However Dark the Future, Never Give Up

“Abide in what remains ’til the shadows end and we meet again on the dawning of the day.” ~ Thomas Connellan, from The Dawning of the Day, 17th century

America sits on the cusp of watching the nation thrown over a precipice and into the jaws of ravenous hungry Communists, who are hungry for raw, total power and everything they can steal from America’s treasury, and much of what transpires into the coming years hinges on what takes place on January 6th, when Congress meets to certify or hear challenges to the 2020 election results. Any certification that places Joe Biden in office essentially guarantees the end of America, as we know it, especially if the two Georgia senate seats fall to the Democrats on January 5th, and it will be the start of our descent into a hundred, perhaps a thousand, years of darkness, as we watch freedom and liberty disappear from our landscape, replaced by a God awful tyranny.

We aren’t watching a simple battle between two opponents who are simply working within the same system using different methods to govern. The Democratic Party advocates for something totally antithetical to the Founding Principles and operates completely outside the confines of the Constitution, as evidenced by the Democratic Party election officials in the seven states that came under scrutiny for election fraud during the November election and the numerous Democratic Party supporting activist judges who have interfered arbitrarily in state law and created illegal diktats going against state laws, in order to facilitate election fraud and a win for Joe Biden, who could not win without the support of their criminal Democratic Party machines working overtime on his behalf.

And should Joe Biden actually be seated in the White House on January 20th 2021, just as Senator Chuck Schumer stated, the Democratic Party will immediately move to completely change the entire system and the manner in which the American people are governed, as they continuously bleat about “democracy” and the tools of the communist mobs, rather than acknowledge that the system built by our Founders is a Republic. They will also continue to weaken election protections, in such a manner as to ensure that they never lose an election again, sealing America’s fate under an emerging communist totalitarian regime led by the youthful anti-American radicals of the Democratic Party, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

For too long, the good and decent hardworking American patriots have inadvertently neglected their duty to keep a vigilant eye on their government and, as such, allowed unprincipled, corrupt people to hold high office, to which these criminals bent to their own will, motives and agendas, while also passing “law” that benefitted their illegal schemes. Rather than being a “nation of laws, not of men”, America has been manipulated into a country of bad laws made by corrupt people, at every level, vile, evil things unworthy of the name “human”.

Mark Levin so brilliantly explains https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/levin-on-january-6-we-learn-whether-our-constitution-will-hold?xrs=RebelMouse_fb&ts=1609365918&fbclid=IwAR1PLfJ6UuCetvKN3OObUH-2BTcRPaikoOV11N8Yj5Mcha2xkb6IJl3lESw in his December 30th commentary: “The 2020 presidential election was, in several targeted battleground states, an unconstitutional electoral exercise. … Specifically, Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the federal Constitution could not be more explicit. It states … ‘Each state shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature therefore may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress …’ This language was purposeful. ….. The problem for the Democrats was that in several of these battleground states, the Republicans controlled the legislatures, while the Democrats controlled the state executive offices. The Constitution was not on their side. Therefore, they used the two branches of government that were to have no role in directing the appointment of electors to eviscerate the role of the Republican legislatures.”

Reported by Jake Tapper on New Year’s Eve, at least 140 Republican Representatives are now on board with challenging the 2020 election results, given the massive fraud that has been put into evidence, seen on videotapes and even acknowledged by some courts, even as they reject cases brought forth to challenge the results. God Bless these American Patriots, such as Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama and Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, along with all the rest. There would be more, if Congress wasn’t so corrupt and filled with anti-American statists, globalists and outright Communists.

How can anyone believe the election was conducted fairly, when Pres. Trump’s lawyers were denied a suit in Minnesota to stop fraudulent election processes prior to November 3rd, because they “had suffered no harm” as yet? And then, after November 3rd, Trump’s lawyers were told they didn’t sue soon enough — that they should have sued prior to the election. What sort of double-dealing crap is that? Just one case of many, with Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia now the four main states whose results are in question, the Catch-22 is obvious and a no-win game stacked against President Trump from the beginning, as the fight to oust him began even before his own Inaugural Day, with no “peaceful transition” ever making the slightest of appearance in DC.

Sydney Powell, nationally renown attorney, has brought several challenges to the 2020 election and released hundreds of pages of evidence that detail the massive election fraud that occurred at multiple levels. Ms Powell calls the election a “Machiavellian” masterpiece of deception, and she readily explains that the evidence has not been debunked, as so often asserted by the Marxist mainstream media, since the judges dismissed cases on unrelated points of order and never even reviewed the mass of evidence on hand.

What could and should unfold is a fight in Congress that results in the Better Angels of Congress winning the fight to force a vote from the States’ Delegates, as they reject the flawed and fraudulent votes of States in question that were handed to the Electoral College, if one follows the letter of the Constitution. Each state would get to cast one vote for President of the United States, and if this scenario does come to fruition, it favors President trump’s re-election, since 27 of the delegations are in Republican hands.

