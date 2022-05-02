There isn’t any blacker a stain ever witnessed in the history of humankind than the practice of baby murder, in whatever form it takes, whether in the womb or weeks after the baby enters the world, as we have recently seen some states, like California and Maryland, move to make “law”. This is evil incarnate and a politically backed movement that has taken nearly as many lives — almost 64 million through “legal abortions, during the 49 years since Roe vs Wade, as the numerous genocides of the 20th century, while these immoral, malevolent psychopaths, who have wormed their way into public office, act like they are representatives for Death and those abortion cultists who hold to the world depopulation ideas of Thomas Malthus and Margaret Sanger much more so than anything espoused by our Christian Bible or thoughts expressed by our Founders regarding the right to life.

In the 1790s, one of America’s earliest Founders and a man who signed the Declaration of Independence, Justice James Wilson, taught: “With consistency, beautiful and undeviating, human life, from its commencement to its close, is protected by common law. In the contemplation of law, life begins when the infant is first able to stir in the womb. By the law, life is protected not only from immediate destruction but from every degree of actual violence, and, in some cases, from every degree of danger.”

My God. How far America has sunk from those first beautiful days She Herself was birthed.

It is beyond a sad day in America, when we witness illegitimate “laws” and infanticide, that allow a full term baby capable of living outside the womb to be murdered on its way through the birth canal, if a woman chooses such a path for any reason. It’s a horrific day in America, when we now see the monsters in elected positions attempting to legalize the murder of babies up to 28 days after their birth, as is unfolding in California and Maryland this very moment, in similar fashion to the effort that thankfully failed in Virginia in 2019; and what we are witnessing is a deliberative body of several state legislatures, swayed by radical, Satanic abortionists in the Democratic Party, from New York to Virginia and Rhode Island to Vermont, among many others, make conscious, premeditated decisions to legalize murder, and as a rule, they prefer to sign a baby’s death warrant rather than seek alternatives that protect the unborn child and the woman, the mother to be.

California’s Assembly Bill 2223 put is even worse than the Maryland legislation, and its language would basically allow woman to allow their newborn infant to simply starve and die at any point during the six week period after its birth, or perhaps to even actually murder the baby.

The most significant passage reads: “123467. (a) Notwithstanding any other law, a person shall not be subject to civil or criminal liability or penalty, or otherwise deprived of their rights, based on their actions or omissions with respect to their pregnancy or actual, potential, or alleged pregnancy outcome, including miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion, or perinatal death.”

The term perinatal is broadly defined nd largely dependent on a variety of medical experts, who place it as a time frame that encompasses anywhere from one week to almost two years after the birth of a baby.

Surely these people aren’t suggesting toddlers can be left to die or murdered by their mothers without any consequences, are they? Well, they are Democrats, so there’s really no telling.

In late March, Alexandra Snyder, an attorney and the Chief Executive Officer of Life Legal Defense Foundation stated

“AB 2223 is not only a pro-abortion bill — it removes all civil and criminal penalties for killing babies born alive under any circumstances. The bill expressly authorizes any person to facilitate late-term abortions and infanticide without legal repercussions. Life Legal condemns the use of euphemisms like “personal reproductive decisions” and “reproductive justice” to justify and encourage the killing of babies in and outside the womb.”

Yes. Don’t let a little thing like a baby actually exiting the mother’s womb stop anyone from murdering it.

No one should ever forget the words of Governor Northam on January 30th 2019 as he spoke with DC’s WTOP Radio, shortly after his own infanticide bill thankfully failed in Virginia. As the topic referenced failed abortions, Northam described a scene where the baby is out of the womb, the umbilical cord cut, and lying on a table next to the woman’s bed; and, after a discussion between the doctors and the woman, the baby could be killed in the same manner a full-term baby is killed in a partial birth abortion. The baby’s brains are sucked out through a vacuum until her head collapses, even though just moments earlier she was crying, instinctively longing to be held and fed.

