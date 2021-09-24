The cut, dried and short of the matter remains that our U.S. borders are wide-open and it is in fact a direct result of the Joe Biden regime’s policies and inaction on the southern border. One doesn’t need to see a ream of statistics to understand this, since most of America has eyes to see, and anyone with half a brain knows that 15,000 illegal aliens swarming across at one border section in Del Rio, Texas, largely comprised of Haitians, over a three day period and over a million five hundred thousand illegal alien apprehensions this year to date is every bit an invasion as we will see in our lifetime, and it is being facilitated with the purpose and the intent of changing the face of America and destroying Her Founding.

America won’t be America for long if those charged with defending Her can’t do more than stand at the border and ask each illegal alien to “please don’t cross the border”. They traveled hundreds, sometimes thousands of miles, to get here and they were unconcerned about following any legally prescribed manner to become a U.S. resident or citizen, so it does require some significant barrier like an actual wall or armed agents with the ability to use their authority unrestrained to physically stop and return them back across the border, to apply for refugee status or legal entry if they wish.

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA), a real unhinged, ignorant piece of work, who evidently represents an equally ignorant and racist segment of America’s population, recently came unglued over a false report of mounted Border agents whipping back the illegals. In fact, they were simply running their horses up and down the border line, as they used a twirling rein technique to guide them, in an attempt to stop the flow of people and make them turn around at the crossing in Del Rio, Texas, where illegal aliens by the thousands were simply walking across the top of a small dam to get to the U.S. side of the border.

At best, Waters simply advanced a lie. She knew it was a lie, and yet she went with it, further exhibiting the lengths these anti-American Democrats will go to further divide and subvert America, in advancing their own miserable Marxist-Maoist and “we are the world” cosmopolitan U.N. agenda. At one point she exclaimed in exaggeration:

“What the hell are we doing here? What we witnessed takes us back hundreds of years. What we witnessed is worse than what we witnessed in slavery. Cowboys whipping black people, Haitians, into the water, when all they’re trying to do is escape violence in their country.”

Well, just how in the hell do we stop them, if we can’t impede their path to our soil? That’s the real point. They don’t really want to stop the illegals from crossing, and that’s what gives way to the Biden regime lie that the border is secure and under control. It’s definitely under control if “control” means opening the flood gates to the uneducated, poorly-skilled dregs of the Third World arriving for free stuff from Uncle Joe and creating a new small army of Leftist activists and Brown Shirts, similar to LaRaza and Pueblos Fronteras, and voters for the Democratic Party.

If this isn’t about building a base for the Democratic Party, in order for them to retain power, then why have they allowed hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from areas in the Northern Triangle known to support Big Government solutions into the country without any real restrictions? Why have they immediately stopped and returned Cuban refugees fleeing real tyranny? Could it be that the U.S. Cuban population typically votes Republican?

The Biden administration has released over six hundred thousand illegal aliens into America this year, according to Bill Melugin, a reporter at Fox News, and they are simply being handed a Notice to Appear. Supposedly they are being tracked through a variety of methods, but no one should believe this regime has any intention of ever rounding them up to determine if they should be sent back to their country of origin. This is the same regime that promised to stay in Afghanistan until all Americans were evacuated, and yet, it abandoned thousands. And it is this lax scene on the border in conjunction with Biden’s early welcome mat and promise of U.S. benefits during his presidential campaign that will keep the hordes of illegals coming.

Women at Del Rio have only had to mention the possibility of being pregnant, and they automatically received a free pass. Some who actually were pregnant have been flown across the country to various hospitals to give birth to their new little anchor baby that will secure them a place in America from here on out, forever. This is something that absolutely one hundred percent needs to be ended. Babies born on U.S. soil to illegal aliens must not be given automatic U.S. citizenship.

At some point, we must make our country inhospitable to illegal aliens and make it impossible for them to work here, through strong laws with heavy consequences for employers who hire illegal aliens. And put people in place who will actually forcefully enforce those laws.

The Democrats have even recently attempted to sneak a blanket amnesty for eight million illegal aliens into the $3.5 trillion spending bill, but fortunately for America, Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate Parliamentarian, blocked it from being entered and considered. In prior amnesty bills, most usually America saw supposed firm new requirements for illegal immigrants before they could receive green cards, along with strong border security measures to prevent the need for further amnesties; but this bill contained no attempt at any such balance, gave the Homeland Security Director great latitude in allowing anyone entry to America and offered a straight amnesty at a time of great upheaval on our southern border.

