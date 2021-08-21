“And even now, when I dream I hear the men and the donkeys in the desert scream” ~ ‘Drive On’ [poetic license]

Let’s hope and pray that the last words our fellow Americans hear aren’t “Allahu Akbar” as they try to escape Afghanistan.

America is witnessing a known eleven thousand, possibly as many as forty thousand, of their fellow Americans now trapped in Afghanistan, by the Taliban terrorists and Al Qaeda enemies of America, while Joe Biden continues to misrepresent the facts on the ground and deflect from the massive mistakes he and his people have made in the months and weeks leading up to this unbelievable policy disaster. Biden is lying to America and he has placed American lives at the mercy of the Taliban, by placing a misguided and even delusional faith in “their word” that they will allow Americans safe-passage to the airport; and he seems to be fine with leaving Americans behind to face a possible hostage situation, like we witnessed when the Revolutionary Guard held fifty-two Americans hostage for 444 days.

Every other NATO ally in the country is out in the Afghan countryside searching for their stranded countrymen and escorting them back to evacuation points, and yet incredulously, the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently stated that the United States military currently doesn’t have the capability to go out into the countryside [ https://www.c-span.org/video/?514150-1/defense-secretary-joint-chiefs-chair-hold-briefing-afghanistan / see 26 min 53 sec mark] to ensure our people safe-passage to the Kabul airport. But today, August 20th, Joe Biden essentially suggested he would do so at such a time as it appears that Americans cannot make it to the airport safely on their own.

This would almost be humorous to watch, if it wasn’t such a deadly serious matter for so many thousands of Americans, and Afghans too, especially in light of the manner our military has so firmly controlled Afghanistan up ’til now. As Austin delivered that one unbelievable point, General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff looked as if his wife had just shot his favorite coonhound.

The UK has sent soldiers into the countryside to help their people, and Germany has sent out helicopters, as has France. And yet the United States has not done anything remotely similar, with our military content to run airport security for now, as our top echelon commanders seem so risk adverse that they are fully paralyzed; they are not willing to risk American lives, our soldiers lives, to save thousands of other Americans lives.

Logical-minded, rational military men understand that risk comes with the job. And if they don’t, they should stay home with their CRT and transgender study groups, lounging about in their pink tu-tus and sipping their lattes.

What in the hell is the point of even having a military, if they aren’t going to defend and protect Americans abroad as well as at home. Oh .. but wait … our military is now more focused on fighting against Conservatives and Christians in America than it is in fighting the Taliban and Al Qaeda.

Since August 18th and reiterated in his press conference today, August 20th, Biden has kept assuring everyone that he is committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if it means staying past August 31st, but the chaos and lack of any pre-existing contingency plans in light of how this has unfolded doesn’t instill confidence in anyone watching, and neither does the Biden regime’s demand of two thousand dollars reimbursement from evacuees.

Asserted recently on Fox and Friends [August 17th], former Assistant Secretary of State Robert Charles stated:

“I am told the F-77 [U.S. State Department document] of Afghanistan indicates there are 15,000 potentially, upwards of 40,000 Americans scattered around Afghanistan right now. The Taliban has given a two week grace period for them to get out but most of them have been told to shelter in place by the State Department.”

On Wednesday August 18th, the U.S. State Department issued a Security Alert that in part stated the following: “U.S. government-provided flights are departing. U.S. citizens, LPRs, and their spouses and unmarried children (under age 21) should consider travelling to Hamid Karzai International Airport. You should plan to enter the airport at Camp Sullivan. From the HKIA Airport South Traffic Circle, head east for 1km and turn right on to Camp Sullivan. Please note that gates may change frequently and that we will provide updates as necessary.

THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT ENSURE SAFE PASSAGE TO THE HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. ”

Anybody with a television set has seen how hard it is to even get to the airport, much less enter it, now that the Taliban and Al Qaeda have placed their own people all around its perimeter, and they are harassing and preventing nearly everybody from entering at this very moment. Al Qaeda has been spreading across at least fifteen provinces since last month according to U.S. State Department documents, and this makes it especially dangerous for any U.S. citizen to attempt to navigate their way to any point of extrication from the country, since numerous Taliban and Al Qaeda checkpoints have sprung up along every major highway across the country.

And still Biden, an existential threat to America all by himself, had the hubris to appear on national television on August 20th and tell the nation that Al Qaeda had been destroyed in Afghanistan.

Despite any assurances from the Taliban leaders and Joe Biden’s assurances his people are in constant contact with them and safe passage is guaranteed, the evidence on the ground reveals the exact opposite at this time.

Reported just earlier today by Politico, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin acknowledged in a telephone conference that Americans were being harmed:

“We’re also aware that some people, including Americans, have been harassed and even beaten by the Taliban. This is unacceptable and [we] made it clear to the designated Taliban leader.”

As of this writing, there aren’t any reports of U.S. citizens being killed by the Taliban or Al Qaeda, but it’s early yet in this evacuation process. In the meantime, there are an untold number of Afghans that are seen scattered along the roadsides in numerous reports, raped, tortured and murdered. The Taliban hasn’t changed at all.

