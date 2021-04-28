BLM Marxists Hold Justice in America Hostage

“Wish I could score an interview with the woman George Floyd robbed at gunpoint, or the one Jacob Blake digitally raped, or the one Duante Wright physically assaulted and robbed, or the one Ma’ Khia Bryant tried to butcher … Anyone got a contact?” ~ Candace Owens

America has experienced months of chaos, since the death of George Floyd occurred while in police custody, and we have seen the Black Lives Matter fascists cry out for “justice” and “defund the police” from that day forward, using one lie after another to advance the notion that “systemic racism” is hiding in every nook and cranny of America. In their communist zeal to end our republic, the Democrats and their Black Lives Matter Sturmabteilung have demanded we all accept and regurgitate the fiction over the Truth, because their narrative and agenda has nothing to do with actually witnessing justice served for anyone.

Derek Chauvin didn’t get a fair trial and neither did America, since both were essentially placed on trial by the tribe’s groupthink, by the Black Lives Matter fascists, who demanded a “Guilty” verdict, regardless of the fact that George Floyd didn’t actually die from Chauvin’s knee on his neck. He died because he was ignorant and made an ignorant decision; he died because he ingested his stash of fentanyl to avoid another drug charge in a long line of many past criminal acts over his lifetime, which stopped his heart that was already diseased and weak; he died, in ever so slight a part, because he was kept in a prone position on his stomach rather than his side.

All America witnessed Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) stirring up more racial animus in Minnesota, after Duante Wright, a bail-jumper wanted of aggravated robbery and gun charges, was shot and killed, as he struggled with police and fled. After being asked about the Chauvin trial, Waters hollered out to the crowd in Brooklyn Center, addressing the Floyd trial by stating:

“We got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. … make sure that they know we mean business. … I am very hopeful … that we will get a verdict that says guilty, guilty, guilty. If we do not, we will not go away.”

Jurors still had access to the news, they were not sequestered and everyday they had to walk past the angry mob through the multiple security installations surrounding the Courthouse to get to the Jury Room. This threat, in conjunction with the rabble-rousing and race-baiting tactics of Al Sharpton essentially were intended to let the jurors know, that if they didn’t convict, the country would burn. It also couldn’t have escaped them that, unless they wanted to enter a Witness Protection program, their identities would be known and they would be easy pickings for Black Lives Matter and Marxist Democrat retaliation.

One astute observation, by Alan Dershowitz noted:

“The irony of what Congresswoman Waters did. She borrowed the playbook of the Ku Klux Klan from the 1920s and 1930s. They would stand outside of courtrooms, and they would threaten violence. This violates the separation of powers. It insults the integrity of the independent judiciary, and Congresswoman Waters ought to be ashamed of herself. What she did was disgraceful.”

Everybody knew that anything other than a “Guilty” verdict was going to result in more riots all across America, and from the looks of things, the jury submitted to the extortion and sacrificed Chauvin. Even the Governor of Minnesota and the Mayor of Minneapolis put themselves on the record demanding a guilty verdict as they trial got underway and before all the evidence was heard.

No — Floyd didn’t deserve to die and he needn’t have died, if only he’d been smarter, if only he hadn’t resisted arrest, if only he hadn’t eaten eleven times the amount of fentanyl that results in death for the normal person whose tolerance to the drug hasn’t been increased through continuous usage.

No one should be pretending Floyd was some sort of saint. He left a wake of victims throughout his life, including the woman whose home he invaded and who was assaulted with a pistol by one of his five accomplices. It includes the toddler who was in the home, who was traumatized by his crime. And yet, at this very moment, an insane world turned on its head has decided Floyd is the best thing since white bread and Hershey’s chocolate, and children are seen in public wearing George Floyd shirts, while mural after mural is painted to honor his memory, because his name is now synonymous with justice.

Justice for who?

Chauvin may not have been a very good police officer, since he had numerous complaints against him, and he was probably guilty of some poor decision-making, but he certainly didn’t commit murder or manslaughter that day.

Second degree murder? Manslaughter? The verdict smacks more of politically motivated charges and making a crime on the books fit the scapegoat, whether that’s the crime he actually committed or not.

In the minds of the Black Lives Matter and the Marxists of the Democratic Party, such as Kamala Harris and Joe Biden who hoped the jury reached “the right verdict”, if a black man dies in the presence of a white person, it is a racially motivated crime, although Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison said race was not an issue in the Floyd case. But it doesn’t even matter now, as Floyd has been set on a pedestal and everybody is supposed to embrace the fantasy surrounding who he was.

If Black Lives Matter and the Democratic Party truly cared about black lives, they would be discussing Black Criminality, because usually and statistically speaking, in most cases of crime committed by blacks there is a black victim bearing its consequences. America saw this with Jacob Blake and with George Floyd. We also saw this in the trending case of the knife-wielding Ma’ Khia Bryant who was shot and killed by a police officer as she attempted to stab another young woman in Columbus, Ohio on April 20th.

Ma’ Khia’s mother would later be heard saying ma’ Khia “had a motherly instinct about her” and she “promoted peace”, as though we are supposed to deny the evidence on video of her trying to kill another young lady. America is trapped in the fiction and all that matters to these coddled criminals and Marxists is that Ma’ Khia was black and she was shot by a white police officer, who must also now be villainized, cut low and brought down.

