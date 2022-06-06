. . . Requires the Second Amendment’s Death

In a perfect world, evil would not exist and no one would ever be murdered in so abhorrent, horrific manners as we regularly witness. Life would be wonderful and rosy and everyone would love one another, but the world we have is far from perfect and people die everyday, sometimes in most horrible ways that make one shudder. We cannot let our fear of death move us to make our world so safe and secure that we relinquish and abandon every last vestige of our freedom and individual liberty.

Crying “Uvalde”, the fight to disarm America has been renewed by Joe Biden and the Democratic led Congress, with ignorant, misguided Republicans seeming to side with them for the moment; but, regardless of who may see this as a great idea, Americans must not allow their heartbreak over the loss of these innocent children’s lives, in this shooting or the thirteen others since the 1999 Columbine shooting, to be used as a political weapon to disarm all America. Although not one single person is trying to diminish these tragedies and the 169 lives lost, or the thousands of lives taken by criminal and mentally ill perpetrators of murders and suicides in America each year, all of this pales in comparison to what will become of America, should we allow these tyrants-in-waiting to actually suppress our right to keep and bear arms and succeed in their quest to exert complete and total power over the entire population.

Unfortunately, Biden is urging Congress to pass legislation to ban “assault weapons” and high capacity magazines, while also moving to impose universal background checks and red-flag laws, as if the twenty million owners of AR-style rifles are all running around causing mayhem and murder. And despite his new assertion that he wouldn’t seek a ban on handguns, his past statements, especially regarding the 9mm and “high capacity weapons” reveals where his mind really is on the issue of gun control; he and all his criminal cronies would confiscate every single firearm in America, if they could.

Targeting 9mm ammunition is nothing less than targeting all handguns and the Second Amendment, since it is one of the most popular calibers in the country that is quite effective for self-defense purposes. However, while deadly, 9mm firearms don’t “blow the lung[s] out” as recently ignorantly suggested by Biden.

Incredulously, on May 26th 2022, the weak-kneed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell couldn’t wait to rush to get “bipartisan gun control” measures under negotiation with the Democrats. He told RINO Senator John Cronyn that he should seek talks with Democrats, such as Senator Chris Murphy, to attempt to compromise on legislation for greater gun control, in a knee-jerk response to the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. And in the meantime, New York RINO Chris Jacobs now says he will support a ban on all AR-15 “assault weapons”.

Senator Chuck Schumer, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Loser Beto O’Rourke and Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to have rolled in the floor in wild laughter, crapping their pants, when they heard this anti-American, anti-Liberty bullshit coming from the Republican “opposition”.

And why are they always represented as “assault weapons”, when they are just as easily identifiable as “weapons for self-defense”?

Each time a mass shooting happens, those who seek power immediately focus on new and improved ways to infringe on our inalienable God-given right to keep and bear arms, to erode it and end it, rather than focusing on the murderer who committed the heinous crime. And the word “compromise”, as used by modern day Republicans, almost always means “surrender”.

In 2010, America suffered 19,392 suicides and 11,078 murders by people wielding firearms. And unfortunately, the numbers have increased over the years, sometimes hitting between thirty and fifty thousand. In 2020, there were 19,384 murders with a firearm, and there were also 24,292 suicides using a firearm, but as terrible as any loss of life is, this really is a very small percentage of the overall population of nearly 335 million people; we certainly didn’t see this hard of a push for a national ban on all firearms and even 9mm ammunition as January 2022 in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston saw a total of 120 murders.

The majority of our population are law abiding citizens, who carry firearms in a responsible manner for their own self-defense. The criminals and psychopaths do not care what the law may be, and so, any forthcoming illegitimate and unconstitutional “law” that attempts to erode of suppress yours and my right to keep and bear arms only hurts the good and decent law abiding Americans by placing them at risk in a society where only the criminals and law enforcement have firearms.

I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m mighty damned reluctant to relinquish my firearms, when I know that policemen have never come to my aid, not the first time, whenever I’ve needed one in the past. I’m actually in the camp that says “You can have them when you pry them from my cold dead hands”.

Are we really going to place our lives in the hands of government agents and law enforcement, who have already shown they will not rescue us or save us from a mass shooter, whether we look at the Las Vegas shooting or Uvalde? Haven’t we already witnessed the Democratic Party Communists telling police to stand down so their supporters could loot and burn and create havoc in our cities for political purposes?

I can’t get the thoughts out of my head of how our federal government has too often sought to abuse us, even with our arms rights intact and in place in the Constitution and elsewhere in the legal code. We just recently witnessed the Biden regime attempt to mandate masks and vaccines and force Critical Race Theory on all America, even as he now attempts to further destroy America through the insane Green New Deal of the Democratic Party Communists by way of a war on fossil fuel. Just imagine what he and his brown shirts and commie apparatchiks would do if our right to keep and bear arms wasn’t in writing in the Constitution and several Supreme Court rulings of late.

