The Battle Lines Are Framed…

A Communist Figurehead And A New dark Realm

by Justin Smith

All I ever wanted was to live free with an abundance of liberty, for me and my family, and to be left alone, in the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness. And now that it is all facing a perilously evil tyrannical government, all I feel much like doing is letting loose my blade [or MK47] to do my talking, so my voice will resonate with the sound of striking iron and my words will ring out in a mighty cry of war and righteous anger unleashed, for my right, our right, to live free.

In their pursuit of phantom “domestic terrorists” in the ranks of Conservative America and in our Church and schools, these Democratic Party Communists will soon have created that which did not previously exist, through their own actions and attacks upon all that is righteous and true in our world. Our people see a new age for Us, in the evil reflection of the Communists eyes, filled with fear, even as the gloat over what they have recently accomplished, and we are beating our plowshares into swords, that hunger to dance the furious, fierce dance of the maddest ronin, or the angriest of Highlanders of our Colonial Army.

America has entered a new, dark realm, and the Democratic Party and its figurehead leader, a communist appeaser and an illegitimate “president”, having seized power, is revealing itself to be the greatest existential threat to America, that we as a nation and a people have ever faced. Although many people are willfully blind to this fact, many more conservative, Christian and independent Americans have awakened to the fact, as we see our borders flung wide-open, our election laws subverted and the Biden administration communists move to purge conservatives and Christians from government and the military, along with ending our right to keep and bear arms. This has left many Americans wondering, just how to respond, in the face of such a rapid coup and power being consolidated in the hands of Marxists and Maoists, who hate America.

The Democratic Party Communists currently have presented legislation, that will virtually ensure their lock on power for many years to come. Look at however one may wish, we have a cancerous mass of evil that has grown in our country, the Democratic Party, that seeks to subjugate and impoverish every Free Born American man, woman and child.

The For the People Act (H.R.1) codifies many of the heretofore illegal voting mechanisms like third-party ballot-harvesting and mail-in voting; it also makes it illegal to ask if anyone presenting a ballot is a legal U.S. citizen, thus opening the door for millions of illegal aliens to cast a vote. It also facilitates more election fraud by seeking to use online registration and automatic registration, without any paper back-up to ensure the information isn’t bogus. And while there remains many more troubling aspects of this bill, it essentially amounts to an unconstitutional federal takeover of elections and a premeditated destruction of State governments. Also on should note, it seeks to make D.C. a state.

Joe Biden and his Communist Handlers sent the U.S. Citizen Act of 2021 to Congress, for the supposed purpose of making “immigration safer” but it essentially will give citizenship to some 20 million plus Illegal Aliens [closer to 40 million depending on the statistics one reviews], whose ranks are largely comprised of people from Central and South America who made their way here over several past decades. His “smart border” controls are basically no control and more Open Borders, as he has already signed an executive order ending the building of President Trump’s Wall, along with another EO to allow “refugees” on the Mexican side of the border to enter America and reside here, while they await approval for asylum. And all of this is designed to turn Texas into a Democratic voting bastion, which will make it virtually impossible for any Republican to win another national election.

More Democratic Party Communist tyranny rears its ugly head, through Representative Shelia Jackson Lee who has placed H.R. 127 before Congress to eradicate our right to keep and bear arms. This out-of-control, UnConstitutional, catastrophe of a bill is designed solely to dismantle our rights to own firearms. Reading through its diktats that require psychological exams for all gun owners, a federal licensing system for all firearms and ammo to be overseen by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, liability insurance, banning certain calibers and ammunition clips holding more than ten rounds, along with many more vile illegal diktats, it is readily apparent that this is the most dictatorial piece of trash ever put before the Congress of the United States of America.

One should also make note of the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act (H.R. 350), that focuses on “white supremacists” — which means any white person who opposes the “progressive” Democratic Party and Joey Biden’s agenda for the end of our Republic — and “racially motivated violent individuals” … HhMmmmm … a perfect description of their own foot soldiers of Black Lives Matter. And as I have previously noted, the Department of Homeland Security immediately started focusing on “right-wing domestic terrorists, Christians and conservative militias” as far back as the Obama administration, so revamping old policy was a snap, as soon as Biden gave the nod.

