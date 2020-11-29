“Each act, each occasion, is worse than the last, but only a little worse. You wait for the next and the next. You wait for one great shocking occasion, thinking that others, when such a shock comes, will join you in resisting somehow … But the one great shocking occasion, when tens or hundreds or thousands will join you, never comes.” ~ Milton Mayer, ‘They Thought They Were Free’

America’s Constitutional pillars have slowly been chipped away and hammered into near oblivion, by the American hating Democratic Party “Progressive” Communists and those squishy, weak-kneed Republicans who prefer “business as usual” to actually making a stand for freedom and liberty. Our republic has been so diminished by Marxist and globalist efforts that it is now a failing republic, one that has actually been failing for the past five decades, as the sun sets on Her and freedom and an unspeakable darkness prepares to cover Her land.

It’s not completely dark yet, but it’s sure headed in that direction.

Most Americans, who love this country of ours, full well understand that this Election has been an undisguised Banana Republic style coup, and it represents the Line In the Sand for the American Republic. There isn’t anywhere left to go for anyone wishing to remain free, wishing to see their family live free, and seeking to keep America a nation where freedom will ring for many centuries to come. The road ahead is wide and is taking Us down a path straight to civil war, a total breakdown of our institutions and and economic collapse of mammoth proportions, and disaster on our foreign fronts and international relations.

Tout Biden’s supposed 80 million votes if one so desires, but what is a “win” gained by cheating and manufacturing some 10 million votes, if nothing, nothing at all. But cheating is part and parcel for Democrats, who have no shame and repeat often they will meet their goals “by any means necessary.”

Regardless of what one understands or doesn’t, America has a sad history of so many of Her people engaging in the Communist subversion of Her institutions for over a hundred years, as they absorbed the toxic propaganda tirelessly disseminated by foreigners, and their combined evil, the lies and the hate, has brought America to its current sorry juncture in Her history.

With time running out, every tactical decision by President Trump, from now to December 14th, will prove critical, since he currently appears to be fighting a rearguard battle to save America’s Constitutional moorings and America’s basic law, seen in our Founding documents and the Original Intent of the Founders, noted in writings such as The Federalist papers. President Trump has sworn to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, even though sometimes he too has been guilty of violating it; but today, plenty of reason exists for him to do so now to the best of his ability, in order to save what is left of our republic.

Very few days are left to provide incontrovertible evidence before the Courts, that seem to be reticent to act responsibly where so obvious and blatant massive election fraud and treason are in plain sight for all to see. Unless the Courts properly expedite matters and act honestly, President Trump will be left a narrow gap to pull victory from the jaws of his enemies.

President Trump has refused to concede, and rightly so, even though so many traitors in the Republican Party have called for him to do so. He will not and he cannot, because I do believe he loves America too much to leave his presidency in such an ignominious and demoralizing manner, and he also primarily wants to put to rest this nefarious criminal manipulation of our election systems, to set a better path ahead for the country and ensure such an evil and dastardly thing can never again take place in America.

All Americans, who are concerned over preserving freedom and liberty in the slightest, must support him in any possible way, in this death struggle between the forces of real change and the disgusting alliance of radical Democrats and weak, cowardly [or complicit, i.e. Mitt Romney] Republicans, who have concerned themselves only with profiting from Washington, just as usual and as they always have done, since 1961.

Rather than let the system drag its heels because so many entrenched politicos and judicial activists hate Trump, if Trump does not have the concrete proof to shove in their faces but knows, as we all do, the preponderance of the evidence shows the election was stolen, he could quite probably roll the dice with martial law or simply walk away from the White House, after revealing his evidence and calling on the American people to refuse to recognize the Biden regime.