And now we’re supposed to rely solely on them to defend us? Whoever thinks this is proper and good has lost their damned mind.

Any Republican who sees our Second Amendment as negotiable — and helps the Democrat Commies weaken and erode it — is my enemy and an enemy to America.

The anger and anguish of all Americans who have lost loved ones to firearm violence is understandable, but we must not let our passion and feelings overcome sound logic and critical analysis to violate the right of self-defense of all Americans and our individual liberty. Feelings and heartbreak must not be our guidance for banning semiautomatic rifles, simply because they resemble with high capacity magazines, because whether or not the psychopaths among us use cars, planes, knives, axes or hammers, murderers will always find something to use as a weapon, as seen across America’s history.

Criminals already don’t obey laws against murder and felons owning firearms. They don’t go through background checks. So someone needs to explain to us logical thinkers how new laws will make us safer. Explain how giving up our semiautomatic rifles will make anyone safer.

Long before Charles Whitman opened fire from the bell tower of the University of Texas at Austin and killed fourteen people, America saw a disgruntled teacher detonate over five-hundred pounds of TNT at the Bath Consolidated School on May 18th 1927 in Bath, Michigan, killing 44 people. And let’s not forget the 1886 Haymarket Square bombing in Chicago, that killed eight, or the 1920 Manhattan bombing that killed thirty people.

And then we have idiot “journalists” such as Judith Miller who suggest that something is right or should be followed because of precedent or someone else having done it. In part, she noted people left their guns outside Dodge City in the Old West days, failing to note that outlaws didn’t, as she also held up New Zealand and Australia as examples America should follow, even though those governments revealed themselves to be largely tyrannical, without respect for anyone’s God-given rights, during the Covid outbreak.

Miller recently told Arthel Neville and Fox News viewers:

“… we lose 15,000 people a year through gun deaths … but many more deaths could be prevented with sensible gun control legislation. If New Zealand and Australia can do it after their mass shootings, why can’t we? …

Former President Trump may have misjudged the mood of the nation on this one. I think that the very fact that he chose to speak at the NRA … at this point, so soon after a shooting really indicates that he doesn’t really have … his hand on the pulse of the nation, [the] people. People are outraged.

I mean if it was one of their children, the Senators, the Congressmen, would they not take a different position? Does it actually have to hit home before people say ‘it doesn’t matter’. Americans, Republicans, Democrats overwhelmingly support sensible gun legislation … .”

History is replete with countries that gave up their arms, from Nazi Germany to China and Russia and on to Cuba, North Korea and Cambodia, only to experience some of the most incredibly violent and horrific genocides ever seen in human history to be perpetrated by those evil men and women in the seats of power. This is the sort of thing the Democratic Party and Joe Biden would visit on America, as most of us already recognize them as the progenitors of the depopulation movement within the country and willing accomplices with the Davos Great Reset crowd that mean to end U.S. sovereignty and power on the world scene, by any means necessary.

When a person speaks of “sensible gun legislation” in the same context of limiting the Second Amendment, they show the depth and scope of their ignorance, since that is the one amendment that has absolutely no qualifier placed upon it, to say, “You may keep and bear arms IF you do this or that one thing first”. Even if the fascists and communists of the country succeeded in repealing it as some have suggested doing, the Second Amendment is based upon an Inalienable God-given Right, and just because they are willing to abandon their right doesn’t give them any authority or right to suppress another person’s right to keep and bear arms against their will, by way of any majority vote and the passage of an illegitimate “law”.

In 2012 there were 259 justifiable homicides committed by ordinary Americans fighting for their homes, property and lives against criminals. Americans use guns in an extremely disproportionate number of cases to stop crimes rather than commit them, and all Americans should be asking why we don’t hear more of these facts reported by the mainstream media. The truth remains that guns are used ten times more for good purposes, by upstanding, good and decent Americans to stop evil men and women and the horrific deeds they intend to inflict upon some innocent.

It would rip my heart from my chest, if one of my daughters or grandchildren, Heaven forbid, were ever gunned down in some mass shooting, however, the chances of this happening to anyone in America are actually extremely low. Of course this isn’t any small comfort for those who have already lost their loved ones to such a tragedy. But still, I would not seek to take firearms from the hands of decent Americans and place millions in danger from greater violence and tyranny in the future from a newly emboldened and expanding criminal class and our own out-of-control federal government, that currently seems a whole lot less interested in preserving our freedom and individual liberty than it is in growing its own wealth and power.

The Democratic Party Communists have fantasized about the moment they would end the Second Amendment in America and have a monopoly on the guns and violence, from the first days that any of them and their predecessors first read the writings of Karl Marx, and later Mao Tse-Tung. And this isn’t the time for any defenders of our republic, America and the principles of freedom to weaken in their resolve to keep every tool available in our arsenal for the purpose of keeping America and all Her people free.

Stand firm. Stand strong. Stand fast for God, life, family, country, freedom and liberty.