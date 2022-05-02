Speak, teach and write the truth as often as one wishes, on any matter as uncivilly or politely as one wishes, and tell Joe Biden, the tyrant-in-chief, and his mealy-mouthed, pusillanimous Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, and Nina Jankowicz — the self-described “Mary Poppins of Disinformation”– to take a four inch wide by twelve inch long wooden dowel, imagine it is their newly created Misinformation and Disinformation Governance Board, and ram it right square in their collective asses.

It’s disgusting and reprehensible beyond words to see the Biden regime, which has never missed a day of lying to the American people, now moving to set itself on high as the country’s arbiter of truth, a sacrosanct entity they’ve never preserved or loved. And their truth comes with the sound of the chains of serfdom dragging from behind them.

I await my visit from whatever band of assorted DHS and FBI agents, who take exception to my exercise of my free speech rights and seek to exact a bit of revenge, or have received orders from the new Ministry of Truth to make my life difficult.

This is the essence of free speech. And our First Amendment was created to prevent the government from impeding and suppressing our speech, when whatever we are stating about anyone or any topic is truthful and an honestly held opinion based on the available facts and evidence. Even speech that is coarse, uncouth and hateful is protected under the First Amendment, regardless of what the tyrants who would control us all try to say to the contrary as they continuously advocate for “hate speech laws” similar to what one finds in the European Union today.

The First Amendment specifically mentions Congress, and the Department of Homeland Security is a creation of Congress. As such, the creation of this new Misinformation and Disinformation Governance Board, revealed by Secretary Mayorkas on April 27th during Congressional testimony, is largely unconstitutional and an obvious weaponization of the DHS for the purpose of silencing and intimidating all opponents of Joe Biden and this fascist, tyrannical regime.

Wielding rules made in house inside agencies as if they had the full weight of law behind them is absolutely unconstitutional, especially when those rules are being used to violate the Bill of Rights.

Biden and his mad Marxist-Maoist band of petty tyrants ultimately want to deny the free speech rights of anyone who criticizes them for any reason, as they take a page from the days of Woodrow Wilson, another Leftist and Fascist, who made protests against the draft and WWI illegal, as well as any criticism of the government and the allies; Wilson suppressed free speech through the Post Office and the Justice Department and ordered the War Department to censor all telegraph and telephone communications, as his administration fined and imprisoned thousands for criticizing the war.

These aren’t the days of the Inquisition, when Francesci de Ascoli was the first university scholar to be burned at the stake at seventy years old for the ideas he addressed in The Armillary Sphere, an essay written in 1327, that were seen as impious, profane and indecent heresy. But even if they take a turn for the worse in so drastic a direction, it’s worth noting that as the Inquisition tried to make him disavow his work through torture, detailed in the prologue of ‘The Force of Reason’ by Ms Oriana Fallaci, journalist extraordinaire, he fearlessly replied each time that he was not at fault or in error.

Ascoli declared he had spoken, taught and written those ideas because they were true and he believed in them, and he went fearlessly to his death having been judged by some of the most ignorant, hypocritical men of his times, who were incapable of properly understanding the validity of his premises and theorems. His books and writings were tossed on the fire at his feet. And yet, his name and his ideas are still known.

But these are new and dark days for America that seem to have come straight from the pages of ‘1984’ written by George Orwell in 1949, in which he noted that some governments in the future would turn truth on its head, whereby a Ministry of Truth would exist whose primary role would be the dissemination of lies and propaganda for the purpose of controlling the population. We have arrived at that day, under the destructive direction of the Biden regime’s anti-liberty policies, that seek to eventually deprive us of all our inalienable God-given rights.

Information and propaganda is already freely flowing through the numerous offices of the DHS and their “public relations” bully pulpit on a daily basis; however, Biden and Mayorkas seek the ability and the mechanism through this Board to put their imprimatur on what is truth and what is false, despite having no more authority in this realm than any regular American citizen.

Even if something is disinformation and an outright lie, one can say it so long as it doesn’t violate slander and libel laws or enables a criminal fraud against the government in the manner the fraudulent Steele Dossier was used by the FBI to illegally spy on President Donald Trump and push the Russia Hoax.

If the so-called “elite” and those who would be our masters are to find their way to permanently grasp and hold power over the country, they must create an environment and a prevailing mental state in our society that can only be seen as nothing less than controlled insanity, much as we’ve already initially seen through policies aimed at pushing Critical Race Theory and all the new movements focused on Transgender and Queer studies that seek to confuse little children on matters of gender and sexuality.

And Nina Jankowicz, the new chief of the Board, should fit right in, as a former disinformation fellow from the far left Wilson Center Think-Tank. Jankowicz and the rest of her cronies recoil from anything remotely resembling the truth like a vampire shudders at the sight of Van Helsing holding a Cross and a wooden stake.

Although Jankowicz claims to be an expert at uncovering disinformation, she has a history of spreading a great deal of disinformation herself, such as advancing the idea that President Trump was colluding with Russia and alternating between the story that the Hunter Biden laptop story was “a Trump campaign product” or a Russian operation to influence the presidential election in Trump’s favor. She even highlighted Biden’s assertion that “50 national security officials, and 5 former CIA heads” said they believed the Biden laptop story was “a Russian influence op” in a tweet on October 22nd 2020. She has also plainly acknowledged her high regard for Christopher Steele who authored the phony, deceptive dossier on President Donald Trump that created such a furor it ended in the Mueller investigation and a failure to find any wrong doing on Trump’s part during his 2016 campaign.