America will not be the nation of traditional western civilization and Christian principles it once was for very much longer, unless Americans, who value and love America, use whatever anger they hold over the current border crisis to force Biden and his anti-American ilk to cease and desist their purposeful lawless border policy. Americans must fight like never before to secure the borders, deport some forty million illegal aliens and stop the current invasion of illegal aliens, even if it takes every able-bodied man available going to the Rio Grande River with rifles and pike poles and shoving illegal aliens back to the Mexican side, or we will soon be without a nation we can remotely recognize as American.

In March 2022 alone, 221,303 illegal aliens crossed into the U.S., according to the agency of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Biden isn’t sending a one of them back to Mexico, regardless of assertions that his regime is doing so, opting instead to send them to all points of America, far and wide, by plane, train, and bus at taxpayers’ expense, in violation of Section 235 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. And, since February of 2021 to the present, the Biden regime has unlawfully released 836,225 illegal aliens into the country.

A few days ago, Andrew Arthur of the Center for Immigration Studies wrote :

“As I have noted before, the number of illegal migrants the Biden administration has released into the United States is greater than the population of Seattle (787,995) or Denver (760,049).

Adding in more than 157,000 unaccompanied alien children (UACs) from ‘non-contiguous countries’ (whom DHS is required to hand over to the Department of Health and Human Services for ‘placement’ with a ‘sponsor’ — usually the child’s parent or close relative — in the United States) encountered by CBP at the Southwest border since February 2021 and 620,000 ‘got-aways’ who eluded Border Patrol apprehension in FY 2021 and FY 2022, the total number of illegal migrants who have reached the interior since Biden became president stands at more than 1.6 million.”

Ironically, there are a very few Democrats who get it and aren’t really on the same page as Biden and his Open Border Gang. After the Biden regime moved to bring law enforcement from some northern states to supposedly help on the border, on April 21st Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) told Fox News that these people by virtue of being outside their jurisdictions would not be able to properly address the task at hand, and he stated:

“It’s almost like bringing people so they can be more efficient in allowing the migrants to come into the United States … It’s ‘how do we move the migrants faster from the border out into the interior?’ …

They are processed, they’re released or taken over to bus stations or other places, airports. So you know who carries the burden of taking care of those folks? It’s going to be the local communities, the local not-for-profits.”

If illegal aliens can wade, swim or float to make it to the U.S. side of the Rio Grande River, they can make it back to the Mexican side just the same way.

After reports that a Texas National Guardsman was feared to have drowned on April 22nd at approximately 8:30 A.M. CST, during Operation Lone Star, it now appears that foul play possibly may have resulted in the drowning of the Texas National Guardsman at Eagle Pass, who attempted to help some illegal aliens to the river bank, not realizing they were also drug smugglers. So far, authorities are still approaching this as a “feared drown” incident. May God rest and keep this poor young soldier’s soul who lost his life in the Rio Grande in such a tragic and completely unnecessary and worthless endeavor.

Illegal aliens already cause enough strain on our infrastructure and the nation’s finances, along with destruction to property and deaths due to their actions throughout America, without anyone dying in any misguided attempt to save them, so they may enter America for any purpose, whether criminal or innocent in their design. And as such, there isn’t any American who should be placing his or her life on the line for these people who have already shown that they don’t respect U.S. law, and in to many instances, the American people and America Herself.

Most of the Illegals arriving and being shipped all over the country right now are young men between the ages of 16 and 35, healthy enough to work and fight to save their own country and make life as they choose in their own country. And yet, here they are like locusts ready to take whatever they can from America’s coffers and our economy, at the taxpayers’ expense and to the detriment of the hardworking Americans who are too often at the worse end of robberies, the drunken and deadly hit and run cases, and the rapes and murders committed by these Illegals, as we also note most of this is being organized by the drug cartels and their drug and gang culture is arriving with these Illegals.

One significant part of Biden’s Open Border Policy centers on the apparent complete abandonment of any real security and a near total loss of control over the Southern Border. Judicial Watch noted on April 12th that the Mexican drug cartels had flown some 9000 drone sorties into the U.S., for missions aimed at tracking the Border Patrol’s movement, in order to more easily engage in trafficking both humans and drugs, and making drops of small drug shipments to predetermined locations, even using them as aerial weapons in some cases against police on the Mexican side.