America was founded on the best ideas that came from Western philosophers, such as Jean Jacques Rousseau, Charles Montesquieu, John Locke, Thomas Hobbes and Adam Smith, along with the principles of Christianity. These ideas came largely from what these men had observed around them during their lifetimes and what could readily be seen in nature, giving birth to the term “Natural Law”. And, as most of our Founding Fathers took note of a “higher power” or a “Creator” and the majority were in fact Christians, they saw fit to acknowledge in the Declaration of Independence that our rights are inalienable God-given rights; they are not granted by other men, governments or the ideas of Karl Marx and his modern day followers.

Where in our founding documents are ideas similar to Marxist ideology? Anyone searching won’t find anything even close.

Joe Biden and his Marxist and Maoist supporters do not abide by the U.S. Constitution, except whenever they can use some clause within it to defend some illiberal position or “law” that serves to undermine and abrogate it further. They do not believe in the same founding principles that most decent Americans hold to be righteous and true and serve as the foundation for every branch of our government. Their communist ideology is the exact antithesis to freedom and liberty and serves to destroy the very Founding of America, which they currently hold as their stated goal.

And, after watching Biden’s press event on November 24th and the naming of his Cabinet, one can only note that the worst of the worse have been gathered to take America on Her final descent into Hell and a policy disaster on all fronts, whether one speaks of foreign or domestic policy.

During the campaign, it became readily apparent that Joe Biden is a tyrant in the making, supported by his little small-minded, intellectually handicapped Congresswomen of “The Squad” and ready to wreak more havoc on our Bill of Rights on multiple levels, if he is inaugurated to the presidency in January, regardless of the fact that he did not “win” the election, but rather stole it through the most massive criminal endeavor and Election Fraud scheme ever witnessed in U.S. history. We will see the destruction and tyranny emerge immediately as his Cabinet Idiot, John Kerry, the “Climate Envoy”, moves to ensure the massively destructive Green New Deal goes full steam ahead and more economy destroying measures are taken, as the U.S. is moved back into the Paris Accords in order to implement the global redistribution of U.S. wealth; and, we will also see Free Speech repressed through the same tyrannical “hate speech ‘law'” that is enforced in the European Union, and our right to keep and bear arms will immediately be set upon and eradicated, as full well already acknowledged by both Biden and his VP pick, Kamala Harris. And let us not forget the coming forced national lockdowns to battle the false “COVID crisis” and mandatory masks and vaccines.

Elections do have consequences. But in light of the known massive fraud, anyone with half the mind that God gave a chimpanzee absolutely recognizes Joe Biden and his people stole this election. Too many statistical incongruities and too many sworn cases already point to the fact, regardless of any federal judges reluctance to do the right thing and toss out hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots that don’t have signatures, that were sent to anyone with a mailing address whether they were a citizen or not, and where signatures don’t match or the rolls don’t match the number of ballots mailed. And let’s not ignore the fact that the down ballot votes aren’t matching the Presidential votes, or all the other statistical anomalies, such as seen in places like Wisconsin, not to mention Democratic Party election officials engaging in illegal acts to sway the election to Biden.

And the Democratic communist mainstream media, that is now on full display for all to see, does not have any problem in the slightest with the massive election fraud. They seemingly think any amount of fraud is tolerable, so long as their masters in the Democratic Party emerge victorious and the Marxist Communist ideology is codified throughout the new emerging system, soon to be forced upon the entire population.

Our system was founded to protect, defend and secure our Inalienable Rights, not destroy them, and whenever any person, group, Party or entity works to so egregiously and despicably eradicate and suppress those rights, they reveal themselves to be the “Enemy From Within”, that most of Us who served in the Armed Forces took oaths to defend America against, as well as defending against Her foreign enemies. These Democratic Party communists stand in stark contravention of the Constitution and show themselves to be illegitimate “leaders”, before they’ve ever been sworn in, and they must be resisted, disobeyed and obstructed every step of the way, if not imprisoned before ever getting day one in office.

That they will make a mockery of taking an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution says all one need to know about them, since their very platform goes against everything in the Constitution, and their radical followers, especially those in Black Lives Matter and Antifa, have already stated their intentions to utterly destroy America’s traditions, culture and Her very Founding.