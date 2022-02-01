… Watching the Southern Border Melt Away

The more anyone with any common sense looks towards the bedlam and chaos at America’s southern border the more it appears that the radicals of LaRaza and Pueblo Sin Fronteras are winning the day, aided by radical Joe Biden and his regime’s agenda that views Illegal Aliens as future Democrats. Biden and his DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are actually violating U.S. law by using government personnel and private contractors to relocate hundreds of thousands of Illegal Aliens in cities across the United States, and although this was exposed by numerous sources in April of 2022, it is still happening, as seen this month in Brownsville, Texas and many other places, and all those who love our country are greatly angered by this blatant disregard of U.S. law and the subversion of America.

Under U.S. Immigration Law and Title 42, single adult male Illegals are supposed to be apprehended and immediately sent back across the border, but this isn’t being followed. Less than half are being removed from the country and the rest — criminals or not [we really don’t know who they are] — are being flown to the interior of America on the taxpayers’ hard earned dollars.

For over forty years, I have warned about the destruction illegal immigration causes to our nation, as well as legal immigration policy under the 1965 Immigration Act that put uneducated, often unskilled people with antithetical ideas from Africa and Asia in the immigration line ahead of educated, skilled and professional people from Europe who held Judeo-Christian values and Western principles dear. However, the communists of the Democratic Party and those falsely pious, false Christians, especially Catholics like Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made the bulk of America accept that everybody “has a right to come to America” and that it was “our Christian duty”, when in reality, their ideology was Marxist/Maoist communism and their brand of “Christianity” was the Jesuit brand of black liberation theology, aligned with the world view of the communist Pope Francis.

Watching the southern border melt way all these years prompted me and others to call for hardline common sense fixes to illegal immigration, over the past few decades. We have a right to determine who comes here to our country, and if they come in the dead of night and secretively cross our border illegally, they should be sent back immediately by bus or plane to Mexico, for Mexico’s government to deal with as they see fit, since they let them cross the southern border with Guatemala or didn’t flag the Illegal Aliens as they flew into its airports. If they are repeat offenders, put them to work, no pay, on chain gangs for a ten year minimum; but, that won’t happen as long as “progressives”, these Democratic Party Communists are continuously allowed to drive America’s immigration policies.

And quite a few years back, I even half-jokingly suggested catching them and dropping them from airplanes over their country of origin, parachute or not, as a deterrent, along with mining the border — warning signs optional — and of course, I caught all manner of hell over those words.

On January 28th 2022, frustrated beyond belief that two million Illegal Aliens have been allowed to enter America in the one year Biden and his communist handlers have controlled our federal government, I wrote the following words on Martin Armstrong’s article, ‘Biden Administration Preparing Illegal Aliens to Rig 2022 Election’

“As soon as we saw the Court activism from communist judges on the federal courts allowing actual law to be subverted and completely ignored under the Obama administration and where the border and Illegal Immigration was concerned, most freedom-loving conservatives and independents knew how this would be used by the Democrats. All their past statements and intent left no doubt that this was a Fifth Column of INVADERS — the Barbarians Breaching the Gate — and willing and prepared to do their fellow Traveler’s [communists] bidding to suppress the actual rights of freedom-loving Americans — Our Inalienable God-given Rights — enumerated within the Bill of Rights, as the Democrats drove the final nails in America’s coffin, setting the stage for the abrogation of America’s Founding Principles and the destruction of the Republic.

It’s just too bad that many subordinates at all levels of our federal institutions aren’t refusing to follow Illegal and Unconstitutional orders to subvert standing immigration law.

It’s just too bad that a few hundred thousand — perhaps a few million — American patriots haven’t tired of this to the point of going armed to the border and doing what the Biden regime refuses to do.”

The Good Lord must have taken my words as a plea and a prayer, probably very similar to many others He has heard over the years, because no sooner had I written these words than numerous news sources, such as Fox News, burst forth with a report the next day about a small uprising among Border Agents who confronted U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz in Laredo, Texas on January 27th over the insanity that had taken hold in the organization, and not even being allowed to use the term “Illegal Aliens”.

As the heated discussion proceeded, with DHS Secretary Mayorkas standing silent in the background, at one point, Chief Ortiz asked, “Why are you guys getting caught up in semantics? … I’ve been doing this job as long as y’all.”

