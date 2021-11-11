Biden Uses Covid to Control America

“… compliance is not a virtue; it isn’t neutral, and it certainly isn’t harmless.” ~ Dr Julie Ponesse, professor of ethics

Joe Biden and his tyrannical regime are attempting to force all America to take a Covid vaccine that has been proven ineffective, as they moved to make it official on November 4th 2021, when Biden announced that the Occupational and Safety Health Administration would in fact demand all companies with 100 or more employees must require them to take the vaccine and still submit to wearing a mask and weekly testing or be fired from their job. Essentially Biden is creating a new segregated caste system based on an individual’s willingness to relinquish control of one’s own body to the government and abandon one’s right to choose one’s own medical treatment via consent, as he encourages the abuse of the unvaccinated by government and those who submit through his mockery of Free Will and Freedom itself.

Not the first rational, honorable and righteous American, whether a Government Worker or John Q Public, should be waiting for Biden or Fauci, a reprehensible puppy killer, to change or be dissuaded from the current path towards tyranny, and neither should anyone ignore our power of choice, to simply say “NO” and refuse to comply with Illegal Orders being implemented under the color of law.

Everyone who loves their families, America and the principles and virtues of freedom and liberty should be demanding this tyrannical mess be ended immediately, and ask for an answer to the following question:

Why do vaccinated Americans need to be protected from the unvaccinated by forcing the unvaccinated people to receive a “vaccination” that has not really worked and didn’t protect anyone or prevent anyone from getting the Covid virus in the first place?

And why should any unvaccinated person be denied their right to work or access to other public spaces, when the Director of the CDC has acknowledged that the Covid “vaccine” cannot prevent anyone from contracting it or spreading it? And by this fact, why are the vaccinated granted privilege above the unvaccinated?

The answer is pretty damned simple, and it’s the same as I have stated so often in previous articles. It’s all focused on controlling the entire population of the United States and the world, as we see other previously Free World nations, like France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia utilizing similar tactics through the same policies and freedom and liberty rapidly being suppressed globally.

If this Covid vaccine mandate is eventually cast aside by the Supreme Court, no one should be surprised to see Biden ignore any such ruling and carry on tyranny as usual, much in the same manner as Lincoln chose to suspend habeas corpus despite a Supreme Court ruling that found him to be in violation of the Constitution.

As a country, when we pay attention to Biden’s angry rantings, he quite often encourages all of America’s vaccinated people to castigate, blame and direct a hot hatred towards anyone who has made an informed choice to refuse vaccination. And unfortunately, far too many Americans are willing to sell their soul to the devil and this movement focused on instituting a global Marxist system of governance and making America subservient to it; state governors, federal bureaucrats, mayors, other appointed officials, as well as some in the judiciary, and even a large portion of the private sector are acting to ensure this tyranny continues.

How often have we heard people in public service positions in America offer the same lame, inexcusable justification the world heard repeatedly at the trials of those Nazi genocidal monsters at Nuremberg, Germany? “I was only following orders.”

Although companies will face steep fines as high as fourteen thousand dollars for ignoring this mandate that goes into effect on January 4th 2022, if they have any love for America and their own personal freedoms and liberties, that’s precisely what companies’ CEOs and every liberty-loving individual must do. They must reject the illegal and unconstitutional Covid vaccine mandate out of hand and tell Biden and his regime to go pound sand and stick their mandate squarely in their ass, regardless of whether or not numerous current lawsuits by individuals, states and corporations or the stay from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals eventually serve to completely halt the mandate.

Too many Americans are already being drastically and severely effected by Biden’s Covid vaccine policy, since many companies have already started implementing the policy, despite the fact that a fairly large number of people firmly oppose the mandate and are refusing to comply, because they are taking a stand for freedom in opposition to medical tyranny and not from any “ant-vaccine” position. But to be clear, in this case, as many already understand, their are hundreds of great reasons to reject the Covid vaccine on the grounds of its highly questionable safety, with a certainty that we will see long term detrimental effects from accepting this toxic mess into our body, as Biden and Fauci reject and suppress the fact that natural immunity is twenty-seven times more effective than the vaccine.

Curiously and quite telling, the number of exceptions to the new ILLEGAL OSHA “rule” do not include those people who have already had the Covid infection and are already resistant or immune to catching it again. This intentional and conscious act of dismissing already proven science is one good point for questioning the necessity of this mandate and the intrusive federal overreach of power it represents.

However, the Biden regime is less concerned with actual science than it is with the total control of America and a political hegemony under a new one party system led by the Democratic Party Communists. Once they discovered they could predict vaccination rates by party affiliation, the die was cast, and they’ve use the pandemic as a political weapon to target their opposition to drive home the point that they are in charge; and, this can only breed more contempt, resentment and anger from freedom-minded Americans, as our situation becomes worse and more dire over the months ahead.

Even worse, buried in the thousands of pages of text is a request for public comment on the potential expansion of this mandate to all U.S businesses of any size. This should be a real eye-opener for all America.

As an important aside, it isn’t any wonder that so many Americans question the safety of the Covid medical treatment — “vaccine” — that was created in a year, when most vaccines undergo years of thorough and proper testing, and we now see that many thousands of the vaccinated have died or been severely harmed and debilitated by the vaccine’s side-effects. And this is just in the short term; we still have no idea what the long term consequences of receiving this Covid medical treatment, that is already requiring multiple boosters, as Fauci and the CDC now move to inject the youngest of our children.

