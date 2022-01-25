Born in Atlanta on January 15th 1929 and assassinated in Memphis on April 4th 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a walking, talking paradox and a man who both united and divided much of America, and since January 20th 1986 and the creation of a Martin Luther King Day, millions of Americans are forced to watch him praised across all the major news networks, despite the fact that in far too many respects, he was an anti-American radical on his last years in earth and is unworthy of such a high praise.

I value the idea and sound principles behind Martin Luther King, Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech and the idea that all children of all colors should be able to live fruitful, productive lives in America, as they are judged on the content of their character and not the color of their skin. And while it should go without saying, most of America would surely agree today that Jim Crow laws and keeping the black people of our country held as second class citizens had to be ended, for America to become a better country and a better society.

And yet, in his ‘Letter from the Birmingham Jail’, many of his own thoughts were absolutely focused on the color of Americans’ skin. Read these thoughts https://www.csuchico.edu/iege/_assets/documents/susi-letter-from-birmingham-jail.pdf from page 3 of his letter and tell me MLK’s logic was based on “colorblindness”:

“I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in the stride toward freedom is not the White Citizens Councillor or the Ku Klux Klanner but the white moderate who is more devoted to order than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says, ‘I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I can’t agree with your methods of direct action’; who paternalistically feels that he can set a timetable for another man’s freedom; who lives by a myth of time; and who constantly advises the Negro to wait until a ‘more convenient season’. Shallow understanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.”

But it was White America, in large part, that ensured King’s agenda would ultimately succeed and the Civil Rights Act of 1965 would be passed. “Lukewarm acceptance”? Liberals, leftists, useful idiots of the Communist Party of the USA and many misguided Americans have since gone on to pass other “laws” and regulatory rules that have essentially granted black people privileges greater than the rights guaranteed in the Bill of Rights, and Heaven forbid any law enforcement dares to try to keep hordes of black thugs from rioting, burning cities, including DC, or murdering, raping and robbing anyone.

Yes, America can and should acknowledge the good actions that our government finally took, as it was motivated by King’s many hard fought battles within the Civil Rights Movement to end the double standard represented by Jim Crow laws, but all Americans must be honest about who MLK really was, for posterity’s sake and to ensure that we look deeper into all future emerging movements and the people behind them. One has to look no further than the Marxist inspired Black Lives Matter to see the common sense within this admonishment.

It’s unconscionable and unfathomable that American conservatives have had their tax dollars taken from them to support the memory of a known communist sympathizer and collaborator, such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.. And even more egregious, the modern day radicals and communists within the Democratic Party have succeeded in having a statue of MLK placed in D.C., the nation’s capitol. Could the symbolism of such a statue fashioned and made in Communist China by an actual communist be more heavy than this?

Whether or not MLK may have started out as a fairly conservative preacher, in the early years of his ministry, which quite a few pundits regularly assert, by the last decade of his life, King was surrounded and funded by outright communists who sought to use his charisma and advocacy for the Civil Rights Movement to subvert the United States. King embraced W.E.B. Dubois and Malcolm X, both anti-American radicals and both communists.

On October 18th 1983 during a famous speech in opposition to the bill to make Martin Luther King Day a national holiday, Senator Jesse Helms held up a 1957 photograph of MLK seated alongside known communists at a center for communists in Monteagle, TN and he stated:

“Shown in the photograph sitting adjacent to King are Abner Berry, a correspondent for the Communist Party newspaper, The Daily Worker; Aubrey Williams, identified as a member of the CPUSA and President of the SCEF [the Southern Conference Educational Fund]; and Myles Horton, a founder and director of the Highlander Folk School.”

Helms continued his filibuster with more evidence of King’s communist ties:

“The evidence demonstrates convincingly that Martin Luther King, Jr. was buddybuddy with well-identified communists from the early 1950s to the time of his death in 1968. Bayard Rustin, a stalwart of the Young Communist League, was at one time King’s secretary. Hunter Pitts Odell, who in 1956 took the Fifth Amendment on questions involving his communist activities, also served on King’s staff.

The record is replete with evidence linking King to the notorious Highlander Folk School, a communist training center. King’s close associates included such figures as Abner W. Berry, James A. Dombrowski, Paul Crouch, and Carl and Anne Braden. The shadowy figure of the late Stanley Levinson floated in and out of King’s life … The FBI has traced it also, and finds evidence that for at least 10 years Levinson played a secret role as a funnel of money from the Communist Party to various communist fronts.”

