Weekly Devotional by David Virts

Text: Joshua 14:6-14 Mountains?

Question of the Day: When does a believer say with Caleb, “Give me that mountain?”

Challenges: we all face them many times throughout life. Some challenges are physical, some mental, some concern people around us in our jobs, neighborhoods, and even in our churches. So what do we do with those challenges? How do we go forth with a major world-wide pandemic starring us in the face (which is happening as I write this), or a political system that is on the verge of collapsing and destroying our country? (This was written just before the election of 2020!) One thing is for sure, everything in our lives up to this point has prepared us for that challenge, but it still seems big and foreboding. In today’s text Caleb saw a challenge and was prepared for it and accepted it—and even asked for it!

“Then the people of Judah came to Joshua at Gilgal. And Caleb the son of Jephunneh the Kenizzite said to him, ‘You know what the LORD said to Moses the man of God in Kadesh-barnea concerning you and me. 7 I was forty years old when Moses the servant of the LORD sent me from Kadesh-barnea to spy out the land, and I brought him word again as it was in my heart. 8 But my brothers who went up with me made the heart of the people melt; yet I wholly followed the LORD my God. 9 And Moses swore on that day, saying, “Surely the land on which your foot has trodden shall be an inheritance for you and your children forever, because you have wholly followed the LORD my God.”

“10 And now, behold, the LORD has kept me alive, just as he said, these forty-five years since the time that the LORD spoke this word to Moses, while Israel walked in the wilderness. And now, behold, I am this day eighty-five years old. 11 I am still as strong today as I was in the day that Moses sent me; my strength now is as my strength was then, for war and for going and coming. 12 So now give me this hill country of which the LORD spoke on that day, for you heard on that day how the Anakim were there, with great fortified cities. It may be that the LORD will be with me, and I shall drive them out just as the LORD said.’ ”

“13 Then Joshua blessed him, and he gave Hebron to Caleb the son of Jephunneh for an inheritance. 14 Therefore Hebron became the inheritance of Caleb the son of Jephunneh the Kenizzite to this day, because he wholly followed the LORD, the God of Israel.”

Here are some observations from the life of Caleb that helped him face that challenge:

1. Years earlier when he saw the challenge that the Anakim faced Israel with, he was not intimidated: they were fierce fighters and huge giants, but no match for a man with God behind him.

2. Caleb reminded Joshua in their meeting at the point of this text that it was the LORD who sent them; His servant, Moses, had accepted a huge challenge in leading Israel, and now he, Caleb saw and gladly accepted a challenge to take part of that land that he had seen years before.

3. It is said a number of times about Caleb, he “wholly followed the LORD his God.” That is key: whenever we follow God with all our might and soul and strength—with His help—we are then ready for a bigger and greater challenge.

4. No matter what the size of the challenge or those we face in that challenge, we must see—as Caleb did—what we can do with God’s strength and His guidance is a do-able task! Never shrink from it; in fact, see it and ask for a challenge: this will prove to you how great and strong our God is in defeating all foes that we face.

5. The other 10 spies shrank back, caused the whole nation of men to grumble and complain, and they were all wiped out before the whole nation could move ahead and conquer the land (remember the 10 were killed in a plague and that whole generation of men died in the wilderness). So our wrong actions can cause devastating national consequences!

And so Caleb stepped up 40+ years later and said of that challenge: “give me that mountain!” Do you face an insurmountable task right now? Do not the giants we face strike fear in the hearts of many people? Will this pandemic ever end? Will the political situation ever calm down so that we can live in peace and harmony? Are we too old to step out and face a challenge (Caleb here was 85 years old!)? Is our Lord about to step out of heaven and return for His beloved church? Are we prepared to rule and reign with Him and clean up the mess that this world has become as we put down evil and let righteousness reign continually in our world? Is that not the challenge of a lifetime?

Prayer: O God, You have laid before Your people a variety of challenges. They all look so large and so impossible and we know that we lack the strength to go forth. But we accept that challenge that You have put before us: in fact, we ask for it because we know that with Your help and strength and guidance all challenges can be met with faith in You!