More than this, we have seen so many criminal acts committed by Big Pharma and the FDA over the years, highlighted in the following three examples, that a person would have to be mentally deficient to not question the so-called “Covid vaccine”:

In 2009, Pfizer paid $2.3 billion https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-largest-health-care-fraud-settlement-its-history in fines after pleading guilty to “misbranding with the intent to defraud or mislead” and paying “kickbacks to health care providers to induce them to prescribe [their] drugs”, and in 2013, Johnson & Johnson pled guilty to those same charges and paid $2.2 billion in fines.

Moderna was placed in charge of Operation Warp Speed, despite never having developed an approved drug, which certainly must make one wonder that they have received approximately six billion dollars from the U.S. government since the pandemic was declared.

Let’s also point out that in 2005, the drug Crestor, made by AstraZeneca, was proven to be linked to life-threatening muscle disease, and AstraZeneca withheld evidence of this and over twenty other side-effects from the public.

On October 29th 2021, Jenny Lane Weeks, a nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN made the following statement in a post on Facebook:

“After 11 years at Le Bonheur, it was time to say goodbye. Although my heart is broken, LB gave me the opportunity to do what I love. I will forever be thankful to LB for the memories, my co-workers, and patients that have touched my life in so many ways. I have been truly blessed.

After tons of research, talking with other frontline workers, I made the decision to STAND. Stand for freedom. Medical freedom. Freedom to make my own choices and to fight for our Constitutional Rights as an American! And for my daddy who fought so bravely for this Country! I promise Daddy … it was not for nothing!!

Thank you to all those who are standing across TN and around the world! God Has you all! Remember …Freedom is never free! It comes with a price. Love to all ~ Jenny”

Prior to this, on September 22nd , my own daughter, Kelli Mullen, a nurse in Hendersonville, Tennessee simply gave a short explanation on the one line of the form she was given to acknowledge that she had been informed of the new Covid vaccine mandate and was refusing to take it. She stated:

“I have a healthy immune system, I’ve had Covid, I can still get Covid, [and if I get] vaccinated, companies aren’t liable for side effects of [the] vaccine. It’s my personal choice.”

Over the past twenty-one months, essential workers from the ranks of the U.S. Armed Forces, fire and police departments and hospitals and other medical facilities and nursing homes have been in the thick of this fight, serving and protecting America and their communities. And yet, now at a critical time when our supply chain is being broken and nearly ten million jobs are open throughout America, Biden and his criminal cronies want to fire even more workers, as they target Americans for punishment who have understandable concerns about the Covid vaccine and who no longer trust a government and the CDC associated medical ruling class that has previously been caught in numerous outright lies and cover-ups since last year.

It’s recognized and acknowledged that a fairly large majority of the population has already taken the vaccine, since everyone who saw no harm in it took it long ago at the onset of the Covid outbreak. Those left are those who are willing to be fired rather than accept some toxic Frankenstein brew into their bodies, and they are willing to transition into other fields of a more entrepreneurial nature, self-employed, or with companies who hold similar beliefs and objections to the vaccine and companies with less than 100 employees, in order to stymie the Biden regime and continue to live free to follow their own conscience.

Getting vaccinated is a choice that should be made between a person and their doctor, and not one American should be coerced or forced by Joe Biden to get vaccinated by being threatened with the loss of their job, and vaccinated or otherwise, the medicine we ingest or inject, our health records, and the choices we make regarding our own bodies, are not anyone’s business. And if we still lived in a free society, the federal government would be respecting our individual right to keep all of this private.

Forced to fight once again to physically secure rights that were long thought already secure and sealed on paper and in U.S. code, Americans find themselves in a very real war for the survival of traditional America against forces that are diametrically opposed to every principle the nation was built upon. We are in a war to secure and preserve the rights already won in 1776, as they pertain to individual liberty, and to stop an out-of-control authoritarian Marxist-Maoist regime from relegating our rights to privileges for them to dispense at their discretion. It’s a war for the rights of citizens and against an ever increasing tyranny that seeks to reduce us all to subjects; and most important of all, it’s about whether You or the state owns Your body.

That we’re even broaching the subject shows how far into the realms of the surreal and a dystopian world America has already fallen.

Do not hide behind cowardly words, like “I had no choice”, but gather your courage to resist all intimidations and do what is right, in the face of the Biden regime’s absurd and oppressive rules and their Communist propaganda, and gather your moral strength to refuse to comply with orders to fire the unvaccinated. Refuse to allow Biden to segregate us into a new age caste system of the vaccinated and unvaccinated, as you show him your ire and scorn, and do not wait so late to act that historians may write books about how you supported tyranny over human rights, for this is surely a self-defining moment for us all. And no one should want to abdicate their personal responsibility on this matter, with the cost so high.

Fight with every tool at your disposal, and I do mean EVERY tool, and refuse to submit, obey or comply with anything and anyone who stands between your freedom and liberty, the freedom and liberty of America’s families. Fight with all your being and all your might so that you and your family may live free again in the tomorrows to come and future generations too will know freedom.