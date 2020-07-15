God instructed Pharaoh, “Let my people go.”

Hello America, This is Lloyd Marcus reporting in from Boulder City Nevada. My wife Mary and I flew from West Virginia to join the Conservative Campaign Committee’s mini-tour, campaigning for GOP candidates and to reelect Trump. We had a 7 hour layover between flights.

First stop on the tour was Boulder City. CCC’s multilayered initiative includes rallying locals to join us in waving signs for GOP candidates and Trump on busy street corners. Temperatures were over 100 degrees. Mary and I felt America is worth our exhaustion and suffering the tremendous heat.

With all the anti-American craziness going on in streets across our homeland, frustrated everyday Americans need to see people on street corners stand up for America. Motorists overwhelmingly appreciated and supported our efforts; honking their horns while giving us thumbs up.

Three 15 to 16 year old black female pedestrians walked up to our group of sign-wavers. Disrespectful of our ages, they repeatedly yelled, “Black lives matter! F*** Trump!” I confronted them saying, “All lives matter! Don’t you think all lives matter to God?”

Perhaps I was tired from the exhausting flight. Or, perhaps it was the bone-dry tremendous heat that caused me to rant at the girls for several minutes. Finally, one of the girls sheepishly conceded. “Yes, all lives matter.”

Our goal is to inspire patriots across America to stand up for America with rallies and so on. I learned that patriots in California have scheduled a Pro America/ Pro Trump Rally. Awesome! That’s what I am talking about.

Tomorrow, our crew will drive to the next city on our tour for another sign-wave with appreciative enthusiastic locals. Our crew must be ready to hit the road at 7am. Meanwhile, my body is still on east coast time.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American