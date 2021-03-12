MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – An independent contractor working on a gazebo in the backyard of a Murfreesboro home dies after falling off a scaffold on Thursday, March 11, according to police detectives.

Jose Ortiz Hernandez, 56, of Antioch, was found unresponsive by his nephew who came to give a ride home around 8:11 p.m. The accident happened at a newly constructed home in the 1400 block Avellino Circle. Hernandez was working on the gazebo alone.

When officers arrived, personnel with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department were attempting to perform life-saving measures. Hernandez was not able to be resuscitated and was later pronounced dead.

Foul play is not suspected.

The incident is under investigation by detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.