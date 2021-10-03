The Democratic Party’s Plans Destroy Traditional America

In the midst of the current battle between Republicans and Democrats, and Democrats and Democrats, over the proposed “infrastructure bill” and “social spending bill”, that seek to spend as much as the GDPs of Germany and Mexico combined, America sees there is nothing “moderate” about Biden, since he has caved to the worst of socialists and the AOC and Bernie Sanders Caucus, regarding how far he is willing to advance the idiocy of Marxist social engineering programs. And as we heard Joe Biden assert that he and the Democrats would get their massive $3.5 trillion “reconciliation” spending and $1 trillion “infrastructure” bills whether it happens “in six minutes, six days or six weeks”, America knew he may as well have been speaking of the final destruction of America as She has stood for well over two centuries.

However, and even more of a sad statement on American politics and what the American people face today, we saw nineteen Republicans join hands with those who seek to end the Republic and make it possible for this Marxist hodge-podge of “infrastructure” boondoggles advance to this point, including the ever suspect RINO and former Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, always to be counted on to sell America down the river if there’s a dollar to be found in it for him.

In the meantime, the Democrats are rapidly laying the ground to circumvent the filibuster rule, block any Republican attempt to prevent them from ramming their socialist agenda down all Americans’ throats in the most expensive bill in American history, using their razor-slim majority and budgetary reconciliation. Even so, for now, it’s proving a bit difficult due to bickering among the Democrats themselves. And, it may prove impossible, for now, if Speaker Nancy Pelosi tries to stick with her most radical members’ wishes, who are calling for voting against the infrastructure bill, unless their pet projects are reflected in the $3.5 trillion social spending bill.

If anything has been made clear to most Americans who believe in working smart and hard, saving one’s earnings and living within one’s means, it is the fact that these virtues are no longer valued by Congress. America hasn’t had a Congress that believed in fiscal responsibility, since Newt Gingrich was Speaker of the House, and as the Democratic Party shifted to the greatest levels of socialism, the Republican Party hasn’t really protested all too much, ever willing to spend a trillion here and a trillion there, never worried about tomorrow and how the Piper gets paid, or the burden it places on America’s children and their children’s children.

To hear Speaker Nancy Pelosi tell reporters that this is about “values” is enough to make any conservative become apoplectic and choke. Pelosi, who has never seen a baby murder [abortion] too heinous to denounce, even on the moment of its emergence from the birthing canal.

Lies and propaganda are flying thick from the Democratic Party Communist Machine, as the final details are worked out in thousands and thousands of pages in both bills, and although any final bill may be different, most of us already know that the meaning of the word “infrastructure” is extremely different for the Democrat communists of Biden’s regime than it is for normal, educated people who don’t try to redefine words in manners that defy logic, reason and reality, much as America saw Chief Justice John Roberts jump through linguistic hoops to call a penalty a “tax” during the fight over Obamacare. And even more surreal, Biden has hubris to declare these bills will “cost zero”, as he and his ilk use some non-math equation to arrive at one of the most asinine statements anyone has ever made in many long years.

Back in the early spring of this year, many Democrats presented their plans as “infrastructure” and nothing so extreme and dramatic as the transformational change represented by their actual concept of “infrastructure”. Anything and everything on their Marxist Wish List is now referred to as “infrastructure”. Mention tax refunds for people who don’t pay taxes, childcare, family leave, care for the sick and elderly, universal pre-kindergarten, free college, white-supremacy and Critical Race Theory programs couched as “anti-discrimination and bias training”, and surreal, delusional climate change initiatives — anything under the sun — and the Democratic Party Communists call it all “infrastructure”, in addition to roads, bridges, public buildings and the electric grid.

Three billion dollars for “tree equity” anyone”?

In June, Grover Norquist, president of Americans for tax Reform, noted:

“IRS agents are not infrastructure. The ‘deal’ shovels $40 billion to the corrupt and incompetent IRS. This framework isn’t about roads and bridges. It is about buying votes and clearing the path for Democrats to move their $3 trillion [now $3.5/ $ 2.3?] trillion tax hike through reconciliation. Pelosi and Schumer have made it clear they will hold this framework hostage until they get their overspending wishlist.”

And just as America witnessed Hamilton, the Broadway play, receive $30 million dollars from the last stimulus check, despite it being “one of the most successful and profitable musicals in American history”, look for this sort of madness to be ongoing, if any of this current mess actually gets passed. Please recall that only nine percent of the $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus bill, the American Rescue Plan, went to healthcare spending on public healthcare measures aimed at covid.

