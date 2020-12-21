COMMENTARY by Justin O. Smith

The United States Supreme Court once again exhibited its own feckless irrelevance, in an incomprehensible asinine and ignorant fit of cowardice of the highest order, when they rejected the Texas lawsuit https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22O155/162953/20201207234611533_TX-v-State-Motion-2020-12-07%20FINAL.pdf seeking relief from the unconstitutional and illegal acts of the key swing states, prior to and during the election, that now have Joe Biden poised to take the White House. In so doing, they have violated their own oaths to the Constitution and seemingly chose to ignore clear Constitutional direction, with even three Trump appointees joining the majority of seven Justices, as they allow Biden to benefit from the illegal acts and essentially move one step closer to the Presidency, from the poison fruit of his henchmen and Democratic Party cronies’ illegal acts.

America is standing in dire straits and the most dangerous times to freedom and liberty I have ever witnessed in my lifetime. All America is in danger, whenever a time has arrived that allows one political party to institutionalize its criminal election fraud, in order to ensure its candidates win no matter what the consequences to the nation on the whole, as it violates Article II of the U.S. Constitution.

Backing Texas, 106 Republican Representatives filed a brief on December 10th noting that “unconstitutional irregularities” had “cast doubt” on the 2020 election results and “the integrity of the American system of elections”. In a hard-hitting conclusion, they further declared: “The case demands that the High Court invalidate the four states’ aggregate 62 total Electoral College votes [that are] sufficient to overturn Joe Biden’s election to the presidency.”

These same Republican Congressmen observed:

“The legislature of every Defendant state had established detailed rules by which that state’s appointment of presidential electors should have been conducted. However, in the months before the 2020 election, those rules were deliberately changed by both state and non-state actors. The clear authority of those state legislatures to determine the rules for appointing electors was usurped at various times by governors, secretaries of state, election officials, state courts, federal courts, and private parties.”

States’ electors in several key states have been chosen unconstitutionally, since the mechanisms whereby they were chosen were set in place illegally and unconstitutionally from the beginning of this election cycle. Inasmuch, this situation demands, at the very least, a new set of electors to be determined by the states’ legislatures and based on numbers from the time prescribed by law that the polls should have been legally closed.

Under any set of circumstances, Joe Biden cannot and must not be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.

Biden and his Democratic Party Communists are not representative of anything remotely American or the old Yellow Dog Democrats. They do not work within the pillars of the Constitution, and instead, they work outside the Constitution which they despise and seek to destroy. They have to destroy the Constitutional firewalls in order to be able to operate their criminal schemes that ensure they acquire and keep power, complete and total power over the American people.

Let’s not forget that the Supreme Court’s failure to duty follows on the heels and in the midst of a color revolution aimed at removing President Trump from office, by any means necessary and as openly plotted through the 2019 Transition Integrity Project and implemented by America’s Marxist domestic terrorists and insurrectionists and America’s international enemies. However, more than harming President Trump politically, their main goal has always been to fundamentally transform America and the efficacy of the Constitution, using tactics that come straight out of the Special Force’s guide to overthrowing governments, especially in areas concerning our elections.

In every single Democrat held stronghold across America, election fraud ran rampant during the course of the 2020 election, especially in and around the Atlanta, Georgia area and the key states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, in the most egregious case of corruption and criminal behavior America has ever witnessed, at least in many decades. How else does anyone explain the Democratic Party Communists’ driven effort to remove any requirement for signatures on ballots, signature comparisons on ballots and postmarks on ballots? Why else would they seek to count votes after deadlines set by law?

The answer is simple. The Democratic Party has always been an authoritarian totalitarian party and it always will be, just as it was during the Civil War years and throughout segregation and on through the Obama administration and the weaponization of the IRS, FBI, CIA and DOJ against conservative, traditional America.

In two short paragraphs, the Supreme Court rejected the case https://www.supremecourt.gov/orders/courtorders/121120zr_p860.pdf from Texas and eighteen other states, as it simply stated that Texas has no standing, essentially implying that the criminal election misconduct by election officials and these four states was not Texas’s business, with all Democrats and even some RINOs arguing the same; however, this is a gross error on the part of the Court, since there are obvious and blatant widespread institutionalized corruption and violations of Article II Section One, Clause Two of the United States Constitution in several cases before the Court, and the Justices just threw their hands up and let those cases die.

How can there be no standing, when these four states’ actions affect Texas and the rest of the Union, and a conflict exists between these states? This does fall precisely within the original jurisdiction of the U.S. Supreme Court, anyway one looks at it, and the Supreme Court may need to revisit the legal definition of “standing”, which so many of them now seem to misuse or misunderstand. They have simply resorted to a syntax game similar to Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court’s use of the word “latches” to avoid dealing with its own constitutional dispute.

