Biden’s Policies Kill the American Dream

“[Joe Biden] knows Paris [the Paris Accord] is not enough, not when almost ninety percent of all the planet’s global [carbon] emissions come from outside of U.S. borders. We could go to zero [carbon emissions] tomorrow and the problem isn’t solved.” ~ John Kerry, Climate Czar

“I’ve got a sickening feeling in my stomach tonight and an aching feeling in my heart that I’ve never felt.” ~ Neal Crabtree, laid off Keystone Pipeline welding foreman

It doesn’t get much clearer than this. Joe Biden and his administration and all its associated Communist red, radical enemies of America have entered into policies that are designed to do nothing less than completely destroy U.S. sovereignty, U.S. power and establishment control of capital to their own ends, in order that they may completely erase our Founding principles from government, in favor of their arbitrary mandates, edicts, diktats and illegal orders, that violate America in every way one can imagine. And in the process, their evil policies and machinations Place America Last, while they advance and benefit China, Russia, Venezuela, Iran and many of America’s enemies.

In recent years, through common sense energy policies advanced by conservatives and President Trump, America became energy independent through offshore drilling for oil, opening federal lands for oil extraction and fracking here in the States and Canada, as the Keystone Pipeline was set in motion to further ensure that energy independence. All of this removed us from under the OPEC thumb and one would think that the Leftists and Joe’s criminal communist cronies would be happy, after years of crying “No blood for oil.” And yet, Joe and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Squad would rather exchange subjugation to OPEC and oil for subjugation to China, the biggest emitter of carbon emissions in the world, who also controls most of the supply of rare earth elements that are necessary for the wind and solar industries that Joe wants to force upon America immediately and abruptly, without any real transition period, as he and his Fellow Travelers overreach in their rush to implement their insane “Green New Deal.”

On January 27th 2021, noting that coal jobs were effected by Biden’s energy policy too, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey stated: “I think [Biden] is kicking the American people when they’re down economically and it is not a message of unity that he has been talking about.”

Prior to Biden, America’s reality has been a country powered by an abundant supply of inexpensive domestic energy, free from international unrest as Iranian threats to the Straits of Hormuz and Islamic terrorist threats in the Gulf Region no longer forced our nation’s economy and manufacturing base to grind to a halt, for a lack of supply.

Notably, the U.S. carbon dioxide emissions are at their lowest in a generation, in great part due to significant efforts implemented by the oil and gas industry. Our nation recorded the largest emissions decline of any country in 2019, which was down 140 million tons from the previous year.

One cannot help but think back to the presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22nd 2020, when Ol’ Crazy Joe said he’d “transition away from oil” and fossil fuels, while suggesting it would be a gradual transition largely completed by 2025, and totally completed by 2050. But President Donald J. Trump saw it for precisely what it is now proving to be, as he noted:

“Basically what [Biden] is saying is he is going to destroy the oil industry. Will you remember that Texas? Pennsylvania? Oklahoma? Ohio?”

With doubts weighing heavily in his mind [what’s left of it] on whether his energy policies could pass in a Congress so evenly divided, immediately upon being placed in the Office of the President, Joe Biden broke out his Executive Order Pen and went crazy. On January 20th, he revoked TC Energy Corporation’s federal permit to construct the Keystone Pipeline, and this was soon followed by a plethora of consequential associated climate change executive orders, such as rejoining the Paris Accord without Senate ratification just as Obama did and enacting a moratorium on new federal oil and gas leases. And to think that this is just the start of what will prove to be the longest four years of anyone’s life, as Biden is acting by way of his false narrative of a suggested “climate change emergency” and a “national security threat”, to implement more job-killing initiatives, under Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, in order to create the “crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face.”

Rejoining the Paris Accord alone will cost Americans an extra $30,000 for each family and over 400,000 jobs over the next eight to ten years, essentially imposing a $2.5 trillion global tax on American production. And furthermore, this “agreement” imposes onerous carbon emissions edicts on America, that demand a reduction of thirty percent below 2005 levels, even as this agreement allows countries, such as China and India, to continue to emit massive amounts of greenhouse gases into the air and heavily pollute the air. This agreement punishes the United States, and it is far from the “symbolic” move that the Democratic Party communists have attempted to paint it.