In 1798, Thomas Robert Malthus wrote that the earth was nearing its limit of a sustainable population in ‘An Essay on the Principle of Population’ from which many current ideas on healthcare and abortion evolved. Facilitating child mortality to maintain a desired population level and the elimination of the materially poor, the physically unfit, the mentally incompetent, and the racially inferior and even “the spiritually diseased” was central to his thesis concerning the survival of the Western civilization and the human race.

In February 2012, an article in the ‘Journal of Medical Ethics called ‘After-birth abortion: Why should the baby live?” by Alberto Giubilini and Francesca Minerva, “academic philosophers” and Satan’s Spawn, actually advanced and touted the worse aspects of the eugenics proposed and implemented by the likes of Malthus, Marx, Hitler and Planned Parenthood Founder, Margaret Sanger through its argument that doctors should be able to kill newborn babies if they are disabled or the mother thinks she cannot afford the baby; even Biden’s views are closely aligned with this premise, since he recently gave his full ringing support for the Women’s Health Protection Act and the absolute right to an abortion right up to the baby’s birth. The authors suggest that a child, while obviously human, is not really “yet a person” until it can exhibit developed goals and dreams; and therefore, it does not have a moral right to life, especially if the child is disabled and places a burden on the family and society.

If that’s the case, perhaps these Leftist psychopaths should be looking to euthanize the hardcore killers, rapists and robbers burdening society, rather than little, pink, sweet and innocent babies.

Using their logic, if it’s open season on innocent babies, surely it’s fine with them if I start killing the lot of them, because they disturb me and effect my standard of life and I view them as mentally unfit — stupid and ignorant in fact — morally corrupt and bankrupt and inferior beings who drag all Americans down the rabbit hole to certain death in everything they touch. What? Can you hear them screaming bloody murder over this suggestion?

Curiously, Americans never hear the anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-family Democratic Party Communists and their media apparatchiks mention that Norma McCorvey [Ms Roe] became Pro-Life in 1995 and dedicated the rest of her life to opposing Roe vs. Wade.

The Democratic Party Baby Murder’s position is morally repugnant, and it goes against the grain and most American’s belief in protecting innocent life. They believe a baby murder to be perfectly acceptable, as they offer one insane argument after another in its defense, defending the indefensible and pretending to hold the moral high ground. Their total disregard for the life of viable, innocent babies has long revealed the evil held within their heart of hearts, their true evil selves.

These latest laws are atrocious to human beings, and they are nothing short of eugenics, nothing less than infanticide manifested in evil human selfishness in the ugliest way imaginable, and a fundamental shift in America’s conscience, that it has so easily persisted all these decades until recent activism from conservative led states. The red, radical Democratic Party makes a big show of empathy for the weak and marginalized, and yet, few if any shed a tear or say a prayer for the slaughter of millions of UnBorn Children, the most vulnerable among us. And this is the most tragic and complete denigration of America’s righteous founding spirit.

I have often stated that life begins at conception and any action by anyone that ends a human life, the life of another, is undeniably and clearly a homicide, no matter how absurd, obtuse or deceitful one attempts to be on the topic. UnBorn Babies are individuals with their own God-given rights to life, liberty and their eventual pursuit of happiness, in the same manner as any American, whether a six month old in the womb or a wriggling one day old or 28 day old sweet, precious baby, or two years old or five or sixty-five. They are not trash or a parasite to be thrown away and discarded at will.

Unfortunately, I suspect this battle will continue far into the future, just as it has been fought over most of my adult life. So long as there is a Democratic Party pushing this evil and people refuse to climb from the dark abyss that worships death in a cult-like manner, refusing the comfort of a loving God and the principles derived from His commandments, the mass murder of UnBorn Babies and infanticides will persist and continue; and the immoral great unwashed within society will continue to breed like rats, discarding their babies in their apartment complex’s garbage bin or flushing them down the toilet rather than getting themselves neutered or spayed.