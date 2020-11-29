“Each act, each occasion, is worse than the last, but only a little worse. You wait for the next and the next. You wait for one great shocking occasion, thinking that others, when such a shock comes, will join you in resisting somehow … But the one great shocking occasion, when tens or hundreds or thousands will join you, never comes.” ~ Milton Mayer, ‘They Thought They Were Free’
America’s Constitutional pillars have slowly been chipped away and hammered into near oblivion, by the American hating Democratic Party “Progressive” Communists and those squishy, weak-kneed Republicans who prefer “business as usual” to actually making a stand for freedom and liberty. Our republic has been so diminished by Marxist and globalist efforts that it is now a failing republic, one that has actually been failing for the past five decades, as the sun sets on Her and freedom and an unspeakable darkness prepares to cover Her land.
It’s not completely dark yet, but it’s sure headed in that direction.
Most Americans, who love this country of ours, full well understand that this Election has been an undisguised Banana Republic style coup, and it represents the Line In the Sand for the American Republic. There isn’t anywhere left to go for anyone wishing to remain free, wishing to see their family live free, and seeking to keep America a nation where freedom will ring for many centuries to come. The road ahead is wide and is taking Us down a path straight to civil war, a total breakdown of our institutions and and economic collapse of mammoth proportions, and disaster on our foreign fronts and international relations.
Tout Biden’s supposed 80 million votes if one so desires, but what is a “win” gained by cheating and manufacturing some 10 million votes, if nothing, nothing at all. But cheating is part and parcel for Democrats, who have no shame and repeat often they will meet their goals “by any means necessary.”
Regardless of what one understands or doesn’t, America has a sad history of so many of Her people engaging in the Communist subversion of Her institutions for over a hundred years, as they absorbed the toxic propaganda tirelessly disseminated by foreigners, and their combined evil, the lies and the hate, has brought America to its current sorry juncture in Her history.
With time running out, every tactical decision by President Trump, from now to December 14th, will prove critical, since he currently appears to be fighting a rearguard battle to save America’s Constitutional moorings and America’s basic law, seen in our Founding documents and the Original Intent of the Founders, noted in writings such as The Federalist papers. President Trump has sworn to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, even though sometimes he too has been guilty of violating it; but today, plenty of reason exists for him to do so now to the best of his ability, in order to save what is left of our republic.
Very few days are left to provide incontrovertible evidence before the Courts, that seem to be reticent to act responsibly where so obvious and blatant massive election fraud and treason are in plain sight for all to see. Unless the Courts properly expedite matters and act honestly, President Trump will be left a narrow gap to pull victory from the jaws of his enemies.
President Trump has refused to concede, and rightly so, even though so many traitors in the Republican Party have called for him to do so. He will not and he cannot, because I do believe he loves America too much to leave his presidency in such an ignominious and demoralizing manner, and he also primarily wants to put to rest this nefarious criminal manipulation of our election systems, to set a better path ahead for the country and ensure such an evil and dastardly thing can never again take place in America.
All Americans, who are concerned over preserving freedom and liberty in the slightest, must support him in any possible way, in this death struggle between the forces of real change and the disgusting alliance of radical Democrats and weak, cowardly [or complicit, i.e. Mitt Romney] Republicans, who have concerned themselves only with profiting from Washington, just as usual and as they always have done, since 1961.
Rather than let the system drag its heels because so many entrenched politicos and judicial activists hate Trump, if Trump does not have the concrete proof to shove in their faces but knows, as we all do, the preponderance of the evidence shows the election was stolen, he could quite probably roll the dice with martial law or simply walk away from the White House, after revealing his evidence and calling on the American people to refuse to recognize the Biden regime.
America was founded on the best ideas that came from Western philosophers, such as Jean Jacques Rousseau, Charles Montesquieu, John Locke, Thomas Hobbes and Adam Smith, along with the principles of Christianity. These ideas came largely from what these men had observed around them during their lifetimes and what could readily be seen in nature, giving birth to the term “Natural Law”. And, as most of our Founding Fathers took note of a “higher power” or a “Creator” and the majority were in fact Christians, they saw fit to acknowledge in the Declaration of Independence that our rights are inalienable God-given rights; they are not granted by other men, governments or the ideas of Karl Marx and his modern day followers.
