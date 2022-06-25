Sheriff’s command staff congratulate eight deputies who became certified law enforcement officers Friday. From left are Major Britt Reed, Chief Deputy Keith Lowery, Sgt. Michael Rodgers and Deputy Chief Steve Spence; graduates, Deputy Tyler Marks, Deputy Steve Hill, Deputy Kevin Cast, Deputy Riley Dunmyer, Deputy Joel Beckman, Deputy Nathaniel Harrington, Deputy Terry Bennett, Deputy Chief Egon Grissom and Deputy Treviair Ramey.

Eight Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies became certified law enforcement officers after graduating Friday from the 12-week Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Graduates are Deputy Joel Beckman, Deputy Terry Bennett, Deputy Kevin Cast, Deputy Riley Dunmyer, Deputy Nathaniel Harrington, Deputy Steve Hill, Deputy Tyler Marks and Deputy Treviair Ramey.

Ramey, who was class president, thanked the families and friends who support the officers. He thanked the instructors for shaping them and giving them tools for their career.

“We started as a team and ended as family,” Ramey said of his classmates. “Never forget the things you heard here.”

Keynote speaker was Director David Rausch of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Rausch encouraged the graduates to talk about their work experiences with their families.

“They will keep you grounded,” Rausch said.