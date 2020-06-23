In observance of Independence Day, City Hall and most other City offices will be closed Friday, July 3, 2020. St. Clair Street Senior Center will be closed. Rover, the City’s public transportation system, will not run on Friday, July 3rd and Saturday, July 4th.

Most recreational facilities will be closed Friday, July 3, 2020. Patterson Park Community Center will be open with regular hours July 3rd, 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., but will be closed on Independence Day, July 4th.

Boro Beach, Sports*Com’s outdoor pool, remains closed due to Covid-19.

Adams Tennis Complex will be open from 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, and will be open from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m., Saturday, July 4th for Independence Day. For Schedule of Fees and Hours for Adams Complex, visit http://www.murfreesborotn.gov/808/Schedule-of-Fees-Hours.

OId Fort, Bloomfield Links and VA Golf Courses will be open for business on Friday, July 3rd and Independence Day, July 4th. For Schedule of Fees, visit https://www.oldfortgolfclub.com/rates-and-fees. Contact Old Fort Golf Club by calling 615-896-2448.

The Solid Waste Department will be closed July 3rd in observance of Independence Day. There will be no garbage pick-up on Friday, July 3rd. Friday trash collection will move to Thursday, July 2nd. Thursday trash collection will be moved to Wednesday, July 1st.

The Main Street Convenience Center, 648 W. Main St. for recycling cardboard, plastics and metals will be open Tuesday June 30th and Wednesday, July 1, from 7:30-3:30 p.m. The Center will be closed in observance of Independence Day, Friday, July 3rd. For more information, contact Solid Waste by calling 615-893-3681.

The City of Murfreesboro will present its annual fireworks display from a new location at Medical Center Parkway this year to celebrate Independence Day July 4. Although there will be no official venue with games, music or food, organizers are planning virtual activities leading up to the show. The location has been moved from McKnight Park on DeJarnette Lane in order to provide better visibility of the fireworks for more citizens.

“Because we didn’t need an area for a large gathering, the new location at Medical Center Parkway near Fire Station 4 is ideal for the fireworks display,” said Nate Williams, director of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD). “Many of the businesses in the area have indicated their parking lots would be available that night if families wanted to come to watch the show.”

To bring the community together virtually, local radio station WGNS (the “Good Neighbor Station”) is providing music and surprise guest appearances on air culminating in a patriotic medley to accompany the fireworks display. “We’re encouraging everyone to tune in together, whether from their car, computer or cell phone,” said Williams. WGNS may be found at AM 1450, FM 100.5, and FM 101.9 on the radio. Listeners can also stream the show from anywhere at www.WGNSradio.com. “Even if you’re on vacation, you can tune in to be a part of the Murfreesboro Independence Day celebration,” said Williams.

The fireworks display by Pyro Shows will light up the sky at 9 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, lawn chairs, and blankets to view the show; however “please be respectful of the business where you’re parking,” said Rachel Singer, MPRD Assistant Director and event organizer, “and remember to pick up any trash you may have left behind.” For those unable to see the fireworks in person, WKRN News Channel 2 will broadcast the display.

Sponsors of the event include the City of Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation, Murfreesboro Police Department, and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department, and WGNS Radio. For more information, visit http://www.murfreesborotn.gov/993/Parks-Recreation or follow Parks & Recreation on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MurfreesboroParksandRec.

City Hall business will resume regular hours of operation, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Monday, July 6, 2020.

For more information, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.