Where in our founding documents are ideas similar to Marxist ideology? Anyone searching won’t find anything even close.
Joe Biden and his Marxist and Maoist supporters do not abide by the U.S. Constitution, except whenever they can use some clause within it to defend some illiberal position or “law” that serves to undermine and abrogate it further. They do not believe in the same founding principles that most decent Americans hold to be righteous and true and serve as the foundation for every branch of our government. Their communist ideology is the exact antithesis to freedom and liberty and serves to destroy the very Founding of America, which they currently hold as their stated goal.
And, after watching Biden’s press event on November 24th and the naming of his Cabinet, one can only note that the worst of the worse have been gathered to take America on Her final descent into Hell and a policy disaster on all fronts, whether one speaks of foreign or domestic policy.
During the campaign, it became readily apparent that Joe Biden is a tyrant in the making, supported by his little small-minded, intellectually handicapped Congresswomen of “The Squad” and ready to wreak more havoc on our Bill of Rights on multiple levels, if he is inaugurated to the presidency in January, regardless of the fact that he did not “win” the election, but rather stole it through the most massive criminal endeavor and Election Fraud scheme ever witnessed in U.S. history. We will see the destruction and tyranny emerge immediately as his Cabinet Idiot, John Kerry, the “Climate Envoy”, moves to ensure the massively destructive Green New Deal goes full steam ahead and more economy destroying measures are taken, as the U.S. is moved back into the Paris Accords in order to implement the global redistribution of U.S. wealth; and, we will also see Free Speech repressed through the same tyrannical “hate speech ‘law'” that is enforced in the European Union, and our right to keep and bear arms will immediately be set upon and eradicated, as full well already acknowledged by both Biden and his VP pick, Kamala Harris. And let us not forget the coming forced national lockdowns to battle the false “COVID crisis” and mandatory masks and vaccines.
Elections do have consequences. But in light of the known massive fraud, anyone with half the mind that God gave a chimpanzee absolutely recognizes Joe Biden and his people stole this election. Too many statistical incongruities and too many sworn cases already point to the fact, regardless of any federal judges reluctance to do the right thing and toss out hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots that don’t have signatures, that were sent to anyone with a mailing address whether they were a citizen or not, and where signatures don’t match or the rolls don’t match the number of ballots mailed. And let’s not ignore the fact that the down ballot votes aren’t matching the Presidential votes, or all the other statistical anomalies, such as seen in places like Wisconsin, not to mention Democratic Party election officials engaging in illegal acts to sway the election to Biden.
And the Democratic communist mainstream media, that is now on full display for all to see, does not have any problem in the slightest with the massive election fraud. They seemingly think any amount of fraud is tolerable, so long as their masters in the Democratic Party emerge victorious and the Marxist Communist ideology is codified throughout the new emerging system, soon to be forced upon the entire population.
Our system was founded to protect, defend and secure our Inalienable Rights, not destroy them, and whenever any person, group, Party or entity works to so egregiously and despicably eradicate and suppress those rights, they reveal themselves to be the “Enemy From Within”, that most of Us who served in the Armed Forces took oaths to defend America against, as well as defending against Her foreign enemies. These Democratic Party communists stand in stark contravention of the Constitution and show themselves to be illegitimate “leaders”, before they’ve ever been sworn in, and they must be resisted, disobeyed and obstructed every step of the way, if not imprisoned before ever getting day one in office.
That they will make a mockery of taking an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution says all one need to know about them, since their very platform goes against everything in the Constitution, and their radical followers, especially those in Black Lives Matter and Antifa, have already stated their intentions to utterly destroy America’s traditions, culture and Her very Founding.
What about the rights of Marxists, some might ask? They have the same rights as everybody else. They can serve in government and advocate their “free giveaways”, but by right of “winning” an election, they cannot end the Founding and transform America away from Her Constitutional mooring, unless they wish to break the Social Contract with a majority of Americans who will never accept an authoritarian Socialist or Communist regime. They are full well free to practice Marxism in their communities and states, by redistributing their own wealth they have earned, but not at the expense of the American taxpayer and all America; if they wish not to adhere to those best practices of capitalism and freedom that built America and grew the greatest economy and prosperity on earth, they are free to do so on their own, without placing their irresponsible and ignorant failed economic philosophies on the backs of all America.
