… America Destroyed With a Wink and a Nod

“And they went up on the breadth of the earth, and compassed the camp of the saints about, and the beloved city: and fire came down from God out of heaven, and devoured them.” ~ Revelation 20:9 KJV

America is in crisis more than our country has ever been, since the 1850s and much worse than the 1960s, and most of the freedom-loving conservative and independent Americans recognize the Biden regime’s willingness to break the Constitution and act lawlessly, with horror and disgust, along with his high-handed tyrannical edicts and mandates declared with nothing more than a wink and a nod, for what they represent. Here is a regime that embraces and advocates for the new “Wokeism” and the rising Marxist-Maoist Cancel-Culture, and taken together this is an existential threat to the nation on the whole, to the republic and to freedom and liberty and all we hold dear.

Many philosophical pundits are certain that this is a blip and suggest freedom-loving Americans are already turning the tide against the growing trend towards tyranny in our country. They erroneously suggest compromises are still in the offing and possible between the Democratic Party Communists and Conservative America, but they couldn’t be more wrong: Both ideologies are totally antithetical to one another, and the Democrats have made it plain that they seek nothing less than the eradication of our nation’s founding essentially the erasure of America’s Christian and Western principles, as a weird, despicable and dangerous sort of anocracy seems to be running the nation today.

The Biden regime, and so too the Marxist-Maoist component of his party, are in the driver’s seat pressing the fight against everything good, decent and moral that America was built upon: the idea of a core nuclear family comprised of one biological man and one woman and their children and the sanctity of marriage; border security, national sovereignty and legal immigration; honor and God and Scripture, as they work overtime to squash America’s best concepts. And this makes common ground to be found by the Marxists and Conservatives and Independents something as scarce as unicorns.

A nation cannot stand without shared beliefs between its people, regarding their societal identity and those ideas and principles they view as the best for one’s guidance through life. It must have shared traditions, because without them the society is undermined by a consistent confusion and cacophony of competing ideas supported by different groups and tribes for one pet special interest after another; and, if not rectified, this leads countries into eventual chaos and dissolution.

This is the path America is on: Dissolution and civil war.

This was virtually ensured by the Democratic Party, as they have promoted and passed one anti-American piece of legislation after another and followed anti-American policies for decades, always pressing Congress and the public for more open and porous borders and a lax immigration system. They closed Ellis Island in 1954, which was the place where immigration officials would identify and reject the communists, fascists, left-leaning anarchists and nihilists. As if that wasn’t enough, with the strong backing of Senator Ted Kennedy and his globalist-communist buddies, they passed the Immigration Act of 1965, purposefully choosing to completely ignore the fact, that many cultures held a worldview totally antithetical to ours and did not value or respect our American principles and virtues.

Compounding the problem, subsequent Democrat led administrations refused to facilitate and insist new immigrants fully assimilate to American norms and traditional culture, in a manner that supplants our inalienable God-given rights for group identity. Instead, they allowed for mini-states representing a patchwork of the globe to spring up throughout the country, some with very little loyalty to America. And then there are those immigrants, legal and illegal, who still to this day embrace Big Government solutions and the idea the state is sovereign and the citizens are subjects; and as such, they are very receptive to the rise of the Marxist-Maoist Cancel-Culture regime in America.

To put it in stark terms in the manner many Conservative Americans now see the problem, and taking a few liberties from the words of Jean Raspail as written in ‘The Camp of Saints’:

“In one sense, [America] is more than ever triumphant, but it has a conception of the rights of man. In its original form this was an excellent idea, but it has now been misapplied and it’s being used against [America] … [continuing with one protagonist, Professor Clagues, as he confronts an invader] … I too have stopped thinking and just want to tell you where I stand” — and with that he fires his weapon and turns his back on the corpse to return inside his home.

Worse, much of today’s anti-American sentiment has been done through our nation’s public education system, from the 1960s to the present, through the many untold numbers of Communist mouthpieces who infiltrated it, now advocating the Critical Race Theory and racism directed at White America. Included in their anti-American mantra are assertions that America is an imperialistic racist nation that was built by people of color, as they use colonialism and the notion of cultural appropriation to plant the seeds of hatred for America in the minds of the youth who were born and raised here. They’ve overstepped their duties in the most egregious of manners, as they now attempt to teach America’s children that no child should want to be an American, and that is criminal and beyond unconscionable, in my book.

These “educators” seek to make our youth forever feel guilty for the “crimes” of their ancestors, however real or imagined the “crimes” might be, with the degree of one’s guilt to be determined by the amount of color in one’s skin. They seek to institutionalize a perpetual class of victims and oppressors.

Today, the Biden regime and his Marxist-Maoist supporters scapegoat White America, and we especially saw this as the statues of our American heroes and our monuments and churches were attacked and defaced and often destroyed by Black Lives Matter and Antifa in recent years. We see this dynamic playing out in Biden’s Open Border Policy and his refusal to stop the flood of Illegal Aliens — future Democrats — into the country. And it’s obvious in every other Biden regime policy, as the Democratic Party Communists move to “transform” America, by debilitating our ability to produce energy through “dirty” fossil fuels and simultaneously demanding the redistribution of wealth, while Biden and his red, radical Globalist-Commies portray the American family, our national heritage, market commerce and our civic and religious institutions as corrupt, reprobate and immoral — the very things representative of their party — because, for the most part, white heterosexual men played the largest part in building and maintaining them.

