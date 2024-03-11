CSS Styling

In Comparison to the original Volume which required over 350 lines of CSS, Volume remastered uses less that 50. But why do we need CSS when Blocks does it all? I hear you ask. Well there are somethings that i just like to tweak and sometimes a little CSS is required.

The CSS added to the Site can be found in Customizer > Additional CSS. Lets take a closer look at what each of them does

the default behaviour of the Post Navigation Block Element is to display a 50/50 row showing the previous and next post. The following CSS removes the empty space when a user is on the first or last post so the block spans the full width.

/* Custom Post Navigation remove empty classes */ .featured-navigation .gb-grid-column:empty { flex: 0 1; } @media(min-width: 769px) { .featured-navigation .gb-grid-column:not(:empty) { flex: 1 0; } }

Single Post Featured Images

the following CSS adjusts the featured image background size for tablet, and removes it from Mobile

/* Single Post Hero image responsive controls */ @media(max-width: 1024px) and (min-width: 769px) { .page-hero-block:before { background-size: cover; } .featured-column, .featured-column img.wp-post-image { width: 100% !important; } } @media(max-width: 768px) { .page-hero-block:before { background: none; } }

Post Archives align meta to bottom of post

A simple flex box CSS to push the last element in the post-summary ( the post meta ) to align vertically at the bottom of the post.

/* Post Archives - force post meta to vertically align bottom */ .generate-columns-container .post>.gb-container, .generate-columns-container .post>.gb-container>.gb-inside-container, .post-summary>.gb-inside-container { display: flex; flex-direction: column; height: 100%; } .post-summary { flex: 1; } .post-summary>.gb-inside-container>*:last-child { margin-top: auto; }

Border radius on post archive images