One agent in the assembled group, obviously one fine American patriot who understands the law, his duty and right from wrong, quickly responded:

“That’s the problem, chief. For evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. That’s exactly what’s happening here. Good men are doing nothing. You’re allowing illegal aliens to be dropped off in communities.”

Numerous videos exist revealing the illegal operations of the Biden regime and the transport of Illegal Aliens by bus and plane from border towns to cities across America, whether we speak of Chattanooga, New York or Allentown and Atlanta, the list is a damning testament to the treason conducted by this administration, and it recently prompted Representative Claudia Tenney (R-NY) to call for Biden’s impeachment, as she stated:

“This is a complete, aggravated dereliction of duty, which is why last night on Twitter I called for Joe Biden to be impeached and removed. His primary obligation as the commander-in-chief and president of the United States is to enforce our laws, to live up to his oath, to enforce our border security and to tell the truth to the American people.”

Live up to his oath? Tell the truth? Oh my, my sides are aching from laughter. The good representative has forgotten she’s dealing with a lying-ass red, radical anti-American rat bastard who intends to destroy the current system and the republic “by any means necessary”.

“What’s the big secret?” asked Westchester (NY) Police Officer Michael Hamborsky after he confronted the Illegal Alien smuggler at the airport in August and asked if DHS [Dept of Homeland Security] had authorized this.

The smuggler replied, “DHS wants everything on the down low. … of this gets out, the government is betraying the American people.”

A representative from my home state of Tennessee, Bruce Griffey, recently wrote a bill that proposes to send illegal aliens, Delaware; Governors Island, New York; Nantuckett and Martha’s Vineyard Massachusetts; Palto Alto, California; North Hero, Vermont and so forth, wherever top Democrats such as Ol’ Commie Joe and Speaker Pelosi live, as he noted on January 26th 2022:

“The Biden administration is quietly moving thousands of illegals to various states, including Tennessee, by putting them on planes and buses and transporting them in the middle of the night, and we should return them to their sender. … I imagine that if we relocated them to the backyards of those responsible for allowing the flood of illegal immigration across our border, then those with federal power might be more apt to secure the border and secure it quickly.”

Mayorkas claims that the Biden regime’s border policy is designed to “[provide] employers with the resources [read ‘manpower’] … needed to sustain their businesses while expanding lawful pathways to the United States”. No amount of Big Businesses’ “need” justifies so egregious a violation of our borders and such a massive influx of Illegal Aliens, and Mayorkas obviously doesn’t have a working knowledge of the word “lawful’, even if he did graduate from Loyola Law School.

“If.” It’s a big word. If a frog had wings he wouldn’t bump his ass every time he hopped.

There are a whole lot of things Americans can do to save our country, from being completely overrun and changed forever, if only they will act and act now. But with nearly 40 million Illegal Aliens in America it will be one of the most massive and seemingly insurmountable tasks we have undertaken in our history. We must act now to stop the pillaging and rape of America by those who come only for what they can take, for we surely don’t need to add to the ranks of those “amerikkans”, actual U.S. “citizens” who already work to destroy America.

Elected and appointed officials who blatantly violate U.S. law and the U.S. Constitution must be held accountable with more than public outrage or the loss of an election and impeachment, since enemies from within, such as Ol’ Commie Joe and his Cabinet members can do so much damage, when they essentially very nearly hold all the reins of power and there isn’t anyone who can really do anything to them, between the time they are sworn into office and the point they leave. Laws must be passed that ensure not even the President can betray America so lightly as Biden has done without seeing the inside of a prison cell, its dark, dank underbelly, or an execution squad, depending on the severity of the betrayal.

Until our elected officials fear the American people and their might, these red, radical communists of the Democratic Party will continue their evil, dirty work to transform the country into an authoritarian, possibly totalitarian, full blown socialist nation, under one party.

We see the Democrat’s America. We see their destruction of America. We see their criminal and illegal acts. And we see them aiding and abetting an invasion of America.

Damn this administration and damn Joe Biden. Rise up in your communities and states to stop this attack on America and do whatever is necessary to safeguard and protect your families, communities and states, even if that includes rounding up Illegal Aliens and sending them back on our own, regardless of what Biden and his corrupt Department of Justice may have to say about it.

I’m just living for the day this country actually arrives to the point of disgust and anger over the situation on the border, that we choose leaders who will move the full weight of the government, Border Patrol, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, other law enforcement and the National Guard to actually deport all 40 million Illegal Aliens, right down to the last man, woman and child, without anymore touchy, feely, weepy bullshit over “their right” to come to America.