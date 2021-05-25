“They are flooding all over the city now buried into torpor and sleep and wine, the invaders. And meanwhile, through its open gates, others irrupt to join their henchmen’s platoons.” ~ Virgil, ‘The Aeneid’ [the burning of Troy]

My blood has ran hot with anger over the past several days, at the sight of Palestinians waving their flag in the streets of America, from I-278 near Los Angeles, in front of the Federal Building on May 15th 2021, to downtown Memphis and Nashville on May 18th 2021, as well as in numerous other cities, including Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Dearborn and Atlanta. They have the freedom of expression right to fly that disgusting flag, representative of the Palestinian Liberation Organization and the Hamas terrorists, who have committed murder and mayhem, across the globe for the past six decades, but it is a fight they should have kept in the Middle East, if it’s one they believed must be waged against Israel, even though an accurate accounting of history exhibits multiple fallacies and a myth surrounding the “palestinian people”.

It should be a revolting sight for any true American, who loves the idea of America and its freedom and liberties of days past, because whether these “palestinians” are recent legal or illegal immigrants or second and third generation “American citizens”, nothing can be clearer than the fact that they consider themselves Palestinian and Muslim first and a U.S. citizen or “an American” second, and they are here as part of a larger agenda, that has very little to do with desiring a better life and everything to do with subverting America and its alliance with Israel, in order to eventually eradicate the sovereign Jewish nation of Israel.

This is reminiscent of a “peaceful” protest by the Muslim community in my hometown of Murfreesboro, TN on January 9th 2009 and again in 2012 en masse in support of Hamas murderers and terrorists in Gaza, along with the discovery that one of the board members of the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro was a radical jihadist.

It also brings up memories of my youth and witnessing a majority Christian nation, Lebanon, being slowly devastated and destroyed, building by building, community by community, with one bombing to the next and many thousands murdered by armed marauding bands of PLO “freedom fighters” and their Iranian Hezbollah allies, during the 1970s. Through this the early benevolent legal immigration and the massive subsequent illegal invasion of Muslims, from Jordan, Syria and Iran, all with their own particular Islamic identifiers and nomenclature, Lebanon soon became a nation largely held hostage by Muslims who loved her not.

I recall the second civil war in India that resulted in the new Muslim nation of Bangladesh, and Dacca and the the Muslim massacre of eight hundred Hindus, including many women. Their corpses laid out for days feeding the vultures. A great cloud of vultures descended on the area, unrolling the bowels of the dead Hindus, like so many paper streamers, and taking them in their beaks up into the sky.

On May 18th, it was reported by my good friend, Dave Urbanski that a caravan of Palestinians drove through LA and stopped to assault diners at one restaurant, after asking for any Jews to identify themselves. Two Jewish men spoke up and were immediately attacked, just for unabashedly declaring themselves to be of the Jewish faith, in a country where everybody is supposed to be tolerant of one another’s faith.

Please note that these are people of like minds with the their Muslim brethren in Gaza, who elected Hamas to lead them, by way of “free elections” that only offered Hamas or PLO candidates to choose between; the same Hamas that is largely seen and designated as a terrorist organization across the Free World, what’s left of it, and supposedly the U.S. too. These are the same people who use our freedoms against us, to end them, because the believe that ultimately Islam and Allah must reign supreme over all, including America and the West.

They are of the same ilk as the Muslim Brotherhood that has been operating in America, since 1962. These are the same sort who assassinated Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in 1981, due to his peace initiative with Israel, and the same type who took control of Egypt during the Muslim Brotherhood coup of the “Arab Spring” — brothers to the terrorist hijackers who took down the Twin Towers on September 11th 2001.

America hasn’t been on such a precarious footing, since the 1960s, when it experienced an unprecedented wave of Muslim “students” from the large Islamic regions of Africa, who were funded by Middle Eastern Islamic nations, under the slogan “Revival of Islam.” A direct result that saw immediate harmful consequences was the emergence of a particular sect of Islam known as the Nation of Islam and the Black Muslim Movement — currently led by Louis Farrakhan, a white hating racist — even though the largest portion of Black America were still standing alongside Dr Martin Luther King, Jr., a Baptist minister.

For the whites, the Black Muslims held, and still hold to this day, a ferocious hate, along with contempt for Martin Luther King.

How curious and maddening it is to hear the “palestinians” wail over being abused, by Israel, when it’s their leaders who instigated and initiated the current conflict, as well as each and every past conflict in recent memory. One must suppose that they would have the Jews of Israel simply lay down and die before them, without any protest or defense of themselves, in the face of some 3500 rockets raining down upon them.

