foundation, Was a longtime financial supporter of ACORN and Helped Barack Obama when he was a young community organizer during the 1980s. (read more here https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/organizations/catholic-campaign-for-human-development-cchd/)

The last thing Tennessee, or any other state needs is more refugees with its local nonprofit organizations funding them. Here in Tennessee we have our own homegrown issues. Our education system is failing our children, while teachers and police officers barely survive on their salaries. It is unacceptable that our veterans are living in shelters or on the street, and families are struggling to make it, while “religious”nonprofits seek to line their own pockets by bringing in those who have no allegiance to America, or Tennessee.

If this seems harsh, it is, and too bad. The reality is organizations like Catholic Charities aren’t in business to help their own, but rather support and promote their own political agendas, drastically changing the demographics of towns, cities and states.

Just . Say. No.