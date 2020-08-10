911 Dispatchers honored, Cops for Kai, and more ‘Behind The Badge’

Larry Flowers, host of ‘Behind The Badge,’ August 2020

The Drug Awareness Resistance Education or DARE is no longer being taught in Murfreesboro City Schools by School Resource Officers (SRO); now students are learning that ‘Character Does Matter,’ a new program taught by SROs.

The 3rd quarter episode with Public Information Officer Larry Flowers also features the promotion of dispatchers and a birthday surprise for a little boy with cancer.

The latest edition of ‘Behind the Badge, is airing on Murfreesboro CityTV throughout the months, features: The Travis Manion Foundation ‘Character Does Matter Program’ is designed to help students learn character traits, like love and kindness, that they can use for a lifetime. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, promotions of several Murfreesboro Emergency Communications telecommunicators were promoted, but wasn’t recognized until now. Birthday drive-by surprises are becoming more popular this season, see how a group of officers honored a birthday boy battling cancer.

The ‘Behind the Badge’ August 2020 episode is hosted by Public Information Officer Larry Flowers and produced by Michael Nevills every month at the Murfreesboro Police Department headquarters building.

The August 2020 episode is airing on CityTV throughout the month or anytime on YouTube and Facebook. The show airs various times on Channel 3. View program schedule here: http://tn-murfreesboro2.civicplus.com/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/1464. ‘Behind The Badge’ also airs on Comcast Xfinity Channels 3 and 1094, Channel 99 on AT&T Uverse, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV via Cablecast Screenweave app, and YouTube.