Biden Seeks Vengeance

Against Conservative America

It has been a disturbing life journey that has led Americans from a relatively unified society, moving towards more freedom and liberty for all, in the early-1970s, to finally witnessing a seachange within the country, through the efforts of its communists and the Democratic Party, that has created only division, hate, class-warfare, a victim class, a second class citizen status for political opponents and policies that suppress our inalienable God-given rights and a political environment that serves only tyranny.

Joe Biden’s and the Democratic Party Communists policies, on a whole array of issues, in tandem with identity politics are designed to create an unbreakable power base by ostracizing and attacking anyone outside the party, as a second class citizen. If they aren’t castigated whites for having “white privilege” and being “white supremacists” and demanding reparations for slavery from people who had nothing at all to do with slavery or today’s failure of the Black Community across America, they are actually accusing conservative and Christian black Americans of being “Uncle Tom” sellouts to white culture, or, in the case of Senator Tim Scott, a black conservative senator from South Carolina, “Uncle Tim”. And, in large part, they intend to inject the racist, Marxist Critical Race Theory into our public education system and every segment of society to further Biden’s racist policy initiatives.

The Biden regime’s modus operandi is to fiercely attack anything and anybody they oppose or find less than acceptable, under their Marxist/Maoist ideas, and demand they be sacrificed as examples for the rest, to strike fear into the hearts of the people and draw them in line. They do this with propaganda and lies, regarding one’s right to keep and bear arms, just as we saw in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, whose only “crime” was his lawful defense of his employer’s property and his own life, in the face of a threatening Marxist Antifa mob, and the case of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who were legally defending their home in St Louis.

Part of the Biden attack is to ensure that Republicans or conservatives can never again win at the ballot, by locking in the malevolent, criminal, arbitrary election mechanisms in several Democratic strongholds that allowed them to steal the 2020 Election, while expanding those same criminal mechanisms across the land. And in large part, this is the precise reason America currently sees the Democratic Party unleashing its full economic and political influence in Arizona to obstruct and impede the audit of the 2020 election, and stop it all together; it was apparent from day one that something very shady had occurred on Election Day and Biden’s supposed win came down to only a few thousand highly questionable votes in Maricopa County, where election officials with Democratic Party sympathies are now refusing to turn over the compromised voting machines.

And, in a move intended to circumvent the Constitution, we also witness the Biden regime supporting Big Tech and the Corporations, as well as Democrat government entities in states and counties, in their constant moves to penalize anyone who doesn’t willingly go along with the mindless forever masks and a de facto Covid-19 Vaccine Passport to participate in any public function or event.

The Biden regime and the Democratic Party absolutely refuse to uphold the U.S. Constitution and our laws, and nothing makes this any more clear, when we see them opening up the southern border to all comers, essentially moving to make the United States a sanctuary country. Even with this, there is a method to their madness, in that they hope these new Illegal Aliens will soon be made citizens, through more illegal methods by the Democratic Party, who will vote Democrat in the future, negating Republican gains with Hispanics, turning several states Democratic and securing the Democratic Party’s power for the rest of this century.

Under the Biden regime crimes are crimes until they’re not, or until they serve the Biden regime’s purposes. This becomes readily apparent, as we see armed Black Lives Matter and Antifa pulling people from their vehicles and beating them at their roadblocks in Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Washington and Minneapolis, Minnesota, and even shooting at good, decent citizens’ vehicles who try to simply roll on about their business. BLM and Antifa have no authority to be stopping anyone for any reason, and it used to be against the law in every state to impede or obstruct traffic and anybody’s legal traverse of the public domain. — Where are the FBI Task Teams? — They were sure quick to harass farmers in Nevada protecting their land, and they were in a rush to strike a handful of actually peaceful protesters at the Malheur Wildlife Preserve. But all of a sudden, American cities are burned by BLM and crickets are the only sounds heard at the offices of the FBI and ATF across the country.

OH YES — The Biden regime is only too happy to press and terrorize law-abiding conservatives wherever they are found, for any imagined “crime,” and heaven forbid one accidentally happens to be in the right place at the wrong time, just in time to be made into their next target. On April 28th 2021, Paul and Marilyn Hueper, of Homer, Alaska, had FBI agents kick their front door in, as they proceeded to search their home under the pretense of looking for Nancy Pelosi’s stolen laptop, without even presenting any search warrant, after it was demanded. The Hueper’s real “crime” was rejecting Biden’s legitimacy as president on January 6th and being videoed outside the Capitol in a supposedly “restricted area” where hundreds of others gathered.

Since attending the January 6th rally for freedom in D.C. and in support of President Trump, even Lauren Witzke, a 2020 Senate candidate, has been targeted by the Biden regime, finding it extremely difficult to fly after she was placed in the “Terrorism Screening Database” system. This is just one more case of the Biden regime’s persecution of innocent Americans, as he moves to implement greater tyrannical measures each day, and by way of the weaponization of every agency, the situation is only going to grow far worse.

Even at this very moment, Christopher Wray, the FBI director, has chosen to work as a communist apparatchik and a weapon against conservative America, and he currently has his people illegally scanning the National Security Agency’s records without any search warrant authorizing such activity, in order to find violent extremists — read Conservative Biden Opponents. If he was truly interested in finding and stopping violent extremists, there are thousands of them currently tearing America apart, in the ranks of BLM and Antifa. But this doesn’t matter in Biden’s world, since the real agenda of his Marxist and Maoist cronies and whoever stands behind the Curtain, is the stigmatization, harassment, persecution and silencing of all dissenters standing against their anti-American, anti-God Communist agenda.

