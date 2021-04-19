Any nation that requires armed soldiers and police, fences and barriers surrounding its Capitol, in the manner the Biden regime has now placed around America’s Capitol in Washington, D.C., is no longer a nation. It is simply a geographical location controlled by men and women of a particular party, in this case, the Democratic Party, that are so immoral, corrupt and tyrannical in nature, that it does not trust the people, who supposedly elected its people by a landslide, and it is not trusted by the people.

Any nation throwing its borders wide open to all arrivals regardless of who they are, without demanding documentation of who these people are, is no longer a nation. Instead, it is just another cosmopolitan gathering spot for the dregs and castoffs of the world, and in the case of the relatively wealthy country of America, more wealthy than most of the world only because it prints the dollar as if there’s no tomorrow, it is simply a massive spigot for the delivery of money, resources and welfare benefits to be stolen by those who have no right to them.

Any nation under the control of a party that so obviously stole the last election is no longer a nation, not when half the nation view those in control, as being illegitimate, treasonous usurpers and traitors to the country. Something so vile as what we see ruling by fiat in our country today is tantamount to what one might expect to see in a Third World country ruled by a military junta, from a fenced in military compound called the Capitol.

Any nation that has a party acting against the nation’s founding principles and founding documents and towards its stated goal of transforming the government into something antithetical to its original constitutional republican form of government is not a nation, not when this party completely upends, ignores and violates the existing Constitution of that nation at will — when it violates the Supreme Law of the Land — to effect the destruction of what came before. It is an occupied area under the control of its enemies from within and abroad, especially when the people once known as “citizens” are being told that they must pay $15,000 to each illegal alien invader crossing the southern border, in effect paying to ensure that the current dictatorship maintains plenty of support in any number of future rigged elections.

Any nation that has men and women running it, who have not a bit of compunction or twinge of conscience over violating every single basic human right — each inalienable God-given right — is not a nation of the people, for the people and by the people, rather it is an emerging new totalitarian regime and hellhole in the making that loves itself, it’s psychopathic dictators and taking all the power that it can simply for the sake of having such enormous power. And it is not anyplace that fine, good and decent normal people wish to inhabit, not for long at any rate.

Any nation that seeks to disarm its law-abiding citizens, in order to more easily subjugate them, as it continues to murder babies by the thousands each day, moves to make an unproven Covid “Vaccine” mandatory and moves each day to eradicate the core nuclear family and God Almighty Himself from the public arena is not a nation. It is one unbelievably massive armed prison camp awaiting orders from on high to round up its dissenters and murder them very similarly to anything one wishes to name from past fascist regimes, whether we speak of Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Castro, Ho or Pol Pot.

The United States of America might have been a nation, once upon a time, but now its monuments are being destroyed and its history is being erased and revised, so that America’s true history is read by our Communist Controllers, sitting within the D.C. Military Command Center, as if it is a new Fairy Tale, and what is presented for the Truth by these foul despicable denizens of the lowest levels of Hell sounds like something that only Satan himself could devise. The once proud nation of the United States of America is now a region open to its enemies from all across the globe, while its indigenous and native born natural and legal citizens are waiting for the final shoe to drop and the curtain to close on the last remnants of the U.S. of A; it is a geographical region that is being divided and subdivided among competing tribes, no matter their origination or length of residency, and no matter their loyalties.

Any nation that is comprised of a population that actively, willingly and gleefully works to destroy everything good and decent, the righteous and virtuous principles, that it was built upon is no longer a nation, but rather, it is something fetid and foul and unrecognizable by righteous freedom and liberty-loving individuals. It is an area packed with however many millions of people who are all working against one another and rushing headlong into disaster, and in America’s case, the death of a once glorious and exceptional nation — rushing headlong into the awaiting embrace of their own cold chains of tyranny that they themselves forged by way of their own corrupt and immoral path, either through ignorance or willful obeyance to illegal and unconstitutional diktats, soon to be forced to cow and bow in Serfdom at the altar of the Super-State ___ the Leviathan, with freedom and liberty passing to their deaths.

The United States of America is no longer a nation, or a country united in any sense of the word or by any stretch of one’s imagination. It is a GPS spot on the globe facing its own certain destruction at the hands of its own people, who have joined hands with the fascists, socialists and communists of the world. It is a people unprepared to reap what they have sown and a spot on earth that is soon to descend into an unbelievable, unimaginable abattoir and rivers of blood, unless the greatest numbers among them soon turn away from their current love affair with the godless, immoral teachings of Marx, Mao and the Cancel Culture and unite to return to the ways taught to the first American settlers from the great philosophers of Western Civilization and the Books of the Bible and the Word of the One True God, or, at the very least, a moral code that fiercely protects and defends our inalienable God-given rights for all.