In the name of “equality” and to further advance their Marxist-Maoist agenda, America bears witness to a new economic model paid for by the taxpayers, ’til they either can’t pay any longer or they bleed tears of frustration, as the merit of one’s ability and workmanship is reduced to nothingness and incompetence is rewarded and competence is handicapped. And rather than respecting all men and women through the prism of equality-in-the-eyes-of-the-law, the Biden Commies are moving to expand government over any expansion of freedom and individual liberties, while they attempt to spend the nation into oblivion over the next three years, making all Americans equal in their shared economic misery at the lowest common denominator in poverty.

This is the Biden regime’s concept of the government facilitating “inclusiveness” for the people, in a perverse fashion that calls good “evil” and evil “good”. Satan himself couldn’t ask for better.

Our beloved America’s enemies want everybody to believe that America has been inherently and completely evil across its history. They want us to see our heterosexual Biblically ordained family as the deviancy and reject our “homophobic” churches to latch onto their heretical churches that bastardize the Word of God through their moral relativisms, false interpretations and outright lies. They call our entire way of life and the institutions we have built, including our educational institutions, “systemically racist” along with many corporations that aren’t fully in agreement with their Marxist-Maoist Cancel-Culture model of governance, and they demand that we renounce it all, before we can once more be a fully functioning, participating member of the new society they are creating, a dismal dystopian society without forgiveness in which self-hatred is the premier principle.

And for those so inclined, one’s guilt may be absolved for the exorbitant price of betraying America, sacrificing the nation and the three branches of government and all their subsidiaries that use to make it possible to live free with some good bit of individual liberty to call our own, sacrificing our freedom and liberties in fact.

As Samuel Adams, one of America’s Founders, once noted:

“A general dissolution of principles and manners will more surely overthrow the liberties of America than the whole force of the common enemy. While the people are virtuous they cannot be subdued; but when once they lose their virtue then will be ready to surrender their liberties to the first external or internal invader. How necessary then is it for those who are determined to transmit the Blessings of Liberty as a fair Inheritance to Posterity, to associate on publick Principles in Support of publick virtue ….. and Nothing but opposite Principles and Manners can overthrow it.”

We are no longer a free country, not when elected and appointed government officials can simply declare a thing to be so, such as “Everyone shall wear masks — everyone shall take the Covid-19 vaccine”, and their subordinates impose those “mandates” as though they are law. We aren’t free, when our government continues to try to keep a “state of emergency” ongoing, in order to manipulate it, so the government can retain power and control over the American people.

Two weeks to flatten the curve of the Covid virus has turned into two years and counting and the tyrants speculating over “new variants”, while now considering the possibilities of continuing the same failed lockdown policies for those variants that failed so miserably and caused so much economic destruction, as if the American people are that stupid or even willing to fall for that mess again. We’ve seen their hypocrisy, as the likes of Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi and Stacey Abrams and others have partied and gone about their lives maskless and nonchalantly while demanding everyone else comply with their asinine, unscientific illegal and illegitimate diktats.

Wouldn’t Biden and his gang of traitors love an America where everyone would receive massive fines for not wearing their mask everyday, inside and out, using micro-chips in the masks that would match to the wearer and identify the “criminals” amongst us?

While America snoozed and was entertained by Hollywood, the Woke Biden regime caught much of America unaware and off-guard, to the point that every single core freedom we held most dear was stripped away from us overnight, as Corporate Nazis complied with the Biden mandates even before they were fully reviewed and resolved by the Court, continuing to do so at this moment, and other good little amerikkans among us in the private sector have made sure to single out violators for punishment and cancellation. Our words must be nuanced for fear of being canceled by our work — for any who are truly worried over such an eventuality, and our less brave citizens are pressured to acknowledge the false rectitude of ideas antithetical to our own, while books that contradict the false science of the CDC and Faucism with empirical findings and logic are blacklisted by certain publishers, such as Amazon, and others are pulled from circulation.

Whatever the case, complacency, a too-busy life, or apathy, Conservative America allowed the void in many segments of society and in every government institution to be filled by communists and other radicals along the way. So much so did this occur that the Marxists and Maoists currently dominate America’s culture on all the important fronts, in the entertainment industry, academia and the mainstream media, which is making for an uphill battle at the moment. The longer this remains the status quo in our country the more any future conservative victories will ring hollow and the Marxists will strike with more extreme reprisals and increased plundering of the U.S. Treasury, until every last vestige of America’s traditional culture is destroyed.

It’s a hard thing to fully comprehend, but incredibly, there are millions of Americans who have accepted the fallacies and outright lies of the Biden regime as their New Gospel, and unfortunately they are the useful idiots, the Brown Shirted foot-soldiers, who are excited and ecstatic to surrender to the Democratic Party Communists’ authoritarian / totalitarian rule, for a continuation of Government freebees and the bread and circuses, no matter that any disobedience might one day mean their end at the end of a rope or a rifle.

The longer the Marxist-Maoists, the Biden regime and any subsequent tyrants push Americans along this current extreme and lawless trajectory the more a civil war becomes more certain, since what they demand contains no common ground or areas for compromise and is the bridge too far for most Americans who love everything about America, even Her flaws which were overcome and rectified by good men and women who transformed Her into a Shining City on the Hill, so exceptional and so wonderful — a beacon of liberty and freedom to all, ’til now.

It’s simply a question now of how soon or distant is the time that the fight is finally forced upon the principled freedom-loving Americans. Upon its arrival, let us fight to win so that future generations may live free, and let history note we were men and women of honor who did not flinch or give any quarter to the tyrants in the face of death.