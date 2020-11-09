COMMENTARY

Joe Biden: Not My President… Election Fraud In Plain Sight

by Justin Smith

“But THIS WAS COUP 5.0, Lou [Dobbs]. I mean there was no reason to think that the Democratic operatives that spent hundreds of millions of dollars creating the Russia Hoax, the Steele Dossier, taking us through a Special Counsel operation for two years, trying an impeachment hoax, the apocalypse hoax, the obstruction hoax wouldn’t go so far as o create every means of voter fraud that they could come up with to steal this election.” ~ Sidney Powell, attorney for President Trump’s re-election legal team

The sun gets blazing hot down around Little Rock, Arkansas in the middle of July, and it will burn a man’s ass to a bright cinder-red, just the same color red I saw upon hearing Joe Biden and Fox News declare that he is the “President-Elect”, when nothing could be further from the truth. No matter how many times the Democratic Party Communists of this country repeat the mantra or how many illegal ballots they cast, no matter how many times the Marxist Mainstream Media projects the same and no matter how many times this 78 year old delusional Joe Biden mumbles it in his sleep — “I’m your new president … I’m the ‘President-Elect'” — it does not make it so, and it remains to be decided in the Courts and by the States’ Electors, in the end, on December 14th. And as such, until all of the Democratic Party Communists’ criminal rigging of the election and the illegal extension of voting, in violation of the Constitution, is properly and fully addressed, no one, especially the media should tout Joe Biden as anything other than the corrupt, lying politician that he is.

With President Trump and Attorney General Barr warning America on the use and abuse of mail-in ballots months ago, our country still went to the dance wide-eyed into this Democratic Party machination that revealed an institutional failure. America was warned this would bring massive fraud into play, and so it has done so, shamelessly and in plain sight for all to see.

The nation quite likely wouldn’t currently be in this catastrophic imbroglio, if the Supreme Court had not allowed Pennsylvania’s lower court ruling to stand, that extended the voting period by three days, in stark contravention of black letter state law, since it emboldened the Democrats to continue their illegal acts, thinking the Courts were on their side. Although the conservatives of SCOTUS wrote an explanation for not hearing the case, at that time, Justice Alito noted in it, that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court arbitrary change to state law very likely “violates the Federal Constitution.” But, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett now taking her rightful place on the Court, and in light of the situation, the Supreme Court will now most assuredly take up the case, overrule the lower court, removing all ballots received after 8:00 PM November 3rd, and President Trump will win Pennsylvania, which should seal his win for the Office of the President of the United States.

Currently, the Democratic Party Machine and their Chinese partners are running a furious, fast and hard propaganda war aimed at bum-rushing and demoralizing American conservatives into accepting the phony election numbers and the false narrative that Joe Biden has actually won the election, when he hasn’t in fact. And yet the media too is facilitating and promoting the false narrative and Biden, as “President-Elect”, with even the once conservative champion Fox News giving in to the communists, at the behest of Ol’ Rupert’s far left sons who now run the show.

In real life, statistical anomalies don’t occur in such a uniform manner as to just happen in seven Democratic majority states at virtually the exact same time. Mistakes do happen, but they usually all take different directions. When all the “glitches” — the mistakes and “errors” — go in the same direction and benefit the same people, groups, entities or parties, in this case Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, they aren’t “mistakes” or “errors”. They are malfeasance and criminal and treasonous acts against the people of America.

The Wisconsin Stealth Ballot Dump was approximately 98.4 percent for Joe Biden. That’s a better percentage than anyone has ever seen in even the most staunch Democratic strongholds and cities. That’s better than Biden did in the District of Columbia, and it’s basically a statistical impossibility.

Many apologists for the amerikkan Communists quickly dismiss these improbable spikes with “of course the mail-in voting favors Biden — Republicans vote in person.” However true, the ratios are still way off normal, since they usually fall in the 60 to 40 or 70 to 30 range. But 97 to 3? OH HELL NO. So either Biden is a better campaigner to the inner-city Takers (rarely leaving his basement) than his much more eloquent partner in crime Barack Obama, or something deeply troubling and grossly criminal has occurred.

Wisconsin’s voter turnout was twenty points higher, at 90 percent, and it represents the highest national number in American history, since the extremely fraudulent vote of 1876. And here’s the real kick in the ass from these numbers. Once one investigates these improbable vote dumps favoring Joe Biden, one finds several districts with TWO HUNDRED PERCENT TURNOUT. There are seven with over 100 percent and a bunch of the districts with over 90 percent.

Add to this that all of America recently heard from a whistleblower from a Michigan post office saying that the postal workers were handed ballots on November 4th and ordered to postmark them for November 3rd so they would still be valid, and it is readily evident that massive fraud was occurring in these Democratic ruled states, seven battleground states that had heavy Democratic Party influences inside the big cities.

Voting by mail has always been know to generate many problems associated with it, and it greatly facilitates cyber-attacks and the manipulation of the vote through technologically advanced computer software and ballot dumps. This was largely the reason for the mask mandates and the COVID-19 fear-mongering, as the Democrats needed something to justify such a massive use of mail-in ballots nationwide.

Anyway one reviews the timeline, from the Democratic Primary to the present, the Biden/Harris ticket shouldn’t have been a “winning ticket”. Biden suffers from severe confusion, and probably a host of other mental illnesses, and his campaign events were barely attended. Harris was the first to leave the primary, since her support was so dismal and the Democrats rejected her, and yet, she is now set to be the Vice-President of the United States should America’s luck run all the way out. America watched, as one Democratic Party held region after another saw cities looted, burned and destroyed, from New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Chicago on to Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle and even Kenosha, Wisconsin.

How can a party so abysmal as the Democratic Party now be poised to win the presidential election? Only one answer suffices — Fraud.

