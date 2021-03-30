A Dictator In The Making…

“The preservation of a free Government requires not merely, that the metes and bounds which separate each department of power be invariably maintained; but more especially that neither of them be suffered to overleap the great Barrier which defends the rights of the people. The Rulers who are guilty of such an encroachment, exceed the commission from which they derive their authority, and are Tyrants. The People who submit to it are governed by laws made neither by themselves nor by an authority derived from them, and are slaves. …. it is proper to take alarm at the first experiment on our liberties. We hold this prudent jealousy to be the first duty of Citizens, and one of the noblest characteristics of the late Revolution. The free men of America did not wait till usurped power had strengthened itself by exercise, and entangled the question in precedents. They saw all the consequences in the principle, and they avoided the consequences by denying the principle. We revere this lesson too much to forget it.” ~ James Madison, Fourth President of the United States, June 20th 1785

Joe Biden gave an incredibly disingenuous, reprehensible and disgusting performance during his March 25th 2021 press conference, as he spoke of the need for the American people to reject the rising global trend towards autocracy, in favor of democracy, and yet, with nearly seventy executive orders already under his belt, he has proven himself to have visions of complete authority and total power himself. And while he may reject a total autocracy, he certainly does fully embrace mob rule, just so long as it’s his mob of Democratic Party Communists doing the ruling, as he noted a willingness to end the filibuster in order to seize total power for his Marxist followers, through H.R. 1 and a host of other anti-American, anti-Liberty pieces of illegal “legislation”, that are nothing less than dictatorial diktats.

Biden told the press members:

“Your children or grandchildren are going to be doing their doctoral thesis on who succeeded, autocracy or democracy, because that is what is at stake. We have got to prove democracy works.”

Well folks, our democratic republic and bicameral government does work, just as long as at least one of the branches of government is in the control of the opposition party. However, when all branches of government are in the hands of the majority party, the beast that arises is an ugly pure democracy whereby the minority’s voice is completely ignored and neutralized and any real power to effect changes or pass moral legislation is ripped away from their grasp. And this is what we now witness in this Communist controlled administration that is moving with a dangerous speed and purpose to completely alter our way of life and our entire system.

Not only is the Biden administration seeking full control of elections under federal authority, in an open attempt to hold power forever and end states’ rights forever, but he actually believes he has the right and authority to suppress or abrogate an Inalienable God-Given Right, namely our right to keep and bear arms, and any other illegal act, such as unilaterally ending the Keystone Pipeline and even his cessation of the building of the border wall on his own “authority”, through Executive Order, and paving the way to open the flood-gates to an overwhelming number of illegal aliens who are showing up wearing “Biden — Let Us In” shirts and prepared to vote for Democratic Party candidates for many years ahead.

Biden may say “democracy”, but what he really means is manipulating and changing “the law” in order to turn the U.S. Treasury into the Public Feeding Trough and avoiding any limitation on the power of his administration and its Democratic Party Communist associates, as he and others revive and reinforce a new American slavery.

There’s nothing remotely close to democracy in Biden’s manner of governing. In logical, cogent-thinking circles, his acts are seen for what they are — the acts of a dictator.

During the March 25th press conference, Biden suggested that the filibuster has been “abused in a gigantic way” over the past year. Although he supposedly is fine with any debate running on for however long it takes, he also essentially noted a willingness to end the filibuster and bipartisan cooperation, in order to utilize a 51 majority vote, rather than the usual 60 votes, to pass major pieces of legislation that are outside government financial concerns and the use of reconciliation bills, like HR 51 that seeks to make D.C. the 51st state to be followed by Puerto Rico.

The addition of D.C. and Puerto Rico as states would create four new Senate seats that would most assuredly vote with the Democratic Party Communist Caucus. American hating traitors would then be free to pack the Supreme Court and seize control of our federal government in perpetuity.

Biden noted:

“We are ready to get a lot done. And if we have to, if there is complete lockdown and chaos as a result of the filibuster, then we will have to go beyond what I am talking about.”

The only one sowing the seeds of chaos are Biden and his Democratic Party Communist minions.

And in this context, even more troubling was Biden’s reference to a Fourth Industrial Revolution taking shape and the actions that it will necessitate from government. Every capable man, woman and adolescent must understand what this holds for their future and develop an effective strategy for a future, as a tremendous power shift is underway, that is abrogating and eradicating the power of the people and our Bill of Rights, in favor of a people and a nation controlled by an autocratic ruler working hand-in-hand with Big Banks, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Agriculture, global corporations and unelected global influencers and bureaucrats, such as Bill Gates, of the Gates Foundation, and Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum.

I never liked the idea behind the Covid “Vaccine” under Trump’s Warp Speed Project and I like what is transpiring under Biden’s agenda driven implementation of his own Covid “Vaccine” plan. On March 25th, Biden bragged of achieving a hundred million vaccinations delivered within 58 days of his taking office, and he suggested his administration would achieve 200 million in the first one hundred days, acknowledging the ambitious nature of this goal. And all of this ties directly to previous statements Biden has made that the complete reopening of America, even our ability to celebrate the Fourth of July, hinge on the American people’s willingness to obey his too often illegal diktats, as he locks arms with the likes of Bill Gates and Dr Anthony Fauci, who are on the record saying that America cannot go back to normal, until seventy to eighty percent of Her population receive the dangerous, gene altering medical treatment, that is absolutely not a true vaccine, in any sense of the word.