Maybe if our Immigration and Naturalization Service and the Customs and Border Protection Agencies were actually allowed to do the job they were created to do and actually enforce existing immigration laws on the books, Orsolya Gaal might not have been murdered on April 16th by her Illegal Alien handyman; perhaps Terry and Brenda Aultman would still be alive and having never encountered the illegal alien from Haiti who murdered them last month.

To some small degree, the Biden regime has sought to mitigate the damage its Open Border Policy is having to counties along the 1250 mile border between Texas and Mexico. His Agriculture Department is moving to pay for field and farming infrastructure damages in every county along the border and even as far as 100 miles away, as it covers twenty-six different types of damage. And while this all may sound great to some people, it still doesn’t negate the fact that the American people on the whole are still being harmed and damaged, because the cost of these payments is borne by the American taxpayer.

Supposedly, after Title 42 is ended by Biden on May 23rd, America will see a new surge in illegal aliens arriving and making asylum claims to gain entry into the country in even greater and historic numbers than we currently witness. Under one model of the sixteen page report from the Department of Homeland Security, authorities predict a whopping 18,000 illegal aliens could start arriving daily, if Title 42 is allowed to expire, but I can’t see that this is any different than what is currently underway. If the numbers jump exponentially, it won’t be because Title 42 has ended; it will be simply a matter of the summer months coming on and the Biden regime’s continued acceptance of any and all comers.

Biden may extend Title 42 according to some reports, but even if he does, it will simply be for the good public relations look it may give him, for it most assuredly won’t be from any intent to actually enforce it to any real degree.

Border Agents fall under the authority of the federal government and the Biden regime, but no matter. Each and every one of them should all be refusing to carry out Biden’s illegal and unconstitutional orders and “policy” at the border. They must stop and force the return of every illegal alien, unless the illegal can prove on the spot that their life will be in real and immediate danger if they are returned to their home country.

If it were up to me, I’d be standing on the river bank with a long pole, shoving the Illegals back towards the opposite bank or firing warning shots over their heads. If I was a Border Agent, I’d start firing warning shots at them as soon as they placed the first big toe in the water to cross and let the chips fall where they may, and if I accidentally clipped a few with a bullet or two … OH WELL. Maybe they’d eventually get the message that they had to come legally or not at all.

But the Democratic Party Communists continue buffaloing the American people. They put on a regular show of being “good Christians”, never actually believing the first word of the Bible, as they demand all Americans accept that unlimited immigration, illegal or not, and Open Borders are the best thing since sliced white-bread, virtually commanded by God On High and a path to Utopia. And we’re supposed to ignore the consequences of an invasion of Illegal Aliens on our national security and sovereignty and go along for the ride to show our good will and somehow prove the kind and benevolent nature of our own religious principles, no matter that we self-destruct and bring down our nation in the process.

Whatever the inflection point, freedom loving, God-fearing Americans must fight like hell to stop Joe Biden and his Marxist-Maoist regime from overwhelming the system and destroying America’s borders and culture completely. This invasion of Illegal Aliens courtesy of Joe Biden must be stopped immediately to prevent the dissolution of the country, even though it seems a near insurmountable task for the good citizens of America, due to a criminal regime headed by a figurehead “president” who is doing all he can to facilitate it. Joe Biden and his people are breaking U.S. immigration law and subverting the nation, and we must help the border states in any and all unilateral action in opposition to the Biden regime agenda, which hopes to keep power for decades by through the amnesty they will eventually pass for millions of Illegals, who are already predisposed to vote for Democrats and have probably already been voting illegally in U.S. elections for at least the past decade.

Freedom loving Americans must rip these anti-American Marxist-Maoist Communists from power and out of Congress and the White House however we can. This is no longer a matter of two opposing parties fighting over the manner in which America will be governed, but rather, it is a matter of the Enemy-From-Within having grabbed power and now working furiously and feverishly night and day to destroy traditional America and Her Founding, to erase the virtues and principles of Western Civilization, and supplanting something tyrannical and evil in its place.

We cannot allow this to continue much longer, or we soon won’t have a country.