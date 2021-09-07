… Send Afghan Refugees Somewhere Other Than America

Americans see the pictures of the Afghan women and their little children and feel sympathy for their plight, and this is being played to the last card to persuade Americans of the need for us all to accept a massive invasion of largely unvetted Afghan refugees and an unacceptable national security risk. Very few actually qualify for Special Immigration Visas, and many more are either criminals such as Ghader Heydari, a convicted rapist previously deported from America, or actual terrorists who killed our own soldiers and “refugees” on the terror watch list, like the one detected at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar; and, as such, America’s good people mustn’t allow Taliban Joe, a dishonest, lying, elitist anti-American to use his military failure in Afghanistan as an excuse to bring thousands of more people into America, who hold views largely antithetical to America’s virtues and principles, to advance his and the Democratic Party’s agenda to further dismantle America, when they can and should be just as easily resettled in some other Islamic country of their own choosing.

The Afghan people are comprised of numerous tribes, such as the Pashtun, Kyrgyz, Arab, Turkmen, Baloch, Tajik, Uzbek and others, Sunni and Shiite Muslims, that were loosely held under control through most of the 20th century under a monarchy, until approximately 1963 when a Maoist movement rolled across the country and caused a great deal more unrest. But they have warred among themselves for centuries, as well as against all outsiders, and the war Biden says he ended will go on for many long decades yet, perhaps centuries, with the exception that America will remain its primary target. So let Afghan wishing to escape bide their time during a complete security screening somewhere else, like Tajikstan or Pakistan, anywhere else other than a U.S. military base or some city in fly-over America.

During the September 1st news conference, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated that the U.S. military had evacuated a total of six thousand Americans. That would suggest there could be as many as five thousand Americans still left stranded as real live Taliban hostages, when one recalls the lowest figure given at the beginning of evacuation operations was eleven thousand Americans were there In Country, with a high confidence that as many as 40,000 total were spread across Afghanistan. Austin also noted that 120,000 Afghan nationals were evacuated, which reveals that 95 percent of the evacuees were not Americans.

The question all American patriots must be screaming over the phone to their Congressmen and anybody else in high office they can reach is: “Why wasn’t the greatest, most intense effort expended towards getting our fellow Americans out of Afghanistan, rather than focusing so much on the Afghanis?”

At best, it was an extremely difficult, very nearly impossible, task for U.S. soldiers to attempt to properly and fully vet all the Afghan evacuees who claimed to have fought with or served U.S. Armed Forces and government agencies, while they were so besieged under such dire and dangerous circumstances, and if it is going to happen at all, it must now occur in whichever Middle Eastern countries are willing to hold them, before they are allowed to continue to the United States. But, this job has become pretty much impossible now that we no longer have any personnel in the region, since we certainly can’t rely on the Taliban to tell us the truth about any Ahmed the Terrorist and say, “Oh no … don’t let him through.”

Thanks to leaked excerpts from Taliban Joe’s call to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on July 23rd 2021, we now know that Joe Biden threw Ghani to the Taliban, stood back and watched and let Afghanistan be overrun by the Taliban and its allies. Ghani specifically told Biden as much and nothing was done.

Ghani told Biden:

“Mr. President, we are facing a full-scale invasion, composed of Taliban, full Pakistani planning and logistical support, and at least ten to fifteen thousand international terrorists, predominantly Pakistanis thrown into this, so that dimension needs to be taken account of. … [noting later] … There are agreements with the Taliban that we [or ‘you’ which wasn’t made clear] are not previously aware of, and because of your air force was extremely cautious in attacking [the Taliban] them.”

Even though we hear the Mainstream Media breathlessly tell us time and again how well all the evacuees have been vetted, with thousands evacuated willy-nilly and in a panicked accelerated manner for most of the evacuees there isn’t any real way to tell exactly who they are. Some of they could well be some of the international terrorists Ghani spoke of on July 23rd. And as we saw too often over the twenty years In Country, vetting isn’t foolproof; vetting is only as good as the initial information one has to start the process, and too many of these so-called “refugees” offer next to nothing from the start regarding personal background information, making the vetting process as it now stands trying to ignore the usual two year fourteen steps program largely irrelevant.

However, the U.S. federal government absolutely should honor any documented, verifiable and well proven agreement to bring any Afghan who served honorably, side by side, with our soldiers and faced the same Taliban and Al Qaeda bullets, as soldiers or interpreters and never had the nature of their trustworthiness called into question over a period of years or timeframe named in any agreement. This shouldn’t mean that any Afghan who worked a few weeks or a few months as an office worker for some commander or in the U.S. Embassy gets an automatic pass, especially when we have see numerous cases over the years where “interpreters” actually were later found to be Taliban agents, usually after they killed some U.S. soldiers with surprise ambushes and automatic rifle fire and bombings, similar to those 257 insider attacks in 2019 that killed 172 U.S. soldiers.

