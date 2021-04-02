The End of Human Liberty

America is now at the mercy of Her Covid Idiots, unless people with common sense and viable, accurate knowledge start implementing measures to halt the madness of those people who seek to use Covid-19 as the excuse to end freedom and liberty in America, for many years far into the future, and despite all assurances by Joe Biden that he does not seek to make the Covid Vaccine mandatory, many others within his party have recently pushed to make it mandatory for military members. Many Democratic Party mayors and Governors, Marxists and Maoists of all stripes, the media and much of Corporate America too, the advocates of “the New Normal”, are pushing the mandatory vaccine movement like never before, as they mull over what is to be done with the rest of us, the “Covid deniers and those who have sworn never to take the suspect “vaccine”.

The Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorizations for three experimental “vaccines” after less than five months of clinical trials, with most of the trial data still in the making. All three vaccines will be in clinical trial status through January 31st 2023.

Prior to the Covid EUAs, many scientists were on the record in September 2020 and noting that no vaccine had ever been distributed on an EUA basis. As explained by Dr Peter Hotez, regarding Covid, he states:

“We don’t do EUAs for vaccines. It’s a lesser review; it’s a lower-quality review, and when you’re talking about vaccinating a large chunk of the American population, that’s not acceptable.”

Many people who have been thoroughly frightened by Dr Anthony Fauci’s propaganda have basically accepted that the Covid Vaccine Passport is a public health measure that will liberate America from further lockdowns, but Florida and South Dakota didn’t implement any lockdowns and both states fared far better than states that did. Dr Naomi Wolf warns: “I am not overstating this. I can’t say forcefully enough. This is literally the end of human liberty in the west of this plan unfolds as planned. vaccine passports sound like a fine thing if you don’t understand what these platforms can do … It’s not about the vaccine. It’s not about the virus. It’s about your data. And once this rolls out you don’t have a choice about being part of the system. What people have to understand is that other funcionality can be loaded onto that platform with no problem at all. What that means is that it can be merged with ypur Paypal account, with your digital currency, Microsoft is already talking about merging it with payment plans. Your networks can be sucked up. It geolocates you wherever you go. Your credit history can be included. All of your medical history can be included.”

On March 31st 2021, the Tennessee State Legislature advanced a bill, SB187/HB13, that prohibits government mandates for Covid-19 vaccines and allows religious exemptions, regardless of any ongoing “pandemic”, after hundreds of Tennesseans rallied in Legislative Plaza to support the initiative. The subsequent eight to one vote by the Senate Health and Welfare Committee marked a victory for Americans who support the principles of limited government and greater individual freedom.

While several states, such as Tennessee, are moving ahead with legislation to prevent state and local authorities from forcing, requiring or coercing anyone to take the Covid vaccine against their will, America is witnessing a horrible trend occurring in other states and all across the world. New York state, under the guidance of its unindicted human rights criminal, Governor Cuomo, has just announced its Covid Vaccine Passport, the Excelsior Pass, while California and Illinois also moves in this direction. And Nico Johnson, journalist for The Post Millennial, was just detained at the Canadian border and placed in a “Covid hotel”/ jail for threes days, at the cost of $1000, even though he tested negative when he got on his flight into Canada. These are not isolated cases or incidents.

And yet, we see hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens, shoulder to shoulder, many testing Covid positive, surging across the southern border and into Biden’s cages or flown to Northern U.S. cities and released. So, in essence, we see a bifurcation of people where, in some countries, invaders are welcomed into a country and treated with kid gloves, while in others, a citizen trying to re-enter their own country with a valid passport is detained and fined between $1000 to $2000. It just depends on whether one belongs to the privileged population or not.

Yesterday, March 30th, Aaron Sibarium reported: “President Joe Biden’s COVID team appears to have entertained an electronic test-and-trace program pioneered by the University of Illinois that would have let businesses deny services to patrons based on their health data, a PowerPoint presentation obtained by the Washington Free Beacon shows. The program has eerie echoes of China’s surveillance system, which uses data from citizens’ phones to impose quarantines.”

