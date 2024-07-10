In a surprise move that captivated fans, Latin music artist Chiquis Rivera, daughter of the iconic Jenni Rivera, secretly married her longtime boyfriend, Emilio Sánchez, in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony. The event, held on July 5, 2024, marked a significant milestone in Chiquis’s life and was attended by close family and friends.

A Romantic Engagement and Proposal

Chiquis announced her engagement to photographer Emilio Sánchez in May 2023 after two years of dating. The proposal took place amidst the breathtaking mountains of a National Park in southwestern Utah, setting the tone for a love story that culminated in a private celebration. The couple chose a romantic Las Vegas hotel for their nuptials, reflecting their desire for an intimate and personal ceremony.

An Intimate Ceremony by the Poolside

The wedding, held poolside at the hotel, was a small gathering of just 60 close family members and friends. Chiquis’s siblings, Jenicka Lopez, Johnny Lopez, Jaquie Rivera, and Michael Marín, were present, along with their families.

Emilio’s mother and grandmother also attended, making the occasion even more special. In a touching tribute to her late mother, Jenni Rivera, Chiquis carried a bouquet of white roses adorned with a photo of the beloved “Diva de la Banda,” symbolizing her mother’s presence and blessing at the wedding.

Celebrity Guests and Special Connections

Among the celebrity guests were singers Becky G and Helen Ochoa, close friends of Chiquis. Becky G, who has a familial connection to Emilio, played a pivotal role in introducing the couple. “Becky is related to Emilio and is also a close friend of Chiquis. They met through her,” revealed a source close to the couple. Their presence added a special touch to the celebration, emphasizing the strong bonds of friendship and family.

Sin Filtro: The Secret Wedding on Screen

Chiquis has been discreet about sharing further details of her wedding, as the entire event was filmed for her upcoming series, “Sin Filtro,” which will premiere on ViX later this summer. This series promises to give fans an inside look at her life, including the joyous occasion of her wedding. Her first wedding to Mexican regional artist Lorenzo Méndez was also part of a reality show, “The Riveras,” highlighting the significant moments in her life.

A Personal Tragedy Amidst Joy

Despite the joyous occasion, Chiquis recently endured a personal tragedy. In early June, she experienced a miscarriage at seven weeks. The singer candidly shared her heartbreak with fans through a video on her social media platforms. The incident occurred just before a scheduled concert in Albuquerque, which she had to cancel due to severe pain.

“I was in a lot of pain and couldn’t cancel. I was there until the last moment. I couldn’t stand the pain, I couldn’t even walk, and I was taken to the emergency room, where I unfortunately had a miscarriage,” she explained. Despite the loss, Chiquis remains hopeful about starting a family with her new husband.

A New Chapter: Chiquis and Lorenzo Méndez

Chiquis Rivera’s secret wedding to Lorenzo Méndez also marked a significant moment in her life. The couple, who got engaged in 2018, tied the knot earlier this year. Chiquis shared the emotional experience of walking down the aisle, feeling her late mother’s presence at the ceremony. “I did feel my mom’s presence at the ceremony,” she revealed. “Right before getting to the church and then right before walking down the aisle. I did feel her, my mama.”

Overcoming Challenges Together

The couple has faced many challenges but remains committed to each other. “We have been through quite a bit. We’re still going through things, even as newlyweds,” Chiquis shared. “It’s love. I got married because I love you. I got married because I’ve got hope in our future together so that’s why I’m with you. You have a good heart. Everything else, we can work on. I’m not saying he’s a bad guy, but there are some things where I’m like, ‘Pick up your socks!'”

Future Family Plans

Lorenzo expressed his desire to start a family with Chiquis. “I’ve seen how you raised all your siblings, all your four siblings, and you’ve done an amazing job. And I feel very tranquilo, like you’ll give me all the 10 kids I’ve always wished for,” he added with a laugh. This glimpse into their future plans shows their commitment to building a family together.

Returning to Reality TV

Fans will get a chance to see Lorenzo and Chiquis’s life as newlyweds, as well as their work on new music, when “The Riveras” returns. “More than everything, with every album, with every song,

I want to grow as a person, as a woman, as an artist,” Chiquis divulged. “And I think with this new music is that I’m taking this serious and I really want to leave my footprint here on earth through my music because music lives forever. I’m not where I want to be, but I’m glad I’m not where I was. And I know that I’ll be where I know I’m going to be.”

Addressing Wedding Drama and Privacy

Chiquis addressed the drama surrounding her wedding day in a heartfelt YouTube video titled “My Truth.” She emphasized that she has worked hard for her fame and is not solely famous because of her mother. “I never used my mom’s death for fame, I have been working for a long time,” she said. “Google ‘Chiquis Rivera’ and you will see everything I have achieved so far.”

Evolving as an Artist

The singer also spoke about evolving musically and the importance of supporting each other in the Latin community. She expressed regret that her private wedding invitation was leaked to the media, resulting in a media frenzy outside the church. “Everything that happened the day of my wedding, I didn’t even pay attention to it, I was so happy,” she said. She described the chaos outside the church and her desire to keep her wedding day special and private.

A Beautiful and Sincere Ceremony

Despite the chaos, Chiquis found peace inside the church. “It was such a beautiful and sincere ceremony, it was what I wanted. I didn’t want it to be a show,” she concluded. Her focus was on the meaningful moments and the love she shared with her family and friends.

Chiquis Rivera’s secret wedding beautifully celebrated her love for Emilio Sánchez and honored the legacy of her mother, Jenni Rivera. Despite personal challenges and the chaos surrounding her wedding day, Chiquis focused on the meaningful moments and shared her joy with her loved ones.