Depending on the poll one accesses, the number of Americans who oppose illegal immigration and support border security has hovered between 69.3 and 73 percent from 2014 to the present, if for a litany of varied and numerous expressed reasons. The American people have the political will to seal and safeguard our borders and our national security, but we lack leaders, and we are currently controlled by an illegitimate regime pursuing its own political agenda, regardless of what the people actually want and demand, as Press Secretary Jen Psaki and numerous other White House staffers posit one new lie after the next and run cover for Susan Rice, Biden’s director of the Domestic Policy Council, the real power and policy maker behind the scenes, who is a racist, a commie and the best friend to America’s enemies.

No matter how badly one might feel for the plight of those flocking to the border, we all really must ask the question: Why haven’t they previously applied to enter America legally long before now? When one asks this question one begins to understand just why this situation is so critical. They knew they had something in their background that would normally find them rejected.

Although race politics are being injected into this issue and we know Biden supports the anti-white, anti-American Critical Race Theory being taught in every sector of U.S. society, more than this, it simply comes down to his and his party’s desire to move the country into a complete and total authoritarian socialist model by drawing people heavily from countries where these sorts of ideologies currently flourish. By changing America’s demographics rapidly and nearly overnight, or so it seems, Biden and his regime will successfully disenfranchise many current voters and natural born Americans who have spent their entire lives in America. I get sick of hearing how we’re “a nation of immigrants”. We are a nation that was colonized by our ancestors, and most of the Americans living here today were born here and have lived here all their lives, and while we find many new second and third generation Americans too, most of their parents were legal immigrants, who arrived through channels prescribed by U.S. law. And bringing in hordes of illegal aliens who will one day vote, lessens the political power of the real Americans, and most American patriots just aren’t willing to abide it, under any set of circumstances.

The bottom line? These illegal aliens are breaching our borders illegally at will. They were not invited here, at least not by the majority of Americans. They really aren’t welcome here, if all Americans one asks will speak honestly, and they actually haven’t any right whatsoever to be here. They must be sent back immediately at the border to wherever they came or to find their way to another country of their liking.

Bear in mind that many of the current Haitian “refugees” were actually living quite comfortably for many previous years in Chile. And now, ironically, the very few single men who have been deported are returning to a place they haven’t seen in years that was recently devastated by an earthquake and thrown into political turmoil by the assassination of its president.

This must not and cannot be allowed to continue, but the lunatics of the Biden regime have allowed hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to enter the U.S. each month since taking office. The Biden regime is not following any law one can recognize, instead it is making up new rules on the fly to justify an uncontrolled massive influx of illegal aliens, largely without any real scrutiny or proper vetting process. Biden and his criminal cronies are violating U.S. law, because they can, and no one as of yet seems able or capable of stopping them, since they hold most of the power at the moment and too many willing activist judges are in their pocket just waiting to do their bidding, the very ones who repeatedly stymied President Trump’s real efforts to secure the border and stem the tide of illegal immigration.

Our entire border should be guarded by an electric fence up to certain points designated for legal crossing. Short of that, until such time a strong pro-America government is elected, if elections can be salvaged, it has been shown that the border can be fairly well secured through the proper application of manpower and technology, during the Trump administration. And this highlights the importance of ridding America of the Biden regime just as soon as humanly possible, for the sake of all Americans and the future of the country, in order that we may remain a free society.

And in the meantime, the Southern Border is wide open.

Joe Biden has broken every aspect of any social contract that may have existed between the federal government and the American people, and “the rule of law” actually no longer exists in this nation. In the absence of any true and actual enforcement of existing U.S. law, immigration law and otherwise, each individual has a legal, moral and righteous right to act as necessary to defend his property and life and the lives of his friends, family and community. This frees anyone who lives near these border areas and other Americans across the country, who hate the current abuse at the hands of Biden, to take their firearms to any and all areas of the southern border most in need, with or without the cooperation of sheriff’s departments and their state’s National Guard, and force these hordes of illegal aliens to stop and turn back to Mexico.

The Constitution isn’t a suicide pact and neither does it require any of us to sit back and be overrun by any invading force of foreigners while obeying “the law” that a damned illegitimate federally operated regime violates at will.