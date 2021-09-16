Biden: Trampling On America’s Sacred Sacrosanct Rights

“My legal team is standing by ready to file our lawsuit the minute @joebiden files his unconstitutional rule. This gross example of federal intrusion will not stand.” ~ Governor Kristi Noem, of South Dakota, in a tweet on September 9th

The first thoughts that entered my head upon hearing Joe Biden declare he had signed an executive order mandating the Covid Vaccine for all federal employees on September 9th 2021 are largely unprintable, but ran along the lines of “Damn this dangerous fool”, and I meant it most literally, very nearly as a prayer. “Damn him and his attacks on the people’s freedom and liberty.”

In the name of his desire “to protect all Americans”. Joe Biden has just unleashed the greatest tyrannical federal overreach and abuse of power in U.S. history, as he made the Covid vaccine mandatory for a total of nearly one hundred million Americans on September 9, 2021, despite earlier assurances that he would not do so. His actions violate the very spirit of the Constitution in the manner that only a true, evil sociopath could envision, as he ties his executive order to an OSHA rule yet to be created, that will force private sector companies with over one hundred employees to also mandate the vaccine; and his actions smack as those of an emperor who cannot be questioned much more than a president at the service of the people.

Contrary to Biden’s assertion that “This is not about freedom or personal choice”, the issue at hand is one hundred percent all about freedom and personal choice and stopping this out of control tyrannical regime from continuing to trample on the sacred sacrosanct rights of all Americans.

We know the vaccines don’t work. Vaccinated people are still coming down with Covid. And even though herd immunity has been shown to create much more protection for the individual than the Covid Vaccine, still the Biden regime demands we all take a fake “vaccine” that requires “Forever Booster Shots”.

In one breath Biden claims to be acting on the behalf of all Americans, while in the next he threatens the jobs of anyone who rejects this toxic dangerous vaccine as a matter of conscience on any grounds, against the informed consent laws in existence for approximately the past four decades. He is basically forcing private companies to act as the federal government’s enforcement agency and force their employees who don’t want the vaccine to accept the Covid vaccine as a condition of employment or get fired.

Biden doesn’t have the authority to do this and he knows it. He even admitted as much in December 2020.

Just a couple of months ago, Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, acknowledged that a Covid vaccine mandates isn’t for the federal government to do; however, Biden seems to change his policies and his mind every time the wind changes direction and as it serves his ends at any given moment.

And it’s not stopping him now from using the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as his new medical People’s Commissariat for Internal Affairs (NKVD), Joe Stalin-style.

Joe Biden can only use an Executive Order to supplement previously existing law passed by Congress not to make new law in his current manner. This Covid Vaccine Mandate violates the Constitution in multiple areas, as does utilizing OSHA in an illegal attempt to bind Americans through illegally created “rules”, that violate our rights. One is also denied their Constitutional rights if forced to arbitrate any disputed matter through a bureaucrat, as this places administrative power above the law, side-stepping judges and the courts.

What about the workers in small businesses with less than 100 workers who are exempt from Biden’s order? Are they somehow magically immune, or are the unvaccinated only seen as a threat if they work for the Big Fascist Corporations of America, whose money and influence Biden relies heavily on to advance his Marxist “social justice” narrative and anti-American agenda?

This proves he is only concerned with advancing his regime’s own false narrative surrounding Covid and his own power more than caring for the actual health of Americans, or actually protecting them.

And as usual and through their limited knowledge, the proponents of the forced vaccination of America are quick to tout the 1905 Jacobson vs Massachusetts case as justification, rather than acknowledging each person’s own individuality is as a sovereign unto one’s self. They have largely ignored that Jacobson was the basis for allowing for the forced sterilization of the mentally disabled in 1924, a ruling that was also later overturned. They are ignorant of the fact that the Supreme Court would later rule in Washington vs Harper [1990] that “the forcible injection of medication into a nonconsenting person’s body represents a substantial interference with that person’s liberty.”

The nine percent possibility of dying form Covid doesn’t serve as any arguable justification for the negation of all logic and our Inalienable God-Given Rights and freedom and liberties. But to listen to the Mad-Hatters in the Biden regime and their delusional followers across American society one certainly gets the impression they’re alright with any perceived need for more tyrannical controls, ordered from on high.

