Jac Collinsworth, the son of former NFL star and long-time sportscaster Cris Collinsworth, has steadily made a name for himself in the world of sports broadcasting. Known for his energetic personality and in-depth analysis, Jac Collinsworth currently works for NBC Sports, a career that reflects his passion for sports and media. While he might have originally pursued a career in football, a back injury shifted his path, leading him into the world of broadcasting, much like his famous father.

Early Life and Education

Born on February 13, 1995, in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, Jac Collinsworth was raised in a family that deeply valued sports. His father, Cris Collinsworth, was a former NFL wide receiver and a renowned sportscaster, creating an environment where Jac’s exposure to professional sports began early.

While attending Highlands High School, Jac played football, but a serious back injury cut short his ambitions to follow in his father’s footsteps on the field. Instead, he focused his energy on broadcasting. His high school years saw him develop skills in recording, editing, and producing videos, laying the foundation for his future career in media.

Jac went on to study at the University of Notre Dame, where he graduated in 2017. During his time at Notre Dame, Jac Collinsworth founded and hosted ND Live, a digital series covering the university’s football team.

His involvement in sports journalism continued to grow as he covered Notre Dame’s Pro Day for the NFL Network in both 2016 and 2017.

Early Career: First Stint at NBC

Even as a student, Jac Collinsworth found opportunities to work at NBC, the same network that had employed his father for years. From 2013 to 2017, Jac worked on the production team covering Notre Dame football.

This role led him to serve as a sideline reporter for the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game in 2016 and 2017. Additionally, Jac worked as NBC’s social media correspondent for the 2016 Rio Olympics, gaining invaluable experience in the world of sports media.

Moving to ESPN

After his first experience at NBC, Jac Collinsworth transitioned to ESPN in 2017. His new role allowed him to further hone his skills, starting as a features reporter on Sunday NFL Countdown. Jac quickly became a familiar face in the sports broadcasting world, and in 2018, he began hosting NFL Live during the NFL offseason.

He also hosted The Huddle, the ACC Network’s flagship football show, gaining experience in both football and other major sports.

This period marked significant growth in Jac’s career as he began to shape his own identity in the sports media landscape. Despite following in his father’s footsteps, Jac quickly set himself apart with his unique approach to sports journalism.

Returning to NBC

In 2020, Jac Collinsworth made his return to NBC, this time taking on more prominent roles. One of his major duties includes co-hosting Football Night in America, the network’s popular football show.

He also hosted pre- and post-game coverage for Notre Dame Football on NBC and contributed to NBC’s NASCAR coverage as a pre- and post-race studio host.

Beyond football, Jac’s versatility was on display when he served as a reporter for NBC’s coverage of the 2021 Kentucky Derby. He also contributed to the network’s pre-race show for the Indianapolis 500 and covered the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics on Peacock.

In 2022, Jac made his Super Bowl debut as the co-host of the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show. Later that year, he took on the play-by-play announcer role for NBC’s coverage of the United States Football League (USFL), and in 2023, Jac was selected as one of the play-by-play voices for Big Ten basketball on Peacock.

Family Legacy and Influence

Jac Collinsworth’s career may remind many of his father, Cris Collinsworth, a figure synonymous with football broadcasting. Cris, a former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, has been a prominent sportscaster for decades, often compared to the likes of Cooper Kupp for his playing style.

He made his mark as one of the leading analysts for Football Night in America, and his legacy undoubtedly influenced Jac’s decision to enter the same field.

However, Jac has proven that he is more than just “Cris Collinsworth’s son.” His diverse roles in sports broadcasting, covering everything from college basketball to NASCAR, demonstrate his versatility and commitment to expanding his professional footprint.

Jac Collinsworth’s Future in Broadcasting

As Jac continues to build on his career, it’s clear that his future in sports broadcasting is bright. His ability to handle a wide variety of sports, from football to racing, and his dedication to delivering insightful commentary set him apart as a unique voice in the media landscape.

While Cris Collinsworth’s long career in broadcasting serves as an inspiration, Jac’s career shows that he is forging his own path. Whether covering college basketball for the Big Ten, reporting from the sidelines of a major football game, or hosting high-profile events like the Super Bowl, Jac’s presence in the industry is only set to grow.

Conclusion

Jac Collinsworth has emerged as a rising star in sports media, carrying forward his family’s legacy while distinguishing himself with a dynamic and multifaceted career. From his early days as a sideline reporter to his roles at NBC and ESPN, Jac’s journey reflects both his deep love for sports and his relentless dedication to his craft.

As he continues to take on new challenges and expand his portfolio, Jac Collinsworth is sure to remain a fixture in the world of sports broadcasting for years to come.

