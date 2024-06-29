Track and field’s steeplechase may be classified as an individual event, but for Brigham Young University’s Courtney Wayment, her achievements are a testament to the power of teamwork. As the newly crowned collegiate steeplechase national champion, Wayment credits her success to a blend of faith, family, and support from her coach and teammates.

The Journey to National Champion

Courtney Wayment’s path to becoming a national champion in the steeplechase has been marked by both natural talent and relentless hard work. However, she is quick to emphasize that her journey has been far from solitary. “Without my support system — my coach, my family, my husband, my teammates — I wouldn’t be anything that I am,” says the humble champion. This support network has been instrumental in her development and achievements.

Wayment’s steeplechase victory at the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, on June 11, was a culmination of her dedication and the unwavering support she received. The 3,000-meter race, which includes hurdles and water jumps, is a grueling test of endurance and agility. For Wayment, it was also a celebration of the collective effort that has propelled her to the top.

Faith as a Cornerstone

A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wayment believes her faith has been a guiding force in her athletic career. Competing for a Church-sponsored school like BYU has given her unique spiritual opportunities that she cherishes. “The gospel allows us to use our talents, hard work, and passions to represent Jesus Christ,” she says.

Her faith is a source of strength and perspective, reminding her that God’s care extends to everyone, regardless of their pursuits. “It doesn’t matter if you’re working a 9-to-5 job, a stay-at-home mom, or an athlete winning a national championship — God cares about you. He knows you. He knows what’s important to you. And He genuinely cares. He wants you to have happiness and joy in your life.”

The Role of Family

Wayment married Tanner Smith in the Salt Lake Temple after her freshman year at BYU, and their union has been a pillar of her athletic journey. “I am very grateful that I have a partner who is on my team with me,” she says. Tanner’s unwavering support has been crucial in helping her navigate the challenges and triumphs of her career. He has embraced her dreams as his own, providing steadfast encouragement and companionship.

The joy of her achievements is shared with her parents, Mark and Becky Wayment, whose support has been a constant presence. Photos from her steeplechase victory capture her celebrating with her parents, highlighting the family bond that has been integral to her success. “I have incredible parents… and I feel so lucky to have them on this journey with me.”

Guidance from a Wise Coach and Loyal Teammates

Courtney Wayment’s success is also deeply intertwined with the guidance of her coach, Diljeet Taylor. Their long-standing athlete-coach relationship has been transformative. “Coach Taylor has prepared me physically, emotionally, and mentally, and I owe a lot of the credit to her,” Wayment says. Taylor’s unique coaching style and dedication to her athletes have made a significant impact on Wayment’s development and achievements.

Wayment’s college career at BYU has also been enriched by training alongside fellow All-Americans and close friends, many of whom share her faith. While she competes as an individual, she acknowledges the collective effort behind her success. “I’m never doing it solo.”

Looking Ahead: Professional Goals and Olympic Dreams

As Wayment transitions to the professional ranks, her goals remain ambitious. She aspires to represent the U.S. at the Olympic Games, aiming to compete at the highest national and international levels. Reflecting on her collegiate career, she is determined to continue striving for excellence. “My goal is to be an Olympian. I would love to represent the U.S. on a national and world level.”

In the future, Wayment hopes to follow in the footsteps of her mentor, Coach Taylor, by training and inspiring young runners. “I would love to come back to the NCAAs as a coach and give women the same love and belief and passion that Coach Taylor has given me and my teammates.”

Conclusion

Courtney Wayment’s journey in the steeplechase is a testament to the power of teamwork, faith, and family. Her success at BYU is not just a personal achievement but a collective effort involving her coach, teammates, and loved ones. As she transitions to the professional ranks and aims for Olympic glory, Wayment remains grounded in the support system that has been her foundation. Her story is an inspiring example of how individual success is often the result of a strong, supportive team.