And now, even more disgusting, Biden has directed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to purge the ranks of the military of “all extremists”, as it is seemingly suggested that good men and women cannot be expected to uphold their oaths to the Constitution, bearing in mind that each of these people underwent fairly extensive background checks before ever being accepted into the military. But the mindset of the new Democratic Party under its Marxist and Maoist guidance is basically, “if you aren’t with the ‘progressive’ [and cancel culture] agenda, you’re against us”, and couldn’t have been more apparent than when Representative Steve Cohen suggested, just prior to Inauguration Day 2021, that the white male members of the U.S. Army could not be fully trusted to defend “president” Biden, since most of them possibly supported President Trump. While it’s unlikely Austin would not have initiated this miserable, insulting operation in more sane times, the U.S. military has been hell-bent on ridding itself of imagined “white supremacists” from the days of Obama to the present, as the military’s upper-echelon ranks of officers was purged of conservative military men and a new command enamored of Marxist Communist ideology replaced them; and, as we all know, the definition of “white supremacy” has become as elastic as a bungy-cord, with even most of America’s Founding Fathers painted as a white supremacists, as it is essentially a slur thrown at anyone opposing Biden, Harris, AOC and the Squad and the Communist machine that’s the driving force behind them.

Plain as night and day, Biden and Harris and Company are politicizing and weaponizing the U.S. Federal Government to be their tool against conservatives and Christians and any political opponents in the country, and they are moving to use force and coercion most foul against U.S. citizens, acting more like an Occupying Force determined to stamp out The Resistance, wherever they find it.

With the past weak performance of Republicans, whenever they actually held the majority in both houses of Congress, no one should expect them to offer much in the way of any real opposition to the Democrats’ agendas. Many place a false hope in Rep Joe Manchin (D-WVA) as a possible saving vote, on critical issues, but with very few exceptions, when push comes to shove, he has always stood with his Democrat Caucus; and, with “vice-president” [focus on VICE] Harris as the tie-breaking vote, America is in deep trouble, in light of the aforementioned proposed pieces of legislation, acting in tandem with Biden’s destructive Executive Orders.

And now that they have framed the battle lines, resist we must, as we move through our communities to gather like-minded defenders and supporters of America’s Founding Principles, to demand of local elected officials that they must reject any federal mandate coming from the Biden administration that circumvents or attempts to abrogate the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. We must still try to fight in the Courts, even though many are beyond corrupt and in the tank for the Marxist/Maoist progressive communist ideology and all its garbage, so detrimental to freedom and liberty. Wherever they move to limit our Inalienable God-Given Rights, they must be met with the fiercest resistance ever presented anywhere, and whenever it is blatantly obvious a legislative panel or judge is with the Communists and our rights are infringed upon, we have a duty and an obligation to ourselves and our families to refuse to comply with any such illegal acts.

The stolen election has in effect moved America significantly closer to one-party rule, but everybody knows that with a heavily weighted political movement currently favoring the Democrats and a push towards authoritarian socialism, the nation is essentially being ruled by the interest groups and the Communists who currently have the Democratic Party within an iron grip. The Republican Party is pretty much done for, in the short term, as so many “Republicans” have proven themselves to be Republicans-In-Name-Only, when they abandoned the American people and joined in the denunciation of President Trump, the supposed “insurrectionist”. The new evolving power structure is one comprised of Traitors and Cowards.

And in the meantime, America is positioned to collapse on all fronts, whether one addresses the economic, political, social, military or moral components of our current plight and numerous dilemmas. Every institution across the nation is corrupt, and when America finally collapses, oh what a collapse it will be, heard across the world.

Biden’s Communist Machine will continue using its Leftstream media contacts to grow its own soft power and shape popular “moral authority”, while they simultaneously move to enforce their hard power through aforementioned acts and policy. Using social pressure from the Marxists, Maoists, socialists, fascists and anarchists and the politics of exclusion and Cancel Culture, the malleable Joey Biden will use every law enforcement agency, the ATF, FBI, DOJ and Homeland Security to please his Masters and pursue their goals against Conservative America. And, unless the Conservatives who still stand for Freedom and Liberty and America’s Founding Principles can quickly rebuild soft power through political representation and full access to the mainstream, avenues that are already being closed down by the Communists in control, violence is the only path left open to Us for the future and our survival. There isn’t any political solution left, and anyone paying attention already knows this.