Joe Biden and The Squad are not free to fundamentally transform America or to impose Marxism, a liberty destroying ideology, upon all America. They are not free to abrogate the Bill of Rights and the U.S. Constitution. They are not free to infringe upon Our Inalienable God-Given Rights.
And if any patriot should chance to meet some cud-chewing, drooling imbecile who does not have the first clue as to what has transpired, unlike the domestic enemies who know exactly what they have done, just pass him by. Anyone who at this point still thinks they are free in the sense God intended is sleepwalking through this world and he will only awaken when he is butt-stroked across the face by Biden’s ATF agent come to steal his GranPa’s double-barrel 12 gauge shotgun.
Anyone worth a pound of salt should not go quietly into this dark night that America faces, and they must fight against the coming tyranny.
Some say there is nothing worse than civil war, but as I look at history and the evils and millions of deaths that transpired under dictators, such as Stalin, Hitler, Castro, Pol Pot and Mao, I must beg to differ, and I would also offer the words of Russian dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s passage in ‘the Gulag Archipelago’: “And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family?”
If the President and his people do have the solid, incontrovertible proof of voting machine fraud, and I’m reasonably certain they do, with every institution that is responsible for America’s security having been revealed to be suspect at best, in one form or fashion, President Trump has no choice other than to declare martial law and call on America’s patriots to support him, followed by mass arrests and confiscations of all the assets of those involved in any manner with guilty knowledge of the conspiracy. And it follows that the Biden propaganda machine of the communist mainstream media will necessarily need to be closed for business, until it is purged. President Trump simply can’t turn the government over to a gang of criminals and traitors, if he knows for a fact what they have done, bottom line.
President Trump must call the entire Supreme Court to the White House and present his proof and lay it all out immediately, if he has it, as he informs them that they can either approve his actions as a matter of national security and extreme danger to the republic, or they will find themselves named as co-conspirators, with all it implies. Any other course would be an act of cowardice, dereliction of duty and a violation of his own oath of office.
Raised in a different time, when people were much more free, I barely recognize my country and this nation any longer. The America I grew to love lives only in my memories today and in whatever wisdom I was able to impart to my children and grandchildren. She isn’t coming back anytime soon, so long as our system and institutions are so easily bastardized, manipulated and politicized towards the evil men do and goals incompatible with freedom and our Founding Principles.
There won’t be all that many to answer the call for freedom and liberty, since combat is a younger man’s job, for the most part, than my 63 years, but I’m game, when the time arrives. Only a small percentage will join the fight, whenever the right spark sets it in motion, but if one sees America worth saving, as I do, draw the sword, pick up the rifle, and ask no quarter or mercy, for there will be no honorable ending to the next civil war, should it arrive this year, next or sometime between now and 2027, and there won’t be any reconciliation either. Should our forces of truth, life and liberty emerge victorious, every single last one of the sorry radical, red Democratic Party Communist rat bastards who brought this on must pay with their lives, or at the very least, life in prison and exile. Losing is not an option, since it won’t afford us either of the last two choices.
Unity? Healing? What a damned joke.
Intelligent Americans have seen the communist inspired violence in our streets for years, and it has grown exponentially more intense and much more widely dispersed. We see what is being done to this America we love so well, as America no longer seems to be remotely unified as a nation and the opposing political sides no longer share any common values to act as a glue to hold the nation together.
Some wars from history started with a single bullet. Bullet or something else, the Americans who hold traditional America most dear and sacred understand what is coming. It’s inevitable. It’s there for anyone with eyes to see.
For far too long, the American people have given in to the demands of the Marxists, a little bit here and there, in a sort of appeasement and in the interest of peace. But I tell anyone paying attention that peace is not so sweet, nor life so dear, as to submit to illiberal tyrants, just to be secure, and miserable. I’d prefer death if I could no longer live free.
by Justin O Smith