How do we stop Biden’s anti-Freedom, anti-Liberty and anti-American agenda?

Unless the Republican Party successfully stops fraudulent Democratic Party voting mechanisms from being utilized at all, and until conservatives hold both houses of Congress [which won’t happen for many years], the only path ahead for freedom-minded Americans is to unify in their respective states and push, work, act and succeed in passing and solidifying state codes, that will prohibit the most damaging parts of the Marxist/Maoist Biden measures; and during this process, each state that values their rights had also better pass legislation that further supports their right to bear arms as an individual right for self-defense. It will also be necessary to implement a nationwide push to properly articulate the valid reasons that a conservative path based on Our Founding Principles is the only course that will actually serve to make all Americans prosperous and free.

And if your own state won’t act decisively to halt this mess, surround yourselves with the like-minded freedom-loving people, whether conservative or independents, to stand together in a refusal of their edicts that violate the law in every way and trample on liberty and our individual inalienable God-given rights. Refuse to comply and nullify their efforts at every such encounter, by any means within your ability and grasp.

We have to reject the notion that there are “No Good Police” or that there are “No Bad Protesters,” and we must once again see people as individuals to be judged by the content of their character and through the merit and service of their own lives, to their betterment and the betterment of society on the whole, rather than viewing them according to which group they belong, unless that group does in fact act as a criminal element much in the way BLM and Antifa acts like an organized crime family.

Americans of all races, creeds and color must stop seeing color as any sort of important identifying mark, and we must stop allowing so many to abuse the U.S. Treasury, as if it were their personal piggy-bank, because they are too damned shiftless and lazy to put forth any real effort on their own behalf to live a decent life. We must, in a sense, become truly color blind in order to stop the current miserable destruction, while also educating all Americans to the deceptive, false promise of Marxism, that uses race-inspired division and destruction as a means to total power and control of a country. And we all must come to the realization that the only path forward in America where everyone really does have a fair shot at success, based on their own talents, knowledge and hard work, is to embrace it as the nation that has done more to support freedom for all, since 1776, than any other nation on earth, and return quickly to those first principles that created America.

But, this is the tallest of orders in our society today, as so many millions of black Americans, especially in the ranks of the race-baiting, racist anti-American BLM, Antifa, LaRaza and New Black Panthers, have bought the fallacy and the myth of a racist America, the Black Liberation crap of Reverend Jeremiah Wright and the “kill whitey” sentiments of the Reverend Louis Farrakhan, while the white liberal “elite,” Antifa and radical communists and anarchists fan the flames to keep the massive spending bills rolling, aimed at “social justice” and, in part, the Covid scam, since that money always ends up in Democratic hands for the Looters and Takers — those unwilling to do an honest day’s work — and to bailout Democratic Party run unions and retirement funds in Democratic strongholds, like Illinois, California, New York, Maryland and elsewhere. Race is used to line the pockets of Democratic Party supporters and cronies, the traitors to America.

Biden’s way is that of the fictitiously aggrieved black communists of BLM, who have no more been victimized or oppressed by whites than I have, than anybody of any color born after 1957 has been. Biden’s way is a race-based fiction that stirs up old hatreds, that were settled in most people’s minds, regardless if they are red, brown, black, yellow or white, ages ago, as most decent, especially conservative, Americans actually do get along with one another, no matter one’s race, only so long and so far as a person upholds the Bill of Rights and the Inalienable Rights that our early ancestors fought to secure for all. And therein lies the divide, because Biden, as the new advocate for Marx in the White House, surely means to help the Communists of America destroy our republic.

Much less than a “unified America,” Biden’s way makes conservative Americans, who love traditional America, “The Outsiders,” a

nd he marks us all for a special kind of vengeance that has no place in reality, where we are to be offered as a sacrifice to the radicals of the country, who do his bidding and act as his foot soldiers in the streets. Biden’s way is a vengeance based society and a continuous evil demand of conservative blood to satisfy the radicals’ need for revenge of deeds long since avenged and too often paid for by the very white people who are now targets under the Biden regime. Biden’s way would have a new act of vengeance rise up from each new reprisal, because the Marxist Mob is never satisfied, until it has completely destroyed every “enemy of the state”, by sending them to the prison camps or sanctioning their murders for merely opposing them — for existing.

Such a way as moving forward today under the Biden regime can only expect one answer from people, who truly love America, if Biden and the communists do not soon cease and desist, and in the end, the consequences will be unacceptable to all Americans, as the nation as a whole tumbles into an exponential increase in civil upheaval and eventual civil war. America sits on the cusp of Her own fatal collapse and destruction, by a segment of people so misguided, so evil and so immoral, that it should shake every American patriot to their very core to see.

Short of aforementioned solutions, America sits in a more dangerous and precarious place, than many of us have ever witnessed in our lifetimes. I wish I had a more hopeful message for everyone, but short of the people rising up in the largest numbers of any opposition group seen in U.S. history and marching on every state house in the Union and D.C. itself, our society will not survive much longer on this current trajectory.

If You haven’t been doing so all along, now might be a good time to buy a whole bunch of ammo and some firearms, to defend one’s property, family, life, liberty and America.