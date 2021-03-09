Democrats’ Tyrannical Totalitarian Vison for America

The wolves and the Enemy From Within are out in the open, their sheepskins cast to the ground, and the Republic is in the gravest danger of finally being erased and eradicated, more than ever before in history, by the Democratic Party Communists, through H.R.1 that passed in the House on March 3rd. This is the most blatant power grab one can imagine, that essentially legalizes the criminal election fraud carried out during the 2020 Election. Far from safeguarding the election process and ensuring the electoral system functions with integrity, this bill masks an insidious agenda to continue with anti-democratic purposes, in a totalitarian manner, through well-worn methods, that will create great political instability and unrest in America and lead to a Communist one-party system and the illegal and extralegal entrenchment of its power, for the rest of the century, or longer.

H.R. 1 is unconstitutional, but the Democrats have never been concerned with whether a law was constitutional or not, unless it impeded their goals for total power and complete control of the United States Government and all fifty states, too. Also referred to as “For the People Act”, once one looks deeper into the body of the legislation, it’s easy to see this is anything other than “for the people”, unless one wants to call Democrat Communist Rats “people”.

One needs to note that this bill sets in motion the sort of political targeting that we witnessed all last year, as Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA would appear on the doorsteps of Conservative leaders and elected officials to harass them, as well as hacking their data and “doxxing” them. This bill requires organizations to release the names of donors, which leaves them open to attacks, the likes of those seen committed by Obama’s Internal Revenue Service, and this thuggish tactic would now have the weight of “law” behind it.

Pelosi and the Squad would deny us our right to privacy and to shield our identities, regardless of the reasons, as we work in any capacity with the cause of our choosing. They seem to disremember that at the time men, such as John Jay, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton, advocated for the ratification of the Constitution, they signed under the name of “Publius” in order to remain anonymous, and this is the same freedom all Americans deserve.

Visualizing this as their path to complete and total control of the U.S. government for many years into the future, among many other terrible proposals, H.R.1 actually bans state voter identification requirements and allows anyone to arrive on Election Day to vote, registered or not, so long as they sign a statement affirming they’re a legal voter. It forces all states to register every adult automatically — mandating automated registration of anyone who applies for Obamacare, college, Medicaid, unemployment and anyone being released from prison — while also legalizing ballot-harvesting, and it carries no penalties for illegal aliens and non-citizens who do not identify themselves or votes in an election. And it even provides for the registration of 16 year old youths, not yet old enough to legally vote.

H.R.1 also forces states to count ballots cast by voters in wrong districts, while it simultaneously prohibits election officials from treating cast votes as provisional ballots that can be checked and reviewed later, to determine the eligibility of voters. Compounding election troubles, it mandates fifteen days of early voting, along with online registration without safeguards against hackers, and it even creates a “Commission to Protect Democratic Institutions”, that sounds like something from an Eastern European Communist Bloc country, to avoid any judicial rulings and review of their Banana Republic tactics.

The Democratic Party Communists utter contempt for the Constitution is evident by the inclusion of a provision in H.R. 1 that would illegitimately and illegally grant Congress the authority to ratify the District of Columbia as the 51st state. They ignore the fact that this can only legally occur, by way of a Constitutional amendment. And it’s easy to see their motivation, since D.C. is heavily weighted towards the Democratic Party, that holds seventy-six percent of its vote; this would give them two more Senate seats and an easy path to complete their Marxist wish-list for America.

These Democratic Communists are searching for any way possible to transform the way we run elections in order to fundamentally transform America to suit their tyrannical totalitarian vision.

Normally one would naturally assume that the 60 vote threshold of the Senate filibuster would prevent this from being any real concern, since a 50-50 split exists in the Senate. Many have taken note of this, and now a hard push is in the works to end the filibuster, so key Democratic Party legislation, such as H.R.1 and Immigration Reform – Open Borders, can be readily and easily pushed through and into U.S. law.

Being wrong on all the issues hasn’t diminished Senator Elizabeth Warren’s influence and power within the Democratic Party. It should trouble every freedom-loving Christian, conservative and independent, that on March 1st 2021, as reported by NBC, she called for an end to the filibuster, with these words:

“I want us to get rid of the filibuster because it is too costly to America. The piece in front of us right now is the minimum wage. The piece that’s coming up is the Voting Rights Act. And the piece after that is immigration reform. And another piece is universal child care [read “government indoctrination”/ Joe “Stalin” Biden Youth Corps] ….. If we want to deliver on our promises, we’ve got to be willing to get out there and fight for it. And that starts with getting rid of the filibuster.”

For the moment, Democrat Senators Joe Manchin and Kyraten Sinema have stated they will not vote to end the filibuster, but look for that to be so much lip-service for “good press”, especially once the political pressure mounts in the days ahead. Manchin, in particular, always sounds tough, but when push comes to shove on critical votes for the Party Agenda, he very nearly always votes with his party. Sinema might actually mean what she says, given her record to date, and that might just give conservative America the break it needs.