But, in many respects, the aforementioned scenario may be a longshot. So many Republicans holding office today are not strong supporters of the Constitution, or even liberty really, and it is sad to watch as they wet their pants, wail and wring their hands, as mass confusion over what the Constitution actually states seems to overtake their senses; some, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Ben Sasse have already caved and recognized Biden as the next president. And then, of course, there are still those in the GOP who are secretly, some not so secretly, gleefully relishing the chance to remove Trump from office, since he was upsetting their own greedy globalist machinations as well.

Incredibly shocking as it is to many Americans, it does appear that some Republicans in Congress intend to aid and abet the election fraud, shirking their Constitutional duties and stripping 74 million Americans of a free election and the inauguration of the rightful President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

However dark the future may appear, never give up.

President Trump’s position isn’t necessarily as weak or a hopelessly foregone conclusion as so much of the mainstream media would have all America believe. Some DC rumblings suggest that President Trump and his people may have a few 11th hour surprises forthcoming and a hand full of aces, since it’s somewhat hard to believe that President Trump would be calling on all his supporters to join him in DC on January 6th, just to watch him humiliated.

The recent public demonstration https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PpyoYlGqBg&list=PLBhCZJHFhbm0Eu8F7YjfTvf2LxuBGnm8f&index=2 by Jovan Hutton Pulitzer of the easy manner in which Dominion Voting Systems can be hacked, in real time, sure threw Georgia lawmakers a curve-ball they never saw coming, and that demonstration is certain to send some hard reverberations into the Congressional fray on January 6th.

And America still hasn’t heard from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, who is surely sitting on something, perhaps something as explosive as evidence of CIA meddling in the election, hinted at Langley for weeks now. Something certainly sent Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller into action to take over all the CIA’s field operational functions, prior to Christmas, as we recall there have been rumors of CIA Director Gina Haspel coming under suspicion of dark deeds and questioned intensely, along with the fact that in the weeks following the election there was strong infighting between Miller and the CIA over certain documents.

Now it is time to plainly state that the Democratic Party is an entity that represents Communism, an ideology that has no place in America, and, in fact, and ideology and a movement whose sole intent and purpose is to destroy and replace the Founding and Our Republic.

Our U.S. Constitution plainly guarantees the States and all true Americans a “Republican Form of Government” in Article IV Section 4, not a Marxist regime led by authoritarian diktat and corrupt Communists. And, given Section 3 of the 20th Amendment, that additionally calls on Congress to verify that the President Elect and the Vice-President Elect have qualified for office, Congress has the sacred duty under Article IV Section 4 to disqualify Biden and Harris, due to the arbitrary, illegal and illegitimate changes made in the election process, by several states’ officials, in violation of their own states’ laws and constitutions and Article I Section 4 Clause 1 and Article II Section 1 Clause 2 of the U.S Constitution, that made possible the blatant, brazen, criminal election fraud and the theft of the Presidential Election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

A Congressional failure of duty will leave President Trump as America’s last hope, as he follows his own Oath of Office to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States” and to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed”, as viewed in Article II Section 1 and Article II Section 3. Both of these provisions require him to act to preserve our Republic, as it was created by our Founding Fathers and the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17th 1787.

President Donald J. Trump does, in fact, have the constitutional and statutory authority to carry out his duty to America and the Constitution, and he may be preparing to do that very thing, as the nation witnessed him leaving his holiday break in Florida early to return to DC before New Years Eve, while his legal teams continue to exhaust all legal means to end this election nightmare and the Marxist assault on America. The evidence to date of the Biden family’s influence-peddling schemes overseas, via emails and Hunter’s laptop, are enough by themselves to move President Trump to his duty to prevent Joe Biden from grasping hold of the presidency, and so, with all other constitutionally mandated processes having failed, or set to fail, President Trump must take some emergency executive action, in order to save the Republic and preserve what is left of freedom and liberty in America.

Freedom has always come at a high cost, largely due to the great evil so ever present within the ranks of the human race. It’s been a constant war between Good and Evil, as seen in the Bible, our cities and now our Congress.

Many of President Trump’s supporters are hoping and praying that he will declare martial law temporarily, should all else fail, in order to completely bring this evil Marxist scheme into the full light of day and stop the illegal seizure of the country by anti-Americans who hold no love for America’s traditions, Founding or virtues and principles. Will he do it? What happens next is anybody’s guess and anything is possible. I didn’t really think the Democrats would be so reckless as to attempt to steal the election in so open a fashion, rigging voting machines and mail-in ballots, at least not at this stage of our history; but they did.

Just wait for it. And buy lotsa ammo. 2021 is going to get real ugly, real quick.

“Then I called my men to follow me, knowing well that the view was dim. Though tired and worn, how they fought all morn’ as time was closing in. And my heart was sad though sore with pride, for brave lads all were they. As the angels fly, how they climbed so high, on the dawning of the day.”