Two antithetical ideologies — one base on Marx and Mao and tyranny and serfdom opposed to the other and Our Founding based on freedom and liberty — cannot coexist in America; and, it is to our nation’s shame and disgrace that we as a people have allowed this evil to grow and take root across our land.

However, even if many Americans aren’t yet ready to take up arms against an Illegitimate Government, Our Countrymen have it in their power to drag Biden’s administration and every “progressive” Communist State’s government to a grinding halt — to Starve the Leviathan — and win this fight one transaction at a time. Every Christian Conservative and freedom-minded Independent must withdraw their consent — Good and Decent Americans Must Withdraw OUR CONSENT — to be governed by these Communists and their figurehead, Dictator Joe, and we must make it impossible for them to enforce their illegally obtained power against us, noting that they can’t punish people they can’t identify as “criminals”. Each of us has a different life circumstance, financial capability and constraints, but everyone can contribute something to toppling these communist despots, as wage this guerrilla warfare against an advancing dystopian world.

Spend only on absolutely necessary items and deprive the State of sales taxes; buy from local retailers and Mom & Pop stores, rather than Big Box stores; don’t buy from Amazon; leave Facebook and Twitter for good and go to platforms that don’t censor; leave Google and use something like Peekier.com , while also canceling Netflix and Amazon Prime; boycott any organization associated with BLM and the Critical Race Theory; learn to do electric and plumbing ourselves, or some other practical skill; grow our own food where possible [hydroponics even?] and deny the mega-food industry our business; barter and trade with local farmers, or pay cash, for meat, eggs, milk, ect and if we actually need to hire contractors for something, find locals who will often give discounts for cash that need not be reported to the government; only frequent family-owned restaurants and always pay in cash since it allows the owners control over what they do with it, and credit cards absolutely ensure a portion will go to the government; withdraw any money in a Big Name Bank/ Wall Street Bank and place it in a Credit Union; don’t borrow for anything unless it’s an absolute emergency; reduce driving — not for the environment — to deny the State gasoline taxes and toll revenue; find alternative safe means of communication with allies; and don’t wear a mask or get the experimental DNA altering Vaccine Jab, as We All RIDICULE THOSE WHO DO.

Throw sand in the gears of government at every turn in the road, wherever it’s bent on suppressing our Inalienable God-Given Rights. And that can entertain a broad spectrum of Civil Disobedience.

There are so many more things every individual can do, to stop these Control-Freaks and Evil Communist and GLOBALIST Tyrants from ending Freedom and Liberty in America, without automatically resorting to armed conflict, until that actually becomes our Last Resort. So You can pretty well see where I’m going with all of this.

The Democrats make a fine show of wanting to talk peace and understanding, and yet, they only understand the language of the sword. As such, they are crowding Conservative America to a point that we must make the Democrats understand their chosen path leads to their own downfall. And time and time again, we have told them to leave us and our beloved ones in peace, but they only understand coercion, force and the language of the sword.

All cogent-thinking, rational, peace-loving individuals are placing hope against hope that a non-violent path is still possible for the two opposing political sides, but never content to let anyone live unmolested by their illegal, unconstitutional edicts, mandates and diktats, their arbitrary whims based in nothing remotely concerning “the Law”, these Communists will not stop, nor rest, until they have suppressed every Inalienable God-Given Right we hold dear, and no one will be left unscathed. The ballot will not restore America or save Her. If America is saved by Her patriots, it will now most certainly come at a heavy cost and a great letting of blood in civil war.

Everyone is free to decide just how much more freedom and liberty they are willing to sacrifice in the name of “peace”, while an out-of-control Marxist/ Maoist government demands it all, and by the same token, decide as a matter of one’s own conscience just how they will resist the coming madness and exactly what they are willing to do to stop it. But if they persist in infringing on my rights, our rights, bringing damage and harm to my property, person and family, America’s Families, I say kill them where they stand and leave their rotting carcasses along the roadsides and in the parking lots, stacked ten feet deep and ten feet high, all about one and in all directions for as far as the eye can see, even if I must fight ’til my own last dying gasp … so help me God.