COMMENTARY The Death of an American Patriot

There are many things to consider, when one looks upon this photograph capturing this Poor Little Girl's last moments here on earth, probably confused, dazed and terrified, even though she couldn't speak near the end. And I call her a "Little Girl" even though she was thirty-five because she was someone's Little Girl; she was younger than my two daughters.

Think of me what you will, as I think of how she died, my eyes fill with tears for her and her family.

It truly hurts me to the core to think that Ms Ashli Babbit gave 14 years of her life in the Air Force, as a high level Security Specialist — serving four tours of duty in the Middle East, including Iraq and Afghanistan — in her service to America, only to tragically meet her end at the hands of her own people, after she returned to her home that she dearly loved and defended to the last.

To survive foreign wars only to come home to be murdered by a man who supposedly believed in many of the same things as she did, and who took the same oath, is something that can only leave one shaking all over with anger over such a terrible macabre situation that finally took this beautiful young lady from all who loved her, now left shocked and saddened and wondering how things could have gone so wrong.

Her husband, Aaron, told Fox 5 News:

“She loved her country and she was doing what she thought was right to support her country, joining up with like-minded people that also love their president and their country. She was voicing her opinion and she got killed for it.”

I’m not going to go too much further on this for the moment, simply because all I wanted to make certain for this moment is that she was One Fine American Patriot doing what she thought was best, true and right, and contrary to several Erroneous Reports, she wasn’t one of the “rioters” that were rampaging through the building destroying it, when she was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer. Ashli Babbit wasn’t some riotous nutcase, as some try to infer due to her support for statements made by Lin Wood, and attorney and Trump supporter, and neither was she bent on harming Congressmen or damaging the Capitol. She simply wished to speak to someone in power. She demanded to speak to them, to be heard, to hold them accountable. And there wasn’t anything wrong with entering the Capitol Building, especially after police themselves freely opened certain doors. Ms Babbit had not “stormed” anything. I’m fairly certain, from what I’ve read and from some of Ms Babbit’s own social media posts, that her intent was to do just as I would, just as many fine American patriots would — to approach any Congressman she could find and implore, plead, even demand, that he refuse to certify the Criminal and Fraudulent 2020 Election results. The day before leaving for DC, as she pondered the fight to STOP the STEAL and move Congress to do the right thing, she tweeted: “Nothing will stop us … they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours … dark to light!” Ashli Babbit simply demanded answers and an accounting from Congress. Babbitt and several others had simply and angrily demanded that three U.S. Capitol Police, who were guarding the barricaded doors, step aside, according to what can be seen and heard in several videos. And, as a tactical team approached Babbit and the people near her from behind, the officers did in fact move away.

Roughly 35 seconds after the officers moved away, as Ashli moved over the rubble toward a broken section of the door, she was shot by a government agent said to have been a Capitol Police Officer, from the other side of the door, that was in fact secured and obviously guarded. Even if she had initially moved to crawl through the broken window, which allegedly prompted the Capitol Police Officer to shoot her, at the moment she was shot, she had actually started to back away from the doors, because a couple of rioters had started trying to break them down. If she had a gun in her hand, it might have been different, but anyone single person attempting to breach that broken window would have immediately been physically disadvantaged and vulnerable in a thousand ways, and they would have posed no threat whatsoever, no matter that some Congressmen were just to the back of the room. Ashli Babbit’s actions were not threatening and they sure in the hell didn’t rise to the level of this Coward, unnamed as of yet, seeing them to be her Death Warrant. This is UNCONSCIONABLE And BEYOND BELIEF — Surreal in fact — that any trained agent could see this unarmed, young lady as a serious enough threat to use deadly force.

Ashli was there because she had spent her life playing by the rules and defending those rules. She was there because the people in charge of maintaining the rules have been violating those rules. They ignored the official corruption in the 2016 election and they laughed about the grotesque Criminal Fraud that was plainly obvious in the 2020 election. Like the rest of those protestors, she was angry that the politicians were not following the rules, the Supreme Law of the Land, and rubbing conservative Americans’ face in it, as though their voices meant nothing.

And for her trouble, she died in a pool of her own blood inside what is supposed to be the people’s house in America. It is a quite ironic that a citizen exercising her Inalienable God-Given Rights would be murdered by an agent of a corrupt system that is now infringing on her rights. Murder is the right word here. The man who shot her was under no threat and was on the other side of a locked and barricaded door. The murderer was part of Vice President Pence’s security detail.

The “Police Officer,”, scarcely deserving the title, will never be charged with any crime, mor than likely, much less than the murder that Ms Babbit’s killing most certainly was. Unlike some recent police shootings of unarmed black men, this coward will not be fired or even placed on administrative leave or face the criminal charges that he should face. And neither has the media plastered his picture everywhere with angry mobs accosting him, nor is there any renewed call to defund police over the shooting of this innocent lady, this fine American patriot; this will all get swept under the rug, and no one should be surprised to see this guy get a medal for his ugly, bloody deed.

No one will see Ms Ashli Babbit have three nationally televised funerals to honor her memory, as we saw with the George Floyd death while in police custody, and we won’t see her treated as a hero, although, in more ways than I can entertain here, in many respects, she actually was a very heroic young lady. Such honors in this America seem to be only reserved for drug addicts and criminals, rather than good and decent patriots who served their country and get gunned down by agents of the state while exercising their rights in defense of freedom and liberty and America.

This image of this Poor Little Girl, Ms Ashli Babbit, laying on the floor and bleeding out in the halls of America’s Capitol, murdered by an agent of the state, is an image that perfectly exemplifies so much of what has gone so terribly wrong in this America that so many of us love so well.

Many millions of good and decent American patriots — many of my own friends — who perfectly understood the anger and frustration felt by the Trump supporters and showed that day to protest peacefully, are sick with sadness over this sickening tragedy, and they know it was all so unnecessary and a result of the actions and inaction of the people behind those doors in Congress, who glad-handed and celebrated Ms Babbit’s murderer after the fact. They created this crisis that is sending America hurling toward Her end, and even though they had plenty of good choices and plenty of warnings, they refused to listen, and now Ms Babbit’s family is left to grieve and mourn her death, left only with whatever beautiful memories I can only imagine she left them holding, from days when she was their joy, their life.

America. Be Angry. The rising storm that is gathering now won’t be stopped. Ms Babbit was right about that one thing. They can try and try, but they’ve started something that I just imagine many won’t live to regret. Never forget the abysmal turn of events on January 6th 2021, that resulted in Ashli Babbit dying among strangers in a pool of her own blood. Remember her life. Remember Ashli Babbit, because the Republican Party will be quick to forget her name, and the Leftist media will work overtime to see her murder is quickly forgotten. But for those of us recognizing the gross misuse of power and deadly force for what it is, we must never forget Ashli; we must never forget her life was forfeited to a system that believes it’s just fine to murder Americans who play by the rules and exercise their rights to petition their government for redress. And that should make every American’s chest swell in righteous anger.

And I have no doubt, that even in her last precious seconds of consciousness, surrounded by frantic men attempting to save her life, she left this world still loving America dearly, this country she had served so well.