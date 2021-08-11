… Gets Away With Cuomocide Nursing home patients who choked out their last breaths still await justice.

by Daniel Greenfield, frontpagemag.com

All over Southeast Asia, there are women and little girls bent over sewing machines in sweatshops churning out “Cuomosexual” t-shirts that no leftist letch will buy anymore.

You can’t buy a Confederate flag on Amazon, or a copy of a book challenging transgender identity, but the site is littered with $20 “I Identify as Cuomosexual” t-shirts and rainbow Cuomosexual face masks. Like Andrew Cuomo, his Cuomosexual crap has no future.

Now all the Cuomosexuals know just what identifying as a Cuomosexual really means.

You can use your $285 “Cuomo for President” cashmere sweater to wrap the shattered pieces of your “Crushin’ on Cuomo” coffee mug, and use it to mug somebody on 5th Avenue.

Last year, former Governor Cuomo endorsed tearing down President Teddy Roosevelt’s statue. Now his cult of personality icons are the ones falling on his walk of shame out of Albany.

Not so long ago, they worshiped him.

The Television Academy gave him an Emmy, the Washington Post compared him to FDR, and a poll showed him leading the field of potential presidential candidates in 2024.

Now it might as well be 2224.

Andrew Cuomo has many post-resignation career options. Former Governor Eliot Spitzer briefly became a CNN host, former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is a meditation teacher, and Anthony Weiner sells countertops. If Cuomo applies himself, he too can sell countertops.

Like a cornered rat, Andrew Cuomo tried to do everything he could to stay in office. He blustered, he threatened, and tried to cut deals. But all the fellow rats he had climbed over on his way to the top got up on their hind legs and toppled the Beast of 138 Eagle Street.

It’s not the first time in the rat-eat-eat politics of New York.

Former Governor Eliot Spitzer refused to resign, claiming that his hooker habits were a “private matter”, until, like Cuomo, he was threatened with impeachment forcing him to get out.

His blind black replacement, Lt. Governor David Paterson, swore he wouldn’t give up the governor’s mansion, vowing, “The only way I’m not going to be governor next year is at the ballot box and the only way I’ll be leaving office before is in a box.” He left in disgrace after a covert dirty campaign waged in the media by his sociopathic successor: Andrew Cuomo.

The race is on to replace Cuomo with another scumbag who will quit before being impeached.

Cuomo wasn’t just afraid of impeachment. There are much worse things lurking in his closet than the knobby grabby hands and the maniacal leer that splits his leathery face. The Democrats didn’t want to open that door and neither did Andrew Cuomo. Call it a cover-up. That’s what it is.

TO READ ENTIRE ARTICLE go to: https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/08/cuomo-quits-over-cuomosexuality-gets-away-daniel-greenfield/