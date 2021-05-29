The United States, China and many other foreign governments are rife with unscrupulous and corrupt people, who don’t let a little thing like a treaty, namely the Convention on the Prohibition of Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction [referred to as the Biological Weapons Convention], get in the way of their pursuit of unseemly, even dangerous agendas. They seem to always be seeking “loopholes” and end-runs around the mandates of the agreements, through non-governmental agencies, private laboratories, university research groups and relatively obscure government agencies with little oversight, like the National Institute for Health. They choose the more destructive, immoral and evil path, rather than simply following the treaty’s requirements to safeguard the good of all people, in their “gain-of-function” Dr Frankenstein experiments, that one day may actually crash us into the end of world days.

All of the recent rigamarole to usher forth from the Wall Street Journal’s recent May 23rd article, that revealed a preponderance of the evidence clearly indicates the source of the COVID-19 Virus was in fact the laboratory at Wuhan, China, is meaningless and serves no constructive purpose, as long as the United States is led by China Joe and his communist cronies, who are currently emulating China far more than America’s Founding Fathers. Anyone reasonably expecting China Joe to kill his Chinese Golden Goose is seriously living in fantasyland, unicorns, Peter Pan and all.

However, the new U.S. intelligence report that reveals several researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with something that seemed like a severe case of the flu in November 2019 has forced the China Joe and his people to give serious attention to the evidence, especially in light of the unanimous passage of Senator Josh Hawley’s bill, on May 24th, that calls for the Director of National Intelligence to declassify “any and all” links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the COVID-19 Virus outbreak within ninety days.

On May 26th, speaking from the Senate floor, Senator Hawley (R-MO) stated:

“I think it’s time the American people got to decide for themselves. It’s time that they actually got to see the evidence that the United States government has collected on this issue.”

Suffice it to say, the WSJ’s “news” wasn’t news to many of us who had been paying attention from the start. However, now that refuting the China Connection no longer serves the Democrats’ political agenda to unseat President Trump, they have done a complete reversal, due to continued pressure from Congress to find out precisely who is responsible for the outbreak that destroyed so much of our economy and took so many American lives.

According to the Chinese government, the first confirmed COVID case in Wuhan was December 8th 2019.

As early as February 28th 2020, I wrote the following: “COVID-19 was identified clinically in Wuhan in December, and soon after, Dr Li Wenliang gave warning of its dangerous effects, describing it as a type of ‘pneumonia’, and he was dead by the end of January.”

Anyone investigating this with a scientific mind has already found it more than odd that the COVID-19 Virus [SARS-CoV-2] has yet to be identified in any animal species, much less any bat in the Wuhan region.

In a March 26th 2021 article in MIT Technological Review, the Chinese head of the joint Chinese-WHO investigation, Liang Wannian, is quoted saying:

“[Chinese authorities] tested 50,000 animal specimens, including 1,100 bats in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. But no luck: a matching virus hasn’t been found.”

While researching the SARS outbreak in 2003, researchers tested animals that were regularly eaten by the Chinese, and they almost immediately found a nearly identical virus in raccoon dogs and Himalayan palm civet cats. But to date, no food animal has been identified as a reservoir for this new COVID-19 Virus, responsible for this pandemic, despite the tests conducted on tens of thousands of geese, pigs and goats.

Numerous well accredited scientists have already stated that the COVID-19 Virus has not yet been discovered or isolated in any of the existing species of bats, some 1400 in number. Although a virus that shares 96 percent of its genome in common with SARS-CoV-2 has been discovered in one bat species in China, that’s not too significant once one considers humans share 96 percent of our genome with chimpanzees. Humans are transmitting this to other humans, not catching it from bats or contaminated food in a seafood market.

Many highly respected, highly educated and extremely credible men and women, such as Frank Gaffney, a former deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense under President Reagan, and Paul Craig Roberts, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy under Pres. Reagan, pointed at the Wuhan Institute as the culprit at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, while neither are doctors or medical scientists, both have intricate security and intelligence ties even now that keep them better informed than the average citizen regarding the day’s most important events.

Gaffney is on the record at his Center for Security Policy noting that China has been involved in the pursuit of biological warfare weapons, since as far back as the 1970s, when they first started really taking a hard look at the U.S. as their enemy of the future. And here we are today.