One might also see it as a fact that Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and his wife, Gayle, co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission from West Virginia, who was appointed by Joe Biden and “unanimously confirmed by the Senate in April”, will almost certainly benefit from the passage of this bill, depending on how much the liberal Manchin is willing to give in negotiations. She and Democratic Governor Ralph Northam will get to oversee one billion dollars from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to promote economic cooperation between the federal government and the thirteen Appalachian states, which given the current modus operandi of the Democratic Party Communists sounds suspiciously more like something akin to the ever increasing subversion of States Rights, state sovereignty and the republic.

Manchin’s voting record shows him to be anything other than a “moderate”, and despite his current reluctance to spend $3.5 trillion more in the wake of nearly $6 trillion spent over the past year and a half, he’s still more than willing to vote “Yes” on a bill without all the incredible pieces of pork that spends an incredibly astounding exponentially higher amount than when Democrats were referencing Trump’s $20 billion border wall plan as “massive”. Manchin understands he and other Democrats can get the bill under $2 trillion, while retaining its transformational aspects, and emerge well set for re-election in 2022. The end result will be terrible and severely damaging and Manchin will once again have aided those all too willing to stab America in the back.

On September 25th 2021, in an interview with Chuck Todd from Meet the Press, Senator Cory Booker, a socialist from New Jersey, exhibited the sort of lunacy that runs rampant throughout the Democratic Party, as he ignorantly explained:

“This one is a zero bill. We’re paying for the whole thing. But yet, we’re ca — we’re using different math to make it sound bigger and more ornery.”

Whether the $3.5 trillion price-tag remains or it’s finally renegotiated down to $2 trillion, this money has to come from somewhere, such as savings America doesn’t have, even as the U.S. Treasury is buying U.S. bonds and monetizing our debt, placing it on all our backs. We don’t have yard gnomes crapping thousand dollar bills out of their collective asses, and so that just leaves more taxation and borrowing. And with China in the middle of its own financial crunch, Biden needn’t be looking to them for much assistance, no matter how close he and Hunter are with the top tier of China’s government tyrants.

And nonchalantly and arrogantly as ever, seeming to invoke the tenets of Cloward and Pivens to overload the U.S. system, the Democrats are actually attempting to codify paying illegal aliens for each child that enters America with them. Stuck in the reconciliation spending bill is a provision to provide approximately $300 per month per child, upon them acquiring a tax identification number (ITIN), and this most assuredly will encourage more illegal aliens to cross our southern border at a major future expense to an already overburdened American taxpayer; if not for the video proof starting at the 3 minute 25 second mark] one would believe they were trapped in some surreal nightmare or fallen down the Rabbit Hole.

The real cost of these bills is going to be $6 trillion, or more, over the next decade, and trillions of dollars more far into the future, as temporary measures within the bills get rolled to permanent government social services and entitlements, no matter how unsustainable. And even should a final collapse arrive due to this fiscal malfeasance, it will be all the better as far as Biden and Marx Inc are concerned, since it will drive the bulk of Americans millions running and begging for the government to save them, pushing the nation into full blown socialism, and ultimately fulfilling Nikita Khrushchev’s haranguing prophecy of burying America.

Just imagine if all these trillions of dollars were simply divided between every U.S. citizen of age, to do with as they wish and all the real good that would do. But then the government would be cut out as the middle man and left out of the equation, and Biden couldn’t create his massive version of the New Deal of the Great Society.

That’s the real purpose here.

These trillions are being spent on smoke and mirrors and very little of any real substance, because the spending is primarily going to Joe Biden cronies and programs to regulate who gets the money, when they get it and how much they receive, as a means of control and further bending the weak, greedy, and lazy to submit to anything they wish to do in the future, starting with the Covid mandates; they are using the Federal Reserve Bank and Treasury Department printing presses to purchase and expand a Marxist/Maoist “voting base” to grow their own power, and to stay in power, forever and a day. And if we don’t soon mount an intense and fierce counter to these assaults on the traditional American system, our culture and society, such as it is — flawed as it is, within the next six years we won’t have much of a nation left, and freedom and liberty will be more sorely pressed than ever by our tyrants.

The future of America dances along the razor’s edge of destiny, and it hangs on a razor-slim vote and issues that will resurface from this day forward, the will of God, and the strength of heart, intent and will of Americans to remain free.