In his usual incredible manner, Biden’s people have created a new program to circumvent Congress and existing immigration and refugees laws, exhibiting that there may also be more at stake than a simple rescue of Afghanis in actual real need of rescuing. On August 2nd, the State Department announced “a Prior 2 (P-2) designation granting U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) access for certain Afghan nationals and their eligible family members,” essentially removing the criteria of one demonstrating a true fear of persecution. Any Afghan who was remotely connected to the U.S. government is now eligible to come to America, through this unwarranted expansion of the refugee program and the negation of real need.

Throwing fuel on the fire, on Tuesday, August 24th, America was apprised by Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Secretary, that he would be “using his parole authority to allow some Afghan evacuees to enter the United States while they wait for their applications to be processed”, moving in a gray area of immigration law that is essentially open-ended. It’s open-ended to such an extreme that Mayorkas or Biden can literally allow anyone they want into America, for any reason and without any real limit on the number of so-called “refugees”, although at some point Congress, now controlled by Democratic Communists, is supposed to use a narrow discretion on a case by case basis to determine who may stay based on any significant benefit to America or for urgent humanitarian reasons.

This is what Democrats have done from the turn of the 20th century when they assaulted America’s immigration law and ended the process at Ellis Island that was designed to keep out undesirables such as criminals and radicals with ideas so antithetical to our Founding Principles as to be deemed unacceptable, like communists, anarchists, and yes, practitioners of Islam, an ideology that demands to reign supreme above all others. That they continuously advocate for more Muslims, now Afghans of which ninety-nine percent wanted to live under Sharia Law according to 2011 and 2013 PEW polls, exhibits more of the same subversion of America, since they know that most of these people will lie, swear their allegiance to the Constitution of the United States and America and still never fully assimilate, as they ride the immigration benefits afforded them.

America shouldn’t expect anything less from its enemy from within, Taliban Joe and his Democratic Party Communists who have never seen a U.S. enemy they didn’t want to hug or an immigration ceiling they didn’t want to break if the new “immigrants” were as anti-American as them and seen as potential future Democratic Party voters. This need to subvert U.S. sovereignty in the name of Marx is found at the core of their little black hearts, so what’s a few hundred thousand more Afghan immigrants to them, in the grand scheme of things, when they’ve already shredded our borders and immigration law these past few months, by bringing in 800,000 illegal aliens along with some 750,000 legal immigrants, in their desire to change the political environment for years to come with thousands more like Ilhan Omar and to finally one day implement a totally authoritarian socialist regime, end the republic and complete their fundamental transformation of America.

Say “Good-bye” to any Constitutional mandate for U.S. “presidents” to protect and defend America. Taliban Joe seems determined to do just the opposite, as he declares “Mission Accomplished”.

Shortly after the terrorist attack Chattanooga experienced on July 16th 2015, I wrote ‘The War Keeps Coming Home’, and it seems that it’s still coming home. Before that I had a long series of articles noting all the attacks prevented and the many that weren’t, and we have seen several here and abroad since. But in one of my more important pieces from 2014, I wrote some things worth mentioning today, since not a whole lot has really changed:

“During the past decades, the U.S. has witnessed Islamic inspired terror plots, designed to kill hundreds and thousands, foiled by the Grace of God, luck and good investigative work and intelligence information. Najibullah Zazi hoped to detonate a triacetone triperoxide-based explosive in the New York subway close to September 11, 2009; in April 2013, Ahmed Abassi, a chemical engineering graduate student at Laval University in Quebec, planned to murder upwards of 100,000 people, by contaminating the water supply of a major U.S. city. ….. Border agents are finding items like ‘In Memory of Our Martyrs’, a book documenting suicide-bombings, which was found near Casa Grande, AZ in January 2012. And, two months later, Arizona State Senator Sylvia Allen released a report quoting Abdullah al-Nafsi, a Muslim cleric, saying “… one man with the courage to carry a suitcase of anthrax through the tunnels from Mexico to the United States could kill 330,000 Americans in one hour.”

Reviews the photos and videos of the C-17 transports and commercial charters leaving out of Kabul Airport during most of last week, and one sees that very few women and children found their way on board. And for all practical intent and purposes, once the doors of those planes closed on the tarmac in Kabul, no matter the potential security threat from anyone aboard, they all basically became permanent U.S. residents, despite all assurances to the contrary, just you wait and see.

America will most certainly witness a renewal of Islamic inspired terror attacks on America’s soil in the coming months, because Taliban Joe doesn’t give a damn about Americans or America.

However badly one may feel for the unfortunate and truly innocent Afghans, like the little children flashed across our television screens, as Americans we all should be much more concerned over those Americans that Taliban Joe so callously and nonchalantly left behind to serve as hostages for the Taliban, as he also abandons any semblance of a pro-America immigration policy. No one should really give a good damn if not even one more Afghan of the highest character and trustworthy nature isn’t brought to America as long as just one American is left in Afghanistan against his wishes, because of Taliban Joe’s demented need for a photo opportunity on September 11th 2021 as the man who ended the Afghan War, and damn the cost to America in the years to come.

Tell Joe to bring our people home.

The war keeps coming home.