For days and weeks prior to the election, United States Air Force Lieutenant General Thomas McInerney warned anyone who would listen of the existence of HAMMER, a top secret special software, developed by the National Security Agency and largely now controlled by the CIA, that can be used to alter vote counts in elections, primarily to be used against America’s foreign enemies. But his warning pointed to his belief, after conversations with past and current Intelligence personnel, that something nefarious was underfoot to use HAMMER and another software, Scorecard, to help Joe Biden steal this election.

On November 6th 2020, Sidney Powell, a member of President Trump’s legal team (and General Michael Flynn’s attorney), made the following allegation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVDB8_JWL0c&feature=emb_title to Lou Dobbs — repeated to Maria Bartiromo on Nov. 8th — on Fox News Business: “There are any number of things they need to investigate, including the likelihood that three percent of the total vote was changed in the pre-election (early) voting. Ballots that were recorded digitally by using the HAMMER program and the software program called “Scorecard” that would have amounted to a massive change in the vote, that would have gone across the country and explains a lot of what we’re seeing. In addition, they ran an algorithm to calculate votes they might need to come up with for Mr Biden. (This is why they shut down counting the votes — something never before done in the history of U.S. elections.) In specific areas, I think that explains what happened in Michigan where a computer glitch resulted in the change of about 5500 [votes that favored] President Trump, just in one of 47 districts. All those districts need to be checked for that same “software glitch”, that would change the result in Michigan dramatically.

The same thing is happening in other states. We’ve had hundreds of thousands of ballots mysteriously appear — UhOh — solely for Mr. Biden, which is statistically impossible, as a matter of mathematics. It can all be documented. We are putting it all in materials we will file in federal court and we will need to seek relief in multiple states to enjoin the certification of any election results. … we’ve been trying to get their (Department of Justice) attention, and we’ll have to try even harder — have to put it in a federal lawsuit apparently and get as much of it out as we possibly can. We have some excellent witnesses on the issue …”.

And yet, in the face of all the actual facts and the evidence of blatant, bald-faced, in-America’s-face criminal acts, as well as the numerous yet to be explained incongruities, the media whore’s of Gannett and the Associated Press and The New York Times Company and many, many others are still promoting the lie that there was no wrongdoing across the board in this presidential election. America watches as rags like the USA Today first claim the extra 138,000 votes that magically appeared for Biden in Michigan were a “data entry error”, and after the heat has been applied to this story, they are now flat out denying any error occurred, and supposedly neither did the vote dump.

One must wonder what these media whores’ fictions are, as the situation relates to Wisconsin, North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Alaska and Georgia, as we note that Georgia officials have announced a recount after acknowledging many of the counts exhibited abnormal results.

And think on the gross immorality of an entire U.S. media machine, that America once saw as the “watchdogs of the republic”, that is now openly participating in the theft of a presidential election, even as most of us recoil in disgust of the fact that massive numbers of the Democratic Party public and elected officials are openly involved in the theft of America’s presidential election.

These immoral press prostitutes of the Marxist Mainstream Media are trying to gaslight the American people, hoping that a continuous and constant blaring of “President-Elect Joe Biden” will make it come to pass and make it so. But the American patriots I call “My Friends” are too well versed to fall for it, and I implore everybody to reject this, since the media isn’t empowered to “declare” anything in the name of ‘We the People”, much less to declare who is president and who is not, void of any final count to support their contention.

Recently, during his program on Fox News, Mark Levin accurately observed that the press will keep trashing President Trump for challenging any statewide irregularities, when in fact President Trump is attempting to uphold the U.S. Constitution and protect state laws, rather than the state supreme courts and the state boards of elections, where so much corruption runs so deep. The President and his legal team, comprised of Rudy Giulianni, Pam Bondi, Sidney Powell, and Jay Sekulow, are working to uphold the rule of law, because, if the Democratic Party is allowed to circumvent the rule of law, in the current manner, on a regular basis, America can kiss free and fair elections good-bye.

On November 3rd, everybody essentially cast their votes for state electors, who will meet on December 14th to cast their votes for the President and Vice-President, and should neither candidate for any reason attain the 270 vote threshold to be elected, the fifty state delegations, with one vote per delegation, and the individual members of the Senate become the determining factors. So, as it stands, there will be 25 Republican states, 21 Democratic states and four ties (which don’t count in this case) deciding who will be elected to the presidency, and this should favor President Donald J. Trump, short of any RINO sellouts. And, if Republicans hold the Senate, fifty-two Republican states will decide the next vice-president.

The longer this battle for the White House and the heart and soul of America rages on, the more it casts uncertainty on Biden’s claim to the Communist throne he wishes to create to rule America and the more it harms his chances of actually attaining the Oval Office, which is the main reason America sees the Mainstream Media and the Democratic Party Communist apparatchiks putting a Bum-Rush on the process and Joe “Stalin” Biden “rushing to falsely pose as the winner …”.

America is witnessing a communist insurrection and a revolution against red state, fly-over America and the Founding principles of the United States of America.

The fine, good and decent American patriots of America are innocents, by and large, and not so naive as to not understand the stakes at hand, and while it’s hard to fight against an evil that knows no bounds and has no compunction about committing any heinous act, the American people can and will act to defeat the serpents of the Democratic Party. American patriots are standing strong, firm and resolved, as we help the President fight back now, in every manner imaginable, to prevent the Democratic Party Marxists and Maoists, these Communists, from destroying the Republic and America’s Founding, in order to halt their agenda to make America an authoritarian Socialist nation, where they are free to continue to betray America to Her enemies and the highest bidder.

Either President Trump prevails in the Courts and on December 14th, or Joe Biden and his criminal Democratic Party Commies will soon learn what “not my president” actually means.