Nobody in America is allowed to tell The TRUTH, not unless they are willing to bear a ton of angry backlash from the country’s radicals and leftists. Not one single individual in America should be praising the conviction of Derek Chauvin as “justice served” or an honest and righteous verdict. No one should embrace the fiction, the lie and the mass delusion that this verdict is the product of due process under the rule of law. Not one freedom-loving American can honestly deny that this was anything other than a verdict reached under duress and at the behest of the Marxist Mobs of Black Lives Matter and the Democratic Party Communists, standing at the ready — bricks, torches and Molotov cocktails in hand.

And now we hear the House Idiot, Speaker Pelosi, incredibly thanking George Floyd for “sacrificing [his] life for justice”. Even more unbelievable, Pelosi achieved the height of pure lunacy, during her speech before the Black Caucus on April 20th, as she stated: ” … [Floyd’s] name will always be synonymous with justice.”

In ‘A Rigged System Can’t Last’ [4/26/21] by Kurt Schlichter, retired U.S. Army Colonel and attorney, Mr Schlichter addresses current Marxist behavior in this current political environment:

“There’s no law anymore. Reason is a bourgeois conceit. They have figured out that you can simply deny the existence of law, evidence and facts. And they figured out that Democrats … and the slobbering media hacks who engage in a perpetual media tongue bath of their lefty overlords will back them up….

If you can’t rely on the law or the evidence, then you are at the mercy of the whims of the liberal elite. Sure, the cop did the right thing, and the evidence is indisputable that he did the right thing, but it doesn’t matter at all. The cop is wrong and subject to all sorts of sanctions not because he violated any rule but purely because it is useful for him to be guilty of something.”

One should note that of forty-one unarmed suspects shot and killed in 2019 by police officers in the process of defending their own lives or the lives of others, nineteen were white and nine were black. Of the remainder, thirteen were either Hispanic or other, including Asians and Native Americans.

America witnessed much the same anti-American communist sentiment acted out during the 1960s, when riots and social upheaval were a part of the Civil Rights movement and the anti-war effort focused on the Vietnam War. Here too, police officers were regularly and often attacked by Marxist Communist groups like the Black Panthers and the Weather Underground, and they were falsely portrayed as “racists” and “fascists”, e.g. “pigs”, for simply attempting to maintain order in their communities. America’s Marxists are facilitating and advocating the love and support of the country’s criminals by black people, because it furthers their goals. They are making black people believe they should be in the streets rioting and looting and demanding justice for these criminals, because all of this mayhem and chaos is serving to undermine and subvert the rule of law and the republic. This mass criminal movement advances the Marxists’ ultimate goal of eventually acquiring and holding all the reins of power, at all levels of government.

Fascist and Marxist Mobs have ruled the day so far, just as past fascists have done elsewhere, like in 1921 Germany prior to their 1923 coup attempt, attacking a nation’s social order and law enforcement, in order to eventually control it themselves. Black Lives Matter aren’t so concerned over black people dying at the hands of the police, as they are over the fact that police powers aren’t solely in their hands, by way of the Democratic Party; much like dictatorships acting across the span of history to secure their power, America’s Marxists advocate the “Defund the Police” measures in order to supplant local law enforcement with a restructured centralized and federal police force, under their command.

With each Marxist victory there comes a demand for more and greater concessions from the system. Being recognized as an equal within any system is never enough, as exemplified in remarks made by Ibram Kendi, a professor at Boston University, who posed the following questions and suggestion, soon after the Chauvin conviction, in a video for CBS News.

Kendi asked:

“So now what? Chauvin is headed to jail, but is America headed to justice. Is justice convicting America? When tens of millions of Americans after Floyd’s murder last year took to the streets of nearly every American town, we were convicting America.”

What a reprehensible, sad statement for anyone to make about America, a nation that has made so much prosperity and individual liberty possible for many millions of Americans, and even millions of people across the globe. America, the nation that has sacrificed of herself and Her people time and time again, across the span of history.

America is in the midst of a societal upheaval, led by immoral bad actors, criminals and Marxist thugs who intend to destroy Her founding and renounce normal traditional morality and its righteous principles and virtues that served this nation well to this point. Any shared commonality of values is now scattered in the winds of chaos and rule by diktat, as the Democratic Party Communists take advantage of the situation to grant privilege, validation and superior positions to their party members, applying a facade of justice dependent on one’s party affiliation and politics — making a mockery of justice and all America has stood to defend for well over two centuries — that is certain to have disastrous consequences for all America in the course of time.

The survival of America depends on us all setting aside the wrongs of the distant past, maybe even to remember that thousands of white Americans died over the centuries to ensure the rights of people of color, and America’s people must stop focusing on color in the place of seeing only a fellow American, striving for a living and freedom too. At the same time, we all must reject the lies, the corrupt identity politics, and the weaponization of the criminal justice system; and, we must also counter and stop the Marxist agendas of those with malevolent intent, dead in their tracks, as we seek The Truth of a matter in all things, especially when they have a marked effect on one’s life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

If ever there was a time in America that we need our good, decent and fine American patriots to stand and deliver a heart-felt, if firm, message that what we are currently witnessing emanate from the Democratic Party is wrong and extremely deleterious to all America, that time is now. And should those words continue falling on deaf ears, soon, the country will necessarily have to give way to whatever action one’s conscience deems necessary to save freedom and liberty in America.