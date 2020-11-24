COMMENTARY

Give Our People the Truth

by Justin O. Smith

“And I sought for a man among them, that should make up the hedge, and stand in the gap before me for the land, that I should not destroy it: but I found none.” ~ Ezekiel 22:30, King James

A majority of Americans will never be convinced to go against their own gut feeling and the massive amount of current evidence being offered by the Trump Legal Team of Sydney Powell, Rudy Giulianni and Jenna Ellis, that our Republic was not illegally and criminally hijacked by the Democratic Party and their communist minions, who have made a great show of their hatred for conservatives and Christian America, should Biden eventually be declared President. No institution in the country, and certainly not the mainstream media propagandists and advocates for the Marxist Biden Team, will ever convince millions of Americans that Biden is anything other than an illegitimate “president”.

On Thursday, November 19, 2020, America took front row seats at one hell of a press conference, that was carried by Fox News. President Trump’s legal team, led by his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, stated https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fT-udMDpCtU that they have enough evidence to disqualify more than double the number of votes needed to overturn the election results, currently being touted and screamed to the rooftops by the media, that appears to be in the tank for Biden.

An attorney of world renown of the highest caliber, Sidney Powell delivered a powerful statement, at the Republican National Committee, in a voice filled with the iron of conviction, forged in righteousness and filled with an emotional tone that spoke of her love for America, being the True American Patriot that she is. Powell stated: “This is stunning, heartbreaking, infuriating and the most unpatriotic acts I can even imagine for people in this country to have participated in, in any way, shape or form. And I want the American people to know right now, we will not be intimidated. American patriots are fed up with the corruption from the local level to the highest level of our government and we are going to take this country back. We are not going to be intimidated. we are not going to back down. [Closing with] We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it and we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom.”

The former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a shrewd attorney in his own right, delivered his own statement with his voice filled with the emotion that can only be found within a true American patriot, as he stated he had enough evidence to overturn the election. As he continued, he bluntly stated: “[It is] a matter of national security that we’re talking about now, very, very serious matter of national security. Please don’t make light of it … don’t act like it isn’t a surprise. If that’s not a headline tomorrow, then you don’t know what a headline is. There isn’t a single person in this country that would have believed we have states that are stupid enough to have our vote sent out of this country. You couldn’t possibly believe that the company counting our vote, with control over our vote, is owned by two Venezuelans who were allies of Chavez, are present allies of Maduro, with a company whose Chairman is a close associate and business partner of George Soros, the biggest donor to the Democratic Party, the biggest donor to Antifa, and the biggest donor of Black Lives Matter. My Goodness! What do we have to do to get you [the media] to give our people the truth?”

It is quite a significant matter too, that America must note, several attorneys helping Giuliani’s Legal Team have already been threatened and doxxed by radical Marxist Democrats over the course of the past week, as this case built momentum. One of those threatened was Linda Kerns, a Philadelphia attorney, who came under a withering attack from the left, after she sought sanctions against a lawyer from the firm representing Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, and Ms Kerns is now under official protection, according to the New York Post and court papers filed Wednesday evening. And attorneys from Jones Day and Porter and Wright, Morris & Arthur LLP have also come under attack for representing the election interests of President Trump and Vice-President Pence, in a manner that would make the Ministerium fur Staatssicherheit proud.

Unfortunately, this is America’s current miserable state of affairs in its election system. This is what one gets after decades of cash-and-carry City Halls in Detroit, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Atlanta.

Even the former Democratic Governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich told Newsmax recently, that election fraud runs deep and is widespread in the large Democratic Party controlled cities, as if that was news to most of us with eyes and ears. He elaborated further, as he claimed that Democratic led polling places stop counting votes when their candidate is behind and in the middle of the night, “the stealing starts.”

All throughout the briefing, rude “reporters” kept trying to attack and cast doubt on the veracity of their assertions, despite repeated responses that they had not yet reached the questions segment of the news conference. With a great patience beyond my own, Jenna Ellis went with it until she unleashed a major blistering hot reprimand and harshly criticized the media for turning a blind-eye to previous claims of election fraud, as she predicted the media would spin and mock the press conference, noting the press conference was an “overview” of their legal case and not the legal case itself.

Ellis also tried to make an extremely ignorant press corps understand that a case for a single crime taking place in minutes could take days of preparation. She stated that they could not possibly expect to see a case as expansive as this Election Fraud case, spanning at least ten states or more and many months, resolved in a matter of a few days. Her hard aim at them was rightly delivered, in light of the fact it took Al Gore thirty-seven days to concede his loss in the 2000 Presidential election.

Much of the case for proving that President Trump actually did win the election hinges on a number of dynamics, and, as he waved affidavits that actually hold up in court as evidence, he told the gathered journalists that their claims of “lack of evidence” for fraud were ridiculous. His legal team’s assertions include fraudulent mail-in ballots — Back-dated ballots, Unobserved ballots and Unsigned ballots and thousands of them from multiple states; and massively evil electronic shenanigans focused on Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic.