As such, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is well within his rights and authority to do everything he can to stop these terrorists dead in their tracks and ensure that they do not soon, if ever again, attempt to do harm to Israel; but given the dynamics and the centuries old fight being played out in real time, over the past seven decades, this is a war that will not end, until one or the other is defeated definitively and finally, since Hamas will never agree to allowing Israel to exist in peace.

This is especially true, in light of the fact that many legal Israeli residents and citizens of the Islamic faith have now turned on the Jews within their own country, burning neighborhoods, hundreds of cars and many synagogues too.

In this sense, PM Netanyahu is one hundred percent right to also rebuff the Idiot in the Oval Office, Joe Biden, and refuse Biden’s demand that he basically stand down. Biden is just as wrong on this issue as he has been over the past 50 years on every foreign policy issue, holding true to his record even now, inconsistent and weak, rather than fully supporting Israel and demanding that Gaza and its Hamas leaders recognize Israel’s right to exist.

On May 12th, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated:

“The conflict we are seeing is the direct result of the tragic mistakes of the Biden foreign policy. And when you are ambiguous, when you are agonizing, when you undermine our support for Israel, what happens is it encourages the terrorists who attack and launch the kind of missile and rocket attacks we’re seeing right now.” … adding that President Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem in 2017 “made clear to our friends and our enemies that we stand unshakably with Israel.”

Astounding as some may find it, there actually are a couple of Democrats who really get it and are supporting Israel in its these tumultuous and deadly times.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) went on the record, tweeting:

“Firing rockets at civilians in Israel is an act of terrorism, period. The latest rocket fire underscores the need for missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, which protects Israeli citizens — both Arabs and Jews — from the terrorism of Hamas.”

And, from the floor of the House, Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism, stated:

“Please don’t be fooled by false choices. Israel and Hamas? If I am asked [to choose] between a terrorist organization and our democratic ally, I will stand with Israel every day of the week.”

Nobody who understands history can watch as these Muslims, these faux “palestinians,” march in our streets in their Palestinian Liberation Army war garb, cowls, djelabalahs and chadors, alongside their communist allies of the Democratic Party, in their suits and ties, all professing to be “pacifists” — the Islamofascists, Bolsheviks and traitors to America hand-in-hand — and espousing the PLO propaganda even in the halls of our Congress, without having their blood boil. All are anti-American, anti-Christian and anti-Freedom, and it is their love for the authoritarian collective — the Theocratic State in regards to the palestinians — and their hate for America that unites them. And the aforementioned are masters at using our freedoms against us to actually destroy those same freedoms.

These pacifists seem to be calling for a unilateral “peace”, one where Israel doesn’t fight back and they remain free to bomb Israel at will. What war are the raging against? Only the way fought by way of Israel’s superior armaments? What about Hamas rockets given to them by Iran or their war waged by way of suicide-bombers that take out entire city blocks at a time and murder thousands of innocents?

And all the while, the hypocrites never wave their rainbow flags to condemn Hamas or general Islamic initiated terrorism, as the suicide bombers and remote-controlled bombs take out entire city blocks, like they did in Beirut, while imams preach “holy war” from their mosques.

For one who may be a Christian, it’s worth noting that Jesus really wasn’t much of a pacifist, as he commanded us to hate evil just as he does, and despite his admonishment to “turn the other cheek”, he also was the one who said, in the Gospel of St Matthew, Chapter 10, verses 34-35:

“Think not that I am come to bring peace on earth. I came not to bring peace. I came to bring a sword. I came to separate the son from the father, the daughter from the mother, the daughter-in-law from the mother-in-law.”

And in the meantime, the Leftists and the Liberals, the ugly and intellectually dishonest secularists among us, spout their fear driven propaganda, as they wave their white flags and kiss the ring of the Islamists and sing out the glory of the Koran and Allah.

A first generation “Palestinian American”, Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) stated that she was “a reminder … that Palestinians do indeed exist, that we are human”, while going on to castigate her counterparts in Congress for their “unconditional support” for Israel that “has enabled the erasure of Palestinian Life”.

Often noted by Yasser Arafat, former leader of Fatah and head of the Palestinian Liberation Organization [1969-2004], an infamous terrorist organization and an ally of Iran’s Hezbollah terrorists:

“We plan to eliminate the state of Israel and establish a purely Palestinian state. We will make life unbearable for Jews by psychological warfare and population explosion. We Palestinians will take over everything, including al of Jerusalem … Peace for us means the destruction of Israel. We are preparing for an all-out war, a war which will last for generations.”

If one should wonder about the heartless, purposeful resolve of Arafat, everything becomes clear, once one is presented the fact that Arafat was the nephew of Amin al-Husseini, the former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem. Husseini paid homage to Hitler in 1944, and he was also responsible for organizing some 24,000 Bosnian Muslims under the command of the SS to hunt Jews to feed to the furnaces.

