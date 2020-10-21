Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the Democrats who follow them are hurting working people by stalling on a new stimulus package.

One of my friends has been furloughed from his job since the middle of March. But the Democrats in Congress don’t care about him or other working people. But they do care about their fat paychecks and shoveling money to special interests that they like.

For months, the Republicans in Congress and President Trump have been willing to send a new stimulus check to working people. But the Democrats have stalled because they want to add sending billions of dollars to states and cities that have been fiscally irresponsible for decades. These Democrats don’t care about working people who have been hurt financially. The proof is that they stalled rather than vote to help working people. So, why should working people care about or vote for these Democrats?

Woodrow Wilcox, Dyer, Indiana