During the briefing, Sidney Powell explained; “There is no doubt that it [Dominion] has been used to alter elections in other countries. The Dominion Voting Systems, the Smartmatic technology software and the software that goes in other computerized voting systems here as well, not just Dominion, were created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez to make sure he never lost an election … we have one very strong witness who has explained how it all works. This affidavit is attached … it is a stunning, detailed affidavit because he was with Hugo Chavez when he was briefed on how it works. He has seen it operate and as soon as he saw the multiple states shut down the voting the night of the election, he knew the same thing was happening here. ….. Powell continued, alleging that Dominion systems were used to flip votes from Trump to Biden in the November 2020 election. ….. “One of its most characteristic features is its ability to flip votes. It can set up and run an algorithm that probably ran all over the country to take a certain percentage of votes from President Trump and flip them to Joe Biden. Notably, the Dominion executives are nowhere to be found now. They’re moving their offices overnight to different places. Their office in Toronto was shared with one of the Soros entities.”

Adding his own concerns, Giuliani explained how the aforementioned whistleblower had gone into great detail on the foreign interference that is also part and parcel of any Dominion package, as Giuliani also alleged that U.S. votes in 27 to 28 states that were counted by Dominion, calculated and analyzed, were sent outside of our country, and they don’t go to Canada. They were sent to Germany and Spain, where a company called “Smartmatic” performed the actual count. Giuliani further observed that this was Dominion’s expertise — rigging elections, and that they have already executed such fraudulent elections several times in Venezuela, Argentina and even Chicago, as noted in the official U.S. Congressional record. This crooked, corrupt, criminal enterprise was at the helm of the vote count on the night of November 3rd 2020.

Giuliani said: “And they did all their old tricks. They stopped it [the election count]. They also switched votes around subtly, maybe 10 per district so you don’t notice. They got caught in Antrim County (Michigan) which is how we found out about them, and we are in the process of investigating this in great, great detail.”

It’s highly unlikely that Joe Biden was totally unaware of this massive criminal scheme to steal a U.S. election. I mean, he has lost a good bit of his mental acumen, not that he ever had that much at the start, but even Ol’ Sleepy Joe ain’t that slow. It’s almost assured that every vile thing that has occurred has done so under his “watchful eye”, since he’s never seen a criminal enterprise he could resist, or a betrayal of America that just didn’t warm the cockles of his little black commie heart.

Whatever happens down the road, Dominion Voting Systems (DVS) is certain to play an integral part in this Election Fraud case, especially in light of recent information focused on DVS’s Vice-President of U.S. Engineering Eric Coomer. As retold https://www.wethepeopleconvention.org/articles/Malkin-Exposes-Dominion to Michelle Malkin by Joe Oltmann, who infiltrated Antifa, Oltmann overheard a conversation concerning Coomer and his alleged statement to Antifa: “Don’t worry about the election. Trump’s not going to win. I made f***ing sure of that.”

Yes. It is possible to use Dominion to rig elections, just as Coomer explained to the Illinois State Board of Elections, on August 26th 2016. Asked if it was possible to bypass election systems software and go directly to the data tables that manage the systems running in Illinois, Coomer’s reply was, “Yes, if they have access.” And apparently, somebody with “access” in the corrupt Democratic Party machine did exactly that very thing in the swing states, for Biden and the Democrats. It should make all honest and decent Americans wonder if any elections have been legitimate over the past decade.

And furthermore, just to show the depths of the evil, maniacal and unhinged criminal Democratic Party Communists will go, we must note one more of the statements made by the honorable and impeccable Rudy Giuliani this past Thursday, as he detailed information contained in no less than 220 sworn affidavits from Michigan alone: “… under any other circumstances, [this] would have been on the front page of all your newspapers, if it didn’t involve the hatred you have, irrational, pathological hatred that you have for the president. What they swear to is that, at 4:30 in the morning, a truck pulled up to the Detroit center where they were counting ballots. … It [contained] thousands of ballots, and the ballots were in garbage cans … paper bags … cardboard boxes, and they were taken into the center. … At that time, they thought all the Republican inspectors had left, all but two had and an employee of Dominion who we will address a little bit later … Here’s what they jointly swear to, that every ballot that they could see, everything they could hear, these ballots were for Biden. When they saw a ballot, these were ballots only for Biden, meaning there was no down-ticket. Just Biden. Many of them didn’t have anything on the outer envelope because these ballots were produced very quickly, very swiftly and there are estimated to be a minimum of 50,000, maximum of 100,000. Many of them were triple counted, which means they were put into the counting machine this way.