How does one get to Kabul airport safely without military aid? Essentially as best they can and on a wing and a prayer, one may suppose. Asking a U.S. citizen to attempt to gain entrance on their own is pure gross incompetence and malfeasance on the part of the Biden regime, when the Taliban is firing rifles into the air and into crowds of people, too, and it is an extremely daunting thing for anyone to attempt at the moment.

This should have all Americans angry as a Momma Grizzly, especially in light of an internal memo from the U.S State Department that was warning Biden last month of just such a coming collapse, as Vivian Salama [Wall Street Journal] reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/confidential-state-department-cable-in-july-warned-of-afghanistans-collapse-11629406993?mod=djemalertNEWS on August 19th:

“The classified cable represents the clearest evidence yet that the administration had been warned by its own officials on the ground that the Taliban’s advance was imminent, and Afghanistan’s military may be unable to stop it. The cable, sent via the State Department’s confidential dissent channel, warned of rapid territorial gains by the Taliban and the subsequent collapse of Afghan security forces, and offered recommendations on ways to mitigate the crisis and speed up an evacuation, the two people said.”

The State Department dissent channel cable urged an accelerated timetable for the evacuation of Americans and those qualified and verified Afghan nationals, who had helped U.S. forces. It recommended starting evacuations no later than August 1rst.

And, as if things couldn’t get any more outrageous, Jacqui Heinrich of Fox news recently reported that American citizens wouldn’t be receiving top priority for evacuation, as she explained that Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, had stated that there would be planes leaving with both Afghans holding Special Immigrant Visas and Americans, and it wouldn’t “be just Americans first …”. It also has become apparent that the Biden regime’s first priority appears to be getting some 30,000 Afghan SIVs over here first.

Some hard questions need to be asked and answered immediately concerning Afghans being placed before Americans. Why? Why Is this being done, and who actually thought this was a good idea?

It never should have become this dire a situation, and it wouldn’t have if Biden had ordered massive airstrikes and ground attacks against the Taliban and Al Qaeda, just as soon as they started taking over any province. The environment would not be so dangerous to Americans in country now, if Biden had not evacuated nearly all the U.S. military ahead of American citizens and closed down Bagram Air Base, a working airport under U.S. control until recently.

Regardless of Biden’s timetable for leaving Afghanistan, his people should have planned to leave enough military in place to properly oversee an orderly evacuation of all Americans, without placing themselves and America in the position of actually having to negotiate with the Taliban to get our people out.

America shouldn’t be negotiating with the Taliban to get our people out. Although Biden has rushed thousands of fresh troops to Afghanistan to improve the security situation, Biden must reinsert enough military to create safe corridors across the country to allow Americans to travel safely to Kabul or any new points of evacuation that may be created in the coming days, regardless of what the Taliban wants, but he has been so clueless and disengaged from the beginning that it’s hard to know what he or his people will actually do. They seem to be crossing their fingers and hoping for the best, as they keep America on a path towards certain catastrophe, and desperate Afghan mothers are tossing their children over walls to our soldiers.

And if we can see the potential for these thousands of Americans to be held hostage, one can bet their last bottom dollar that the potential hasn’t been lost to the Taliban leaders.

Horrible as it may be to have to consider, America shouldn’t be surprised when the fight gets too tough for Biden and his risk adverse Military Brass and they move to simply get out of Afghanistan whether every U.S. citizen has been evacuated or not, since Biden’s current policy is Obama 3.0, full of excuses and blame for everybody else — FAILURE — and appeasement and kissing the ass of America’s enemies. It’s a scenario that has crossed the minds of many Americans, in light of recent events and comments.

Americans certainly wouldn’t have heard George Washington, Thomas Jefferson or General George Patton, General Eisenhower, General Schwartzkopf, General McArthur, President Truman or any other American military or civilian leader worth their salt suggesting that America didn’t have the capability to do something, to get the job done come hell or high water, even though the mission may have seemed near impossible at the time. They reasoned, arrived at solutions, persevered and overcame all obstacles thrown in their way.

Americans from all walks of life, especially those in power in the federal government and Congress, must hold the Biden regime’s and the U.S. Military’s feet to the fire to get our people out, down to the very last man and woman and child, and shout to the heavens that we will not accept the current defeatism emanating from the Biden regime and its military commanders. No matter how hard the mission may seem or how far our forces are stretched, our country must hold firm to its ethos that holds the idea of leaving no man behind, not to even think of the possibility of leaving anyone so long as one has the weapons and knowledge to prevent it, with the very lives of thousands of Americans at stake and those spoken and unspoken promises from our nation to protect them.

Biden must be pressured by the American people, the House of Representatives, the Senate and whichever media outlets are so disposed to move Heaven and Earth to bring our fellow American countrymen back home. And if so much as a hair on their head is harmed, America should paint the streets red with Taliban and Al Qaeda blood as we exit wreaking vengeance with such explosive force the sound message is heard around the world.