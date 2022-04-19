Today, April 11th 2022, America was once again forced to listen to the sound of their Bill of Rights being chipped away and their Inalienable God-given Right to “keep and bear arms” being suppressed by Joe Biden and his high-handed, tyrannical regime, as he unveiled his new plan to illegally and unconstitutionally ban “ghost guns” and enforce our common sense gun laws”, which in reality is just one more step towards a total ban of firearms in America. He’s trampling on the Second Amendment, which has absolutely no qualifiers to suggest that anyone may carry a firearm “if” he does this thing or another or “unless” some other circumstance or criteria is met, regardless of how any firearm is made.

I nearly choked when I heard Biden assert that he actually supported our Second Amendment rights. Truth be known, Biden has sought to end all firearm rights of all Americans for most of his political career. as he and others championed the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban; bit even long before that, Biden had blamed guns rather than the criminals who used them to commit crimes.

Like so many tyrants before him, he disingenuously blames the firearm in order to garner support for more and greater controls placed upon all firearms, since his and all other Democrats’ primary goal is the eventual total disarmament of the American public. They know this is the only way they can ever be able to force their communist agenda upon the country. And although there has been a hard push from the Communists and their sympathizers since the FDR years, the agenda has been given extra emphasis from at least 2020 to the present.

His agenda and the agenda of the Democratic Party Communists cold not be clearer once one hears Biden state: “These guns are weapons of choice for many criminals … [and this regime] is going to do everything we can to deprive them of that choice. … this should just be the start [and the U.S. needs to] repeal the liability” shield of America’s gun manufacturers.

The new Biden Rule also serves as a backdoor method for forcing the registration of all firearms and creating a national data bank of firearm owners, for any purpose the government may find. It requires serial numbers and background checks on anyone purchasing a kit in the same manner as required with commercially produced firearms.

Biden’s logic is void of cogent thought as he calls ghost guns “the weapon of choice for many criminals”. Criminals don’t care if a firearm has serial numbers or not. They never use a firearm that is actually documented as theirs through a “legal” purchase from an authorized gun dealer, and most usually use stolen firearms rather than purchasing a gun kit to assemble a firearm that bears no serial number.

One should also remind Biden that zip guns and homemade firearms have been around for the last two centuries in America. My fine friend, Ronnie Barrett, who lives just up the road from me, actually designed his now world famous Barrett .50 caliber Rifle at his kitchen table and built the first prototype on his own garage floor, perfectly illustrating that where there’s a will one will find a way.

But the fact remains that a firearm doesn’t require a serial number to be a lawful weapon for self-defense under the Second Amendment. As a matter of fact, any federal or state “law” making it more difficult for anyone to keep and bear arms stands in direct conflict with the Second Amendment’s requirement that such a inalienable right “shall not be infringed”, and they are overt and blatant attempts to abrogate our lawful right to self-defense.

A firearm is simply one item included in “arms”. Anything can be used as a weapon to defend ourselves, from less-than-palm-sized rocks to hammers and knives and axe-handles, all of which I’ve had occasion to use myself, at one time or another. Are we to now ban them or require them to have serial numbers too and registered with some federal agency, the DOJ, FBI or ATF?

Any person, even a felon who has served his time, has the lawful right to defend themselves using anything available, even a firearm, with or without a serial number.

One might ask about murderers and other violent criminals. If they are using a firearm to defend themselves, not in the commission of any crime, they’ve done nothing wrong. And for the murderers, if they’re out of prison having escaped execution that’s society’s fault and a major flaw in our legal system. For my money, if the evidence was beyond a shadow of doubt that they murdered someone, their life should have been forfeit and they shouldn’t be out and about walking our streets anyway; but once released, they too still hold an inalienable God-given right to self-defense, if one believes “time-served” is their debt to society paid in full.

The idiocy of this all would be almost comical if not for the serious ramifications of it all and the expanded power it places in the hands of an unconstitutional agency such as the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms on the authority of an Executive Order and a rule. Even if this was legislated by Congress, it would be an illegitimate act.