The devil in the details is that the so-called “palestinians” have been given many opportunities to have a “homeland” and a real peace with Israel, which is how they gained Gaza, although it must be noted, they were handed a “homeland” the day that the nation of Jordan was split and created from the lands of the Palestinian Mandate in 1921. But any gain is never enough, so long as a sovereign Jewish nation exists, and the palestinians have become masters at playing the victim, from the very beginning; they are in this plight, because the Arab nations perpetuated the myth of the existence of a “palestinian people”, who have simply been Arabs all along, the descendants of those Muslims who attacked Israel in 1948.

The word “palestine” does not occur in the Old or New Testament at all; however, after the Jewish revolt of Bar-Kokhba in 135 AD, the Romans renamed Judea to be “Palestine” or “Syria Palestina”, with the intention of obliterating its Jewish identity. The earlier name never disappeared, and as lat as the 4th century, Christian author Epiphanus referred to “Palestine that is Judea”.

As Rosemary Sayigh wrote in the ‘Journal of Palestine Studies’, “a strongly defined Palestinian identity did not emerge until 1968, two decades after expulsion”. It had taken twenty years to establish the myth prescribed by Muslim activist Musa Alami.

Upon the emergence of the Sovereign Jewish State of Israel in 1948, there were no more than 430,000 genuine Arab/Muslim refugees, although the UN asserted 500,000 officially. But ironically, more than 750,000 Jews were dispossessed and forcibly expelled from surrounding Arab nations during this same period. This is the same UN that for many long years protected the Islamic fundamentalist dictatorship in Sudan, as well as in any country where such existed.

From Khaled Al-Azym’s 1972 memoirs [Syrian Prime Minister 1948): “Since 1948, it is we who demanded the return of the refigees … while it is we who made them leave … We brought disaster upon … Arab refugees by … bringing pressure upon them to leave … We have rendered them dispossesed … Then we exploited them in executing crimes of murder, arson and throwing bombs upon … men, women and children — all this in the service of political purposes.”

After the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Albert Memmi, a Tunisian born writer, responded to a Libyan official’s invitation to Libyan Jews to return to Libya:

“Is it true that you have said that the Jews have always lived at peace in the Arab countries? And that you have nothing against Jews, only Zionists? … The error which may have been made at Deir Yassine [Palestinian Jewish Irgun and Stern troops inadvertently killed 250 Arab civilians in 1948] is constantly thrown in our faces. Ah, but we have undergone a hundred Deir Yassines, a thousand Deir Yassines! And not only in Russia, Germany or Poland, but also at the hand of the Arab people; yet the world has never been upset over it! … If you really wanted to avoid having us come together on this particular bit of land … Israel … then why did you hound us and expel us from the regions over which your power extends?”

This current crop of “palestinian refugees” who have fled to America have been spoon fed the propaganda of Islamofascism and the myth of their victimhood from birth, and they believe it whole-heartedly, uneducated in this respect as they are. It is this same ignorance that holds them currently incapable of fully appreciating and comprehending the concepts of freedom and republics that function via democratic mechanisms; they reject freedom and true liberty because both are too different and antithetical to the Islamic ideology, and their Allah who commands all, who decides human destiny, leaving no real choice for any man or even any room for common sense and reason.

The Palestinians in the streets of LA, Memphis, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia and all points in between have grown up learning to be good Muslims, in the best evil sense of any understanding by an Islamofascist, and, more than this, they follow a certain “Palestinian code” as it was delivered by George Habash, a terrorist who carried out some of Europe’s bloodiest attacks. They have spent a lifetime learning that America and Europe, too, are their enemies, alongside Israel, and that they must strive to unite the entire Muslim world against them and wage an all out war against the West. And, as a part of that war, along with acts of terror, they have been taught to work to achieve victory by overwhelming the West through immigration and procreation, to advance step by step, inch by inch, year by year, and decade after decade — determined, stubborn and patient — until they have expanded across the planet and Islam reigns supreme.

Trump’s Abraham Accords mean nothing to these Muslims, in the grand scheme of things, for too many reasons to list.

For now, Americans are fighting against this evil and many others with the pen, but there comes a day when the pen is no longer enough, after one sees one’s country attacked and put upon for too long a time, by so many enemies aligned and allied with one another, both foreign and domestic. And, just as any normal red-blooded American would do in the face of an invasion, one fights with everything within them; one makes war no matter how ferocious the oncoming assault and attempts to subdue them might be, no matter what the Marxists and Islamofascists of the world have to say, because the difference between living under any tyranny and in freedom and liberty demands such a war, a dutiful, righteous and legitimate war.

This is the same reason Israel fights. They fight to exist. They fight to live free. Their war is a righteous and legitimate war.