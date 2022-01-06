It was not his actual name, but people call him “Turtle.” He didn’t tell me why but I suspect it might be a play on the classic of “the steady one who wins the race.”

He opened the first shop in Hundred Oaks Mall years ago. Turtle was a locksmith. He knew how to create a key where modern technology fell short.

Years ago he helped me. I had foolishly been driving around with only one key and no key chain. By the law of averages I would be in trouble one day. That day arrived.

First I tried the car dealership. The car was too old to make a key using the vin number. If I could find the special code they could make one… but the special code was no where to be found. I had searched and searched. Turned my car upside down and sideways. No luck.

I asked a neighbor and he told me “The best one around to help you is Turtle,” so Turtle was contacted.

Turtle came out on the windiest day of the year! Everything he needed for his work was in his white van, but the main tool was a small file.

It was a wonder to see him do his work. Sort of like a living metaphor. He filed and tested, filed and tested. As he went along the key came closer and closer to being the right fit…. Finally it worked.

I remember thinking “this is what life is about. We sort out all the wrong fits until we find the one that is our own.”

Turtle charged me an amount that was half anyone else would have. And did twice the work. “This is the old fashioned method” he said.

We need more Turtle’s in this modern world. They are the people who teach us how much we’ve lost of the old direct ways. Thank you Turtle, for getting me back on the road!