However, in this political environment that has the proponents of traditional American virtues and principles of freedom and liberty and capitalism fighting to halt the horrific foreign ideology of total power to the totalitarian Marxist/Maoist State and communism and given all the Democratic Party Communists have already done to destroy the Republic, there isn’t any reason to believe anything that springs forth from a Democrat’s mouth. We have two antithetical ideologies competing to hold America, and between the two, there is no point of compromise that exists, not now that we know precisely the direction of Speaker Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer leads down a path of destruction for America and our freedom and liberty.

It’s funny that we’re even speaking of U.S. law. What’s in a law and what does it matter? Half the nation seeks to only follow those laws that they fully support — often the more repressive illegitimate “laws” — while ignoring actual righteous law, such as immigration law that is designed to protect people, property and America’s sovereignty. But rest assured, if H.R.1 enters U.S. law, the Democrats will be able to enforce it with a vengeance unlike anything ever seen in the country.

And, as most of us understand just how indispensable elections are for protecting our system of government and preserving freedom and liberty for future American generations, it’s very nearly beyond all comprehension to understand how Justice Kavanaugh and Barrett could be so weak, as to not even try to fight a fight so obviously worth fighting, so obviously in need of being fought, as hearing cases on the massive election fraud that was abundantly clear and plain to see in all the evidence. While Kavanaugh’s failure wasn’t unexpected, Barrett’s was, and Justice Antonin Scalia is probably trying to claw his way from the grave. One cannot uphold the Constitution if one will not even enter the fight, and as Justice Clarence Thomas noted, these appeals needed to have been heard, for a litany of reasons, primarily to assure Americans that the system could still be trusted.

While I’m no fan of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who failed miserably in defending the nation and honest elections on January 6th, along with other Republican cowards, such as Senators Marsha Blackburn (TN), James Lankford (OK), Ron Johnson (WI), Bill Hagerty (TN), and Mike Braun (IN), McConnell accurately described H.R.1 as “the Democratic Politician Protection Act”, noting that it is a bare-naked attempt to change the election rules to benefit the Democratic Party Communists.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on the other hand, is ecstatic to have seen this monument to tyranny pass in her thinly controlled House of Representatives, that now seems to represent only those intent on tearing the Republic asunder, no longer loving the virtues and principles that built this Exceptional America of ours, with all its potential being caged under an oppressive Marxist ideology. And Pelosi herself certainly has no qualms whatsoever, as she and the Squad, under the ignorant tutelage of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, sucker-punch opponents and fiercely attack Article II, Section I of the Constitution that provides only the state legislatures have the power to determine how the President of the United States of America is chosen, not any national rules.

The Wolves have sharpened their teeth for this unprecedented red, radical assault on America’s democratic mechanisms, Her Republic and free speech, that is designed to illegally abrogate hundreds of state laws governing the smooth conduct of elections, while replacing them with their radical Marxist dictates. Their success in this endeavor would ensure an unprecedented control of elections by the federal government, never before seen in America, and it would end two centuries of state authority, and only state authority, to draw Congressional districts, while it egregiously suppresses dissident political speech [primarily as a tool for them] while giving taxpayer dollars to their Congressional cronies and the campus radicals too. And the Federal Elections Commission would essentially be turned into a partisan weapon.

The authoritarian Wolves of the Democratic Party Communists learned their lessons well, and they twisted and manipulated U.S. law and institutions to their anti-democracy purposes, most intensely over the past six decades, and, most usually they cloaked their repressive measures under the color of “law”, in order to make them appear to be legitimate, but not any longer.

The Democratic Party, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and many other red, radicals see victory within their grasp, and should they somehow manage to pass this one bill, they will virtually be free to disregard the Constitution and existing law, silence dissidents through harassment and violence, manipulate the vote count in elections [just as in 2020], shut down newspapers and broadcast stations, i.e. as already attempted against Fox News, pack the Courts and bureaucracies with loyal Marxists and Maoists, disregard or evading term limits, establish direct control over the media and our society on the whole, impose emergency or martial law, and eliminate all checks and balances on their power, if they also have people in the various government institutions and military who are willing to act as their enforcers. And given the easy manner in which the 2020 Election was stolen, it’s safe to say they do, for the moment.

Never in American history, not even under the fascist Woodrow Wilson or the fascist FDR, has one political party moved to take the power of the federal government unto itself along partisan lines, as a means to crush political opposition to the extent of these anti-American Democratic Communists. Never before, in all American history, has it been so important that America’s true American patriots rise up to end this treasonous venture. And while we still must try, through all legal methods first, to stop this Marxist move towards consolidating a tyrannical power over all America, no man who loves this country should be afraid to answer tyranny through the force of arms, in order for all America to live free once more.