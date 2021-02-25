Back when the United States Mexico Canada Agreement was being advocated by President Trump, I was screaming at the top of my lungs that it was a terrible deal. Among other things, it diminished our U.S. sovereignty, it ratified treaties, like the Law of the Sea that had been rejected by several U.S. administrations, it facilitated illegal immigration and many more detrimental mandates and measures, simply because Pres. Trump did not place the best people on it or give it the proper oversight, as it was being negotiated. It was negotiated by a team that was largely comprised of Obama administration holdovers in the State Department.

And now – a day late and a dollar short – I see the following HB5 being protested today in numerous conservative circles. Where were they when this was being talked about several years ago and they could have stopped it, from ever becoming a part of our “law”?

The Senate has already ratified the USMCA and all the bad that goes with it. So one has to wonder, if HB5 passes in the House, or Reauthorizes or Renews it, just how unlikely is it now that the Senate will reject this, especially with a 50-50 split and Kamala Harris as the tie breaker?

The proposed Equality Act (H.R. 5) turns sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) into protected classes under the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1968 Fair Housing Act. The bill creates obvious liberty, equality, privacy, and safety concerns. H.R. 5 would empower the federal government to impose civil and criminal punishments on citizens who dissent from SOGI ideology, including medical professionals, parents, women and girls, businesses, and charities. The bill would violate their rights to freedom of conscience, religion, and speech. The bill would also take away basic authorities of local communities to determine who is allowed in single-sex facilities and whether biological men and boys are allowed to join women’s and girls’ sports teams.

A circulating petition contained the following warning from Intercessors of America: “HB5 is not really about “equality.” It is all about SOGI. What is “SOGI”? It stands for sexual orientation/gender identity.

A well-funded, powerful movement is legalizing intimidation by attaching gender identity language to legislation and action of all kinds — even those that should have nothing to do with this concept. Pushing to make sexual orientation/gender identity an issue in much of our civic lives, and in the end, a protected class of citizens. It has become nationally championed. In the previous Congress, HB5 passed in the House but was not taken up by the Senate. Things have changed. HB5 has been reintroduced in the House, and with the shift of power in the Senate, it has a very real possibility of passing.

What does an international trade agreement have to do with gender identity? Forty-six members of Congress thought it was strange as well, stating in a letter to the President that they were “deeply concerned by the unprecedented inclusion in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement of sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) language, for the first time in a Free Trade Agreement.” It was included in the labor section of the treaty, putting LGBTQ individuals in a protected class, which leads to more opportunities for impeding the religious freedom of Christians, Jews, and Muslims who do not . SOGI language has been inserted in treaties, commerce regulations, education standards, housing acts, local laws, and ordinances. It is a strategy.

SOGI language supports and validates LGBTQ lifestyles, and forces the overwhelming majority of the nation to treat this as a preferred and protected class. By creating this “protected class” they are also elevating SOGI beyond equal treatment to a civil right. Special protections for LGBTQ will trump the rights of other people. This means that Christian daycares or schools may be forced to hire LGBTQ employees. What Jack Philips endured as a cake baker would become the norm and have a different result if these SOGI language clauses are adopted. Parents may not be able to decline hormone treatments for gender-confused children. SOGI clauses are legislating to the exception and restricting constitutional freedoms in order to achieve a proLGBTQ society.”

YES! HB5 MUST BE STOPPED! BUT If You really want to protest something and make a real difference, FIGHT and END the ENTIRE MISERABLE United States Mexico Canada Agreement and tell the people who have foisted this Foul, Evil, Communist Mess on America to go straight to hell.

The USMCA is full of Globalist, United Nations, Communist and Socialist insanity that only serves to destroy America. Since ancient times, socialists — under whatever labels — have favored sexual license — “the community of wives,” “free love,” “sexual freedom,” et cetera. By breaking down bonds of kinship, sexual anarchy reduces the individual to a mere unit of the state.

And all of this is purely intended to erode U.S. sovereignty and further weaken its society, this weakening the nation itself, along with its ability to firmly reject the notion of one world governance under international concerns. This simply subverts everything good and decent that’s left in America and paves the path to more blocks being removed from Her Founding and the end of true freedom and liberty in America.