Once, twice, three times. I didn’t see that. I don’t know that but for the fact that three American citizens are willing to swear to it. We’re not going to let them go to court and do that? We’re going to let this election go by when there are in this case 60 witnesses that can prove what I’m saying to you and other acts of fraud in Michigan? … what’s happened to this country if we’re going to let that happen? What happened to this country if we’re going to cover that up? … This happened in Pennsylvania [too] … at least 300,000 illegitimate ballots that we can specifically identify [in Michigan where] the margin … is 146,121 and these ballots were all cast basically in Detroit that Biden won 80 to 20. So you see, it changes the result of the election in Michigan, if you take out Wayne County.”

Kristin Fisher of Fox News kept the faith with the globalists and Marxist propaganda, as she seemed more intent on attacking the credibility of Trump’s legal team and suggesting they had presented no facts, glossing over the fact that Jenna Ellis had in fact explained fully, that this briefing was a simple overview of a complex criminal matter. And not once in her report did Fisher make mention of the actual bombshell facts that were presented, exhibiting she has no real interest in revealing the truth to the American people.

Even Tucker Carlson tried to besmirch Sidney Powell for not taking advantage of his offer for a full hour, as he too suggested the briefing was light on facts. He and others fail to understand that any case doesn’t unfold like a scene from Law and Order, where everything is tied up in an hour. As Trump’s attorneys stated, they weren’t trying the case in the “Court of Public Opinion” but it would be tried properly before The Court.

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo at Fox Business on Friday morning, Ms Powell noted that she didn’t get angry with Carlson, as he stated, but that she had actually sent him an affidavit that she had not even attached to a pleading yet; and, she had offered him a new witness who could explain the mathematics and statistical evidence far better than her. Later, in an interview with the Washington Examiner, Ms Powell stated: “I would continue to encourage him and all journalists to review all the materials we have provided so far and conduct their own investigations. Evidence continues to pour in, but a five minute television hit is not my focus now. Collecting evidence and preparing the case are my top priorities.”

President Trump’s legal team is under the gun at the moment and playing catch-up, so stunned has all America been to see this turn of events that is so incredible, the unthinkable betrayal until recent years. President Trump’s campaign was caught flatfooted to some degree on this and they are now playing catch-up, at a time when Trump should have already had a highly intelligent, loyal to the death grim reaper ready to defend his position in any such eventuality as this.

The Democratic Party Communists have assembled all their radical foot soldiers of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, enforcers, sympathetic “journalists”, bureaucrats, city political machines, computer techs, agent provocateurs, straight up thugs and every single usual suspect and corrupt piece of human refuse in every big city in every key state, every state they thought might come into play. And President Trump evidently didn’t plan for this, or if he did, he isn’t showing his “hole card” just yet. But, to date, in my estimation, it appears as though the Trump campaign wasn’t thorough enough, nor relentless enough.

Trump’s team is late to the war, and therefore, they are being spread thin at the moment, across the whole battlefield that needs to be occupied by any and all lawyers on his side and the side of freedom, to fight to catch the perpetrators and criminals of this massive multi-dimensional election fraud case of a lifetime, with deadlines looming and fast approaching, and to ensure that future elections will actually be honest and the U.S. doesn’t become just one more failed banana republic.

No small team of attorneys such as seen standing with Rudy Giuliani, no matter how seasoned and sharp, could handle such a Herculean task as this on the fly, without breaking into a cold sweat, especially when some of their colleagues are abandoning the fight to one degree or another, due to threats from the radical, lunatic Democratic Party Communists, from Nome to Tallahassee.

Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani shouldn’t have to carry the entire burden of this fight, but they’re the one’s God has placed in the gap, while our Department of Justice remains mysteriously quiet on all fronts, at the precise time they should be all over this with warrants blazing. And that leaves We the People to do all we can, wherever we can. Stand in the gap alongside them, as need be, to pick up the slack in this fight to preserve freedom and liberty for all.

Win, lose or draw, the battle for truth and freedom isn’t over, not ever. Freedom burns bright in the minds and hearts of all true Americans, and it is revered in our homes and exhibited openly in our everyday lives, in the open air and through our efforts to succeed and all the adventures that come our way. It is the American Dream, a dream that will never die, so long as one lone free man or woman recalls what it means to truly live free or die, following in the footsteps of America’s Founders.

America is facing the same sort of war for freedom as mankind has fought for the last ten thousand years.

Determination, war, blood, sacrifice: It started in clans in caves and has spanned all the days of mankind, from King David through the signing of the Magna Carta and the United States Constitution; it was documented in a photo of a lone New Orleans DA on a rainy night with a valise full of evidence on JFK’s assassination, and it’s now moved into a new dimension and a new war that is just as deadly, but one that is buried in zeroes flashing inside the marvels of technology and designed to invent a new reality for us all.

It’s still a war to see who will be free, and to end the days of slaves and masters, in order to secure our “unalienable” rights of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.