MLK would never have had the rapid success he saw at the national level, if not for the promotion and publicity and funding and support provided him by radicals, subversives and communists, such as Stanley David Levinson, one of his advisors, and communist groups. The FBI was well aware of MLK’s chummy attitude with amerrikan Marxists, but most of America is totally unaware of this association, even today. And if one takes Levinson’s assessment of King as remotely close, King apparently wasn’t quite capable of making so rapid a climb on his own.

An FBI document https://archive.org/stream/MLKFBI/KingJr.MartinLutherPart73_djvu.txt from the era noted:

“Levinson … proposed that King should lead a march [in Cleveland, Ohio] of 10,000 Negroes, each one of them carrying a brick or a bottle. … and dump [them] on the lawn of [Cleveland] City Hall as a symbol of protest to the racial situation. [Clarence Jones and Levinson] agreed … and thought King would lead such a march. … Further, they agreed that under no circumstances should King be permitted to say anything without their approving it. Jones advised that he feels King should not be permitted to think for himself, [and] Levinson stated that King is such a slow thinker he is usually not prepared to make a statement by himself without help.”

I’ll bet a hundred dollars against a stale donut that those bricks would have busted more windows than littered lawns had this plan come to fruition.

In addition to this, one might ask what is more of a betrayal to the Christian principles that founded America and the teachings of Jesus as they relate to human rights and life than for one to support abortion, baby murder. And yet, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the supposed staunch Christian evangelist, supported and even spoke of Margaret Sanger, an evil, Machiavellian abortionist, in glowing terms, even in light of her attempted genocide against black people through the eugenics driven Negro Project [1939-1942], and he supported Planned Parenthood. King saw unplanned pregnancies as “a cruel evil” that “urgently need[ed] … control.” He was later awarded the Margaret Sanger Award from Planned Parenthood in 1966.

Far from what anyone should call a “good Christian”, MLK was a heretic , who denied the divine nature of Jesus. His so-called “theology” was extremely liberal, as seen in papers he wrote at the Crozer Theological Seminary, rejecting faith and the Virgin Birth for “objective [thinking]” and stripping the notion of Jesus as the Son of God, the virgin birth and the bodily Resurrection of Jesus Christ from his version of “Christianity”. He noted that the ideas of salvation, the atonement for one’s sins and the second coming of Christ were fundamentalist notions that stand in the way of adapting Christianity to social and cultural change.

King did not believe these doctrines and rejected them as superstitions, even to’ the doctrines he rejected were fundamental to Biblical Christianity. And he never repudiated his written views, as he went on to preach a twisted, bastardized, leftist brand of something he attempted to pass off as “Christianity; in reality, he was preaching under the banner of black liberation theology and restructuring Christianity to construct his own story of the world and appeal to the downtrodden peoples’ longing for freedom, to serve his own agenda and political purposes.

Nowhere in King’s messages would one hear Jesus presented as our savior. His messages were aligned with the deliverance of Israel from their slavery in Egypt, and during his famous ‘I’ve Been to the Mountaintop’ speech, he mentioned the Exodus but not the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

As a curious aside, it’s most interesting to find that Joe Biden supported segregation in the early years of his Senate career, that started in 1973, despite his many decades long assertion he actually supported desegregation. He was also great friends with many other supporters of segregation in the Senate, such as Senator Strom Thurmond and Senator Robert Byrd, who also just happened to be a one time member of the Ku Klux Klan. Wasn’t it ironic that Joe Biden recently invoked the names of Bull Connor and George Wallace, fellow Democrats, in comparison to today’s Republicans? Even more curious, America now sees a large segment of the black population that supports a renewed brand of segregation across our country and a new racism directed at white people and the founding of America. These young radicals see white people as people who must now be silenced, reviled, controlled and even oppressed, if not killed outright. Biden is radical and subversive to American principles, and so too was Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. King was a red, radical communist who wanted to directly redistribute America’s wealth in accordance with the economics of Marx and Lenin, and although he preached “non-violence” and “civil disobedience”, he and his followers regularly violated the criminal laws. King also allowed his name and prestige to be used freely for events sponsored by communist fronts, as he did in 1967 for the National Conference for New Politics in Chicago, where he appeared as the main speaker. The events sponsors, to name a few, included the Communist Party USA, The W.E.B DuBois Clubs, the Draft Resistance Union, the Socialist Workers Party and the Revolutionary Action Movement.

Yes, King did facilitate many good things within his movement, but he was a deeply conflicted and flawed man too, and he wasn’t really working to make America better in the end. He was a radical at odds with America’s founding principles, whose few solid ideas have now been warped, manipulated and bastardized to such an incredibly high degree, that America finds the Marxist/ Maoist Communists of Black Lives Matter and the white-hating racists of Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam and the New Black Panthers using them as cover to do their dirty, destructive work against America.

No one will hear me singing King’s praises in the coming days.