I really do wonder if some high echelon Democrat wasn’t sent pictures of Chief Justice John Roberts having an unnatural interaction with some farm animal or something. And just how did Roberts convince three relatively conservative Justices, such as Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett to ignore the facts and truth that abound in these instances, in so disgusting a manner? So fearful of angering the Leftists of America and their mouthpieces, such as Linda Greenhouse, Roberts would simply abandon America to whatever may come from the Court’s inaction.

One case involved Pennsylvania’s legislature violating its own state constitution. A state cannot arbitrarily violate its own constitution, especially when the violation effects selecting state electors in a presidential election.

In answering the emergency appeal to the court to halt Pennsylvania’s certification of its election results, that gave Biden the state through some 1,950,000 illegally cast votes, the Supreme Court delivered one sentence to the offices of President Trump and Vice-President Pence, that said “we’re rejecting your emergency appeal”. And now it rejects the Texas lawsuit that showed a clear Constitutional issue at hand and Democrats violating numerous laws to change the rules at the last moment, in the days leading up to the election, in order to ensure Biden and other Democrats won.

The Court has ignored the fact that the defendant states’ criminal acts blatantly violated the equal protection clause for the other states and they raise many other issues. And yet, the Court has the blind, incompetent hubris to tell Texas that what transpires in other states is none of their business. This is the point to where America has now arrived.

It would now appear that “the rule of law” is merely a fiction and anything goes, with the precedent being set by the Democratic Party Communists. Institutionalized fraud and corruption can be anyone’s game now, since the Supreme Court seems unconcerned that Pennsylvania’s state legislature violated its own constitution and changed election laws to benefit Biden. The Court also seems fine with the signature requirement change in Georgia, that weak RINOs, such as Gov Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, agreed to make, as they caved to demands from Stacey Abrams, a radical Democrat.

As President Trump observed early on in a tweet: “The Consent Decree signed by the Georgia Sectretary of State, with the approval of Governor @BrianKempGA, at the urging of @staceyabrams, makes it impossible to check & match signatures on ballots and envelopes, ect. They knew they were going to cheat. Must expose real signatures!”

If the tables were turned and these were lawsuits by the Democratic Party, there would be bloody-hell to pay. And if they were in charge of the Senate, as Republicans now are, they would be immediately moving to make changes to the Supreme Court. They would not tolerate such, if the case was so obviously turned in their favor. But in this instance, Republicans shouldn’t tolerate it, because it is so intellectually dishonest and the effects are so detrimental to the future of freedom and liberty in America.

And the lawsuits and legal briefs are still flying.

As I noted in early October, in ‘America Stands At Its Rubicon’, America is drawing very near to a hot civil war situation, given all the attempts by the Democratic Party Marxist and Maoist Communists, since the waning years of the Obama administration, from the illegal spying to the many phony assertions of Russian collusion, throwing everything but the kitchen sink into the mix, as Democratic Party mayors and governors also allowed American cities and entire sections of the country to be destroyed by the radicals of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. President Trump’s inability to remove the Obama holdovers only exacerbated the situation, as they have used their positions as guerrilla warfare agents within Trump’s institutions. This along with the unfolding Marxist insurrection in America’s streets prompted me to suggest Trump could invoke the Insurrection Act; this option has not left the table.

Another avenue of some great common sense has come to light in the Open Letter to President Trump https://www.catholicamericanthinker.com/Open-Letter.html written by Vic Biorseth on December 10th 2020. He notes that just as the Supreme Court gave itself power not existing in the Constitution — the power of Judicial Review — in adjudicating Marsbury v. Madison [1807], President Trump could set a new precedent and the “Constitutional Principle of Presidential Review”, in regards to the election, since the branches of government are co-equal and his interpretive authority is just as valid as that of the Supreme Court.

President Trump and his team of legal advisors and lawyers have until January 20th to fight this thing, through any legal channels they wish to pursue, in order to highlight the very real theft of the election that has occurred in the open and before the eyes of all America, in order to convince the greatest majority of Americans to stand by them. And in the end, given all the proof positive that exists in this matter and all the willful blindness to the election fraud, along with the complicit engagement by many actors and agents in an ongoing coup, in cooperation with America’s enemies from within, if no principled and righteous relief is forthcoming from the state legislatures, the Supreme Court and Congress, President Trump and his administration and all those loyal to the Constitution and America would be well within their rights, under the law and the Constitution, to simply nullify this election and let events fall as furiously as they may unfold, no matter the consequences or the amount of blood that may flow in our streets.

Freedom and Liberty will not be saved, and neither will America, if an illegitimate pretender named Joe Biden is granted an easy and open path to seizing power illegally, simply because too many within the nation were too much the coward to stand up to these Communists and tell them “we know what has happened and you will not profit from your poison fruit.”