It’s almost as though the Marxist/Maoist Cancel Culture Social Justice Warriors can barely contain their glee over Biden’s tyranny, as they rush to prove their loyalty to him and the New World Order that looms over the horizon.

Everything Ol’ High-Handed Joe is doing right now that’s supposedly aimed at eradicating Covid 19 is nothing less than more Big Government tyranny steam-rolling over individual and States’ rights, as he and his regime operates under no legal restraints or real challenges, as of yet.

Soon after Joe Biden’s delusional and tyrannical speech, Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi noted: “The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving [highly questionable at this moment], this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants”

Reported by Fox News, Senator Ted Cruz stated: “The federal government has no authority to force businesses in Texas and acriss the country to mandate their employees get vaccinated. American businesses are still recovering from this past year and a half. It is cruel and burdensome to impose this authoritarian mandate. … [adding] Americans have the right to exercise personal choice when it comes to their health. Getting the vaccine is a decision to be made in consultation with one’s doctor, not forced on Americans by the government.”

And in the meantime, we hear calls from all across the country from the Commie academia and the amerikkans among us that Biden has not gone near far enough, as they call for mandatory Covid vaccinations for all travel, all schools and all employers, and an electronic database to track everybody’s proof of vaccination. Essentially, conservatives who reject the vaccine for a host of well founded reasons will be excluded from being able to work through normal channels, and the nation on the whole will be thrown into a miserable Orwellian way of life, tracked and traced in public and at home too.

Friederich Hayek, renowned economist, once remarked that having “seen millions voting themselves into complete dependence on a tyrant (Hitler) has made our generation understand that to choose one’s government is not necessarily to secure one’s freedom.”

This leaves matters in the hands of suspect and corrupt courts and up in the air, since the nation is just as likely to see an activist Communist judge on the federal bench uphold Biden’s executive order as “constitutional” as not, even though it should be struck down out of hand immediately. If those Republicans who are currently threatening lawsuits can properly frame their argument and box the judge in tight, they should win, but given what we’ve already witnessed through the Supreme Court’s oft displayed cowardice, nothing is guaranteed.

So, as one deflection and diversion after another is thrown up against the wall to distract the country from the utter disaster Biden created in Afghanistan, America is left in the grip of Ol’ Joe and his handlers, who are tearing the Constitution apart supposedly for our own good, as they continuously employ and implement state of exception rules [extralegal measures], a concept formulated by Carl Schmitt, a philosopher of 1920s Germany, in order to institutionalize the ideology of their Communist base. And as such, this demands the fiercest of response from America’s patriots, by way of an unassailable defense of our Inalienable God-Given Rights, if we wish to reject this massive power grab by Biden and Marx Inc and remain a free nation and a free people with free choice in our daily private lives.

On September 9th 2021, Joe Biden declared war on the American people again, when he declared Americans had lost the right to make their own health care decisions, and in the process, he also once again declared war on traditional America and our virtues, principles and core values.

Biden and his criminal, communist cronies aren’t governing by any Constitution myself and millions of other Americans recognize. They aren’t even pretending to follow the Constitution today, as they rule more like some revolutionary junta.

Yes, elections have consequences, but so too does the installation of an illegitimate government and a soft coup that goes unanswered by the people.

Countering the current assault against our republic will ultimately take much more effort than protesting in the streets or suing in the courts, if we are to ensure a new state that goes beyond the restoration of the status quo ante and creates a new world politic whereby our freedom and liberty can never again be simply swept aside by any tyrant similar to Ol’ Joe, because those sacrosanct entities happen to interfere with his plans. Ultimately, no matter whatever peaceful solutions we may seek, the American people may never find themselves truly free again, until they resolve among themselves to mount a full blown armed revolution against all those currently serving in government — and seemingly unaccountable to anyone — who use administrative tyranny and outright tyranny by decree, as seen in Joe Biden’s Covid Vaccine Mandate, and execute and exact some real justice against those traitors to America.CO