An in depth analysis illuminates the fact that employers are not allowed by law to arbitrarily bar employment, due to one not being vaccinated, either. Overcoming the long-standing protections of the right to the integrity of one’s own body and being informed, as well as any medical treatment requiring voluntary consent of the individual, requires articulation of the existence of an actual and imminent threat, rather than a theoretical threat presented by an unvaccinated individual in any workplace. And in conjunction with this, the CDC, the National Institute of Health and numerous other public health authorities have stated that there isn’t any evidence proving that vaccination prevents the viral Covid infection or its transmission.

But this doesn’t help in the face of private businesses refusing service. That is a separate issue that will eventually need to be resolved in a manner that protects and defends freedom and liberty for all Americans, by Americans who still want to see a free America last long into the future.

Regardless of where the command originates, Americans and people everywhere should refuse to take this current Covid “treatment”, that is not a true vaccine, since it is already directly responsible for 1750 American deaths in three months time, which is double the amount from all other vaccines over the past decade. This is nothing less than mass murder by a so-called “vaccine” that supposedly prevents or lessens the effects of catching Covid-19. And the powers-that-be call this “modern science”.

But then again, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised to see this sort of development and program from people who think they are smarter than everybody else and should therefore be running the world. These are people who have actually gone so far as to propose “depopulating the world”, in past statements, time and again, and yet, the Sheep of America and elsewhere gather to stand in line to receive the State’s poison for a “virus” that has never once been scientifically separated, purified, isolated and identified, or even proven to actually exist.

“The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s heading up to about nine billion. Now if we do a really great job on vaccines, health care, reproductive services, we could lower that by perhaps ten or fifteen percent.” ~ Bill Gates

“World population needs to be decreased by fifty percent.” ~ Henry Kissinger

“The most merciful thing a large family can do to one of its infant members is to kill it.” ~ Margaret Sanger

“A part of eugenic politics would finally land us in an extensive use of the lethal chamber. A great many people would have to be put out of existence simply because it wastes other people’s time to look after them.” ~ George Bernard Shaw

“Population control will now become the centerpiece of U.S. foreign policy.” ~ Hillary Clinton

Look for the death count to rise as millions more people are jabbed and receive this toxic, lethal “vaccine”. With each passing day, that the American people accept the false claim that these “vaccines” are necessary, to counter a virus with a 99.8 percent survival rate, the death count will grow exponentially larger, quite likely surpassing the number of deaths caused by Covid.

A more important issue must also be considered. Mass inoculation of children with this unstable medical treatment, this mass “vaccination” of children, must be stopped immediately, since it has been well-documented and verified that children rarely contract this “new virus” and they fight it off fairly easily when they do catch it. One must wonder how many children will die from the vaccine who would never have come remotely close to dying from Covid-19; now that’s something to think about.

No matter if the gatherings are work or celebratory or simple social in nature, businesses are now demanding proof of vaccination, from travelers and people seeking to view a public event, such as a concert, ball game and even a movie, as they advance the false narrative that once the majority of people are jabbed with one of the experimental Covid-19 vaccines, the virus will theoretically be stopped from spreading on all modes of public transportation and other mass gatherings among low-risk populations. However, all of the relevant government agencies have already clearly stated that vaccines do not prevent infection or the spread of infection, and this also exhibits further that vaccines have little to no bearing on achieving herd immunity within America.

Even the World Health Organization, a hardline advocate for the vaccines, has contradicted its own information as it recently admitted:

“We do not know whether the vaccines will prevent infection and protect against onward transmission.”

There isn’t any place for people like me in this “New Normal” society, where people who resist and refuse to comply with these tyrannical moves against a once free society are viewed with suspicion by the Marxist, Maoist Cancel Culture ilk, as though we are an alien tribe of people, who just appeared in America one morning. Our ideological beliefs are those that founded America, not the truly foreign ideas of Karl Marx now being pressed forward by those currently holding our federal government in their power hungry hands, as we are repulsed by their loyalty rituals, such as donning their useless masks and getting in line for their less than trustworthy “vaccine”.

So, they are discussing the need to segregate us, to cull us out of their elitist oriented society where Party is All and All stand together for and under the banner of the Democratic Party Communist banner. They need to expel us or end us, in order to protect their vision for society, for we are the “criminals” in their eyes, a plague and an infestation, even though they are the very people who are violating the Constitution and Our Bill of Rights and our Inalienable God-Given Rights on a daily basis. Getting rid of the unvaccinated dissenters is of the utmost importance to the growth and advancement of their tyrannical ideology.