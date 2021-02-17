By Woodrow Wilcox, Wilcox News Service

You probably heard that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was silenced by Instagram for spreading false information about the questionable safety of vaccines. The problem goes much deeper than that.

For years, Robert Kennedy Jr. has questioned the safety of vaccines. He raises good questions which those with special financial interests to keep vaccines legal and profitable don’t want answered.

Kennedy is the son of the past U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, brother of President John F. Kennedy. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been honored for his work to protect the environment. His mind, and his questions, are just as sharp when it comes to questioning those who profit from the use of vaccines.

In an email dated 6/27/2017, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. asked a series of questions and cited a list of facts to Dr. Francis Collins, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director.

In that email, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. raises concerns about gaps in testing of vaccines and safety science. He cites conflicts of interests of people who work at the HHS (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) and FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and their refusals to investigate the safety gaps in the science of vaccines.

Robert Kennedy Jr. met with and impressed former President Donald Trump. Trump was willing to help Kennedy in seeking the scientific studies that Kennedy recommended be done. Kennedy was making allies and getting attention. He was and is no “crackpot” on the potential dangers of vaccines. Read the entire email that Kennedy sent on 6/27/2017 and you will see that his facts and his thinking are in good order.

Instagram claimed that it blocked Kennedy’s use of its service because Kennedy was spreading misinformation about vaccines. How would the owners and managers of Instagram know which information about vaccines is true or false? Do they have degrees in medicine? Or, are they allied with the special interests that block the studies of vaccine safety that Kennedy wants done? While Kennedy asks that studies about the safety of vaccines be done by the federal government, people in the government don’t want to do those studies. Why not? Whose special interests do they and Instagram want to protect?

You can find the email by Kennedy in its entirety at the following site.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/advocacy-policy/email-robert-f-kennedy-jr-dr-francis-collins-nih-director-62117/