And in the meantime, Bill Gates has acquired 242,000 acres of land in the United States, through Gates’ company, Cascade Investment LLC. As a curious and angering side note, Gates has massive holdings in the Canadian National Railway Company that stands to profit significantly from the canceling of the Keystone Pipeline, as it negotiates to transport an increased tonnage in oil transfers.

One should note that Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, is also the author of ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution’ and one of the key advocates, along with many others, for a massive global reset — The Great Reset — and a “new normal” by 2030, that basically has all the world’s people beholden to the State for all their needs, a world in which the one percent owns everything and the rest of us are to own nothing, rent everything and be “happy” just to be alive, even as every last right is suppressed and obliterated and we are reduced to serfs in a new age of tyranny as a thousand years of darkness gets underway.

And, just as we saw the banks and “elite” benefit from the Great Depression and Big Business and Corporations, deemed “too big to fail”, and the Big Banks got more wealthy during the 2008 Economic Collapse and the 2020 Economic Collapse, they are now situating themselves, with the help of Biden and other corrupt, criminal cronies to take it all, every last dollar, ever last resource and every bit of wealth in existence, through Covid policies that are still in place and a Great Reset that is nothing less than the same tired Communist plan to bring all the world under one massive global hegemony, a new world order.

From the earliest days of America to the present an extremely large part of all our troubles have been caused by the relationship between our government and big banks, and an historic ongoing battle has been fought between Big Banks and true American Patriots. Our Founders understood the threat banks posed to America’s existence, and if we fail to pay heed, we do so to our own peril.

Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the United States, issued a warning to America to beware the power of the banks, as he stated:

“I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies. If American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around [these banks] will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered … The issuing power of currency shall be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs.”

Everything we are witnessing today, from the massive “Stimulus spending” Marxist/ Keynesian bribes aimed at ushering in the final phase of authoritarian socialism to the Covid Hoax that gave cover to a Federal Reserve Bank policy that was collapsing the economy in September 2019, long before the emergence of the “Covid Virus”, and even the Covid crisis dictatorial policies could not have been possible without a 1910 secret meeting on Jekyll Island, that laid the foundations for the Federal Reserve System.

After signing the Federal Reserve Act in 1923, which legitimized and legalized the control of U.S. currency by a conglomerate of the nation’s largest PRIVATE BANKS, President Woodrow Wilson would later note:

“I am a most unhappy man. I have unwittingly ruined my country. A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of credit. Our system of credit is concentrated. The growth of the nation, therefore, and all our activities are in the hands of a few men. We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated Governments in the civilized world — no longer a Government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a Government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men.”

The question of the day seems unfathomable, as one wonders over the American people’s ready abandonment of their freedom and liberty, individual liberty, that was so hard fought and so hard won with terrible losses borne by American patriots of yesteryear. It’s as if they seek to run back into a feudal system under a new monarchy in the guise of a Super-Nanny State, no matter the evil consequences that will surely follow.

Under the guise of democracy, Joe Biden and his administration are not even pretending to stay within the confines of the Constitution, as they act as though they are to be the judge of their own power, while they also insinuate themselves deeper into every issue for their own motives, not to right a wrong. They arrogantly claim the non-existent authority to insert regulate all behavior, to tax at will and to insert themselves into every issue of the day and all aspects of our personal lives, even to the point of telling us how we must view sex and gender and speak to others in any number of settings, and, for the most part, everything they have accomplished and are currently attempting is out-and-out Unconstitutional and some of the most egregious overreaches of the federal government ever witnessed in American history.

Liberty and Democracy are two antithetical ideas, especially when democracy is used to enrich one segment of a population, at the expense and to the detriment of another segment of that population, through the violation of the rights of those whose property is being taken without their permission and consent. And whether through edict and executive order or legislation, the Biden administration has absolutely no moral authority tell any Freedom and Liberty-loving American what they can think, say and publish, who they can associate with, what they can do with their property, when they can travel and when they can worship; even more so, they certainly have no moral authority to dismiss, discard and abrogate our Inalienable God-Given Rights.

The Founders never placed any “emergency powers” within the Constitution, to deny and violate our basic civil liberties, and they would never have done such anyway. They never would have even entertained so vile a thing, that would be the tool in later years to violate our natural and Inalienable God-Given Rights and take our lives, liberty and property. By and large, most of what we see unfolding today, whether it’s mask mandates, gun control, tax hikes, or climate change and open border measures, is being done without the consent of the largest segment of the American population.

Our ancestors only voluntarily relinquished the barest minimum of their individual liberty under the Original Constitution and only for the federal government to conduct its business as specifically authorized in the plain text of the Constitution. Whatever personal liberty was voluntarily restrained, it was done so purely as a trade for government protection of our natural and Inalienable God-Given Rights.

Our ancestors did not die on the battlefields at Lexington, Concord, Saratoga and Valley Forge to see any government negate freedom and liberty in America, no matter the “emergency” or health crisis.

Personal liberty and freedom is an individual birth right, and one should be repulsed by the readiness that so many ordinary Democratic Party supporters show to relinquish their own liberty, but it is their choice. However, while they may choose to surrender their own Inalienable God-Given Rights and Liberty, they have no right to surrender mine, nor does the Biden administration have any right or authority to violate and trample on those same rights, in his quest to force a Devil’s bargain with communism on all America, and he will soon find out the error of his ways, the hard way and down a bloody path, as his administration comes face to face with Americans who truly hold dear the principles behind the words, “Give me liberty or give me death”.