I would submit that even the use of explosives and bombs is a legitimate form of self-defense under the right set of circumstances, since the Second Amendment was originally aimed at preventing any future tyrannical government from suppressing the rights of the American people and forcing them to live under the arbitrary rules and whims of any future tyrannical government. They added this to the Constitution as they vowed to never let what occurred under the British monarchy to happen again in America.

In the case of the District of Columbia vs. Heller, the Supreme Court upheld the Second Amendment as an individual right to keep and bear arms for the lawful purpose of self-defense, but unfortunately, it did not address the constitutionality of other state and federal laws that restrict, prohibit or demand qualifications to carry firearms in some circumstances. It did however note that this was a right that pre-exists the Constitution and government itself.

Noted by GUNS Magazine in April 1960 on page #4, President John F. Kennedy stated:

“Although it is extremely unlikely that the fears of governmental tyranny which gave rise to the Second Amendment will ever be a major danger to our nation, the [Second]Amendment still remains an important declaration of our basic civilian-military relationships, in which every citizen must be ready to participate in the defense of his country. For that reason I believe the Second Amendment will always be important.”

JFK couldn’t have foreseen Ol’ Joe coming along and opening up our borders to foreign invaders of all types, including terrorists intent on harming Americans, making illegal executive orders that force Americans to go against their conscience or be unable to work, killing our energy independence and pushing an all around general Marxist Cancel Culture racist agenda at the behest of Democratic Party Communists that absolutely abrogates the entire Bill of Rights and moves to take every last bit of the individual’s freedom and liberty in America.

In Federalist Paper Number 46, James Madison wrote:

“Notwithstanding the military establishments in the several kingdoms of Europe, which are carried as far as the public resources will bear, the governments are afraid to trust the people with arms. And it is not certain, that with this aid alone they would not be able to shake off their yokes. But were the people to possess the additional advantages of local governments chosen by themselves, who could collect the national will and direct the national force, and of officers appointed out of the militia, by these governments, and attached both to them and to the militia, it may be affirmed with the greatest assurance, that the throne of every tyranny in Europe would be speedily overturned in spite of the legions which surround it.”

Speaking before the Massachusetts Convention on February 6th 1788, Sam Adams implored his countrymen to move them to agree “that the said Constitution never be construed to authorize Congress to infringe the just liberty of the press, or the rights of conscience; or to prevent the people of the United States, who are peaceful citizens, from keeping their own arms.”

But Joe Biden and his regime of authoritarian thugs have all of the aforementioned in mind, as we have already witnessed over the past fourteen months.

There isn’t any clause in our U.S. Constitution that can be interpreted to give Joe Biden, Congress or any States’ legislatures the power to disarm Americans or exert gun control over them in the manner they are currently doing, and they certainly cannot do so by way of a Department of Justice “rule” and an illegal executive order handed down from on high by the tyrant wannabe, Biden. This flagitious attempt to abrogate the Second Amendment and suppress our inalienable God-given right is occurring in plain sight and under a pretense that seeks to achieve more inordinate power in the hands of America’s enemies from within, as they abuse power in the exact manner that our Founders sought to prevent — the Founders who included the Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights to deter tyranny, overthrow our government should it prove necessary and keep Americans free.

In the end, I’m far more less concerned with the production of firearms without serial numbers, than I am about being able to own any sort of firearm I desire to own for the purpose of stopping any criminal who may try to take my property or harm my family. All I want is a government that defends my rights under the Bill of Rights and keeps their hands off my firearms; a serial number means a hell of a lot less to me than having a properly working, efficient firearm that is capable of stopping Black Lives Matter and Antifa Communists and nihilists from burning down my home or my business and the city with their Molotov cocktails and stopping any future federal agents from forcing me to submit to any tyrannical measure, mandate or government.

I wonder how Biden is going to control all those Molotov cocktails? Permits for bottles anyone?