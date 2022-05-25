I was born ready to live a life well lived, aiming to do everything once and the good things twice. I don’t know the time or the place of my death, and since I have every expectation of making it to 103, I’m certainly not trying to rush it; but of late, it seems as though I’m being prodded to die by the evil Machiavellian things that have hold of the U.S. government today.

Many other Americans must surely feel much the same, as this regime pushes one fearful scenario after the next at us through our television screens each day. The Biden regime’s actual creation of crises for the purpose of controlling Americans through the fear they generate has made them something of a death cult unto themselves.

We have had them tell us that we must mandate wearing masks and taking the Covid vaccines. They say we will all die if we don’t, only to soon discover these toxic brews were often deadly or extremely harmful and debilitating to thousands who submitted to the government and Big Corporation’s demands, after being forced or coerced to do so through a variety of threats, i.e. loss of job or refusal of services. And the really ironic part is we now know these damned death jabs don’t even stop anyone from contracting Covid and dying.

They have told us that white people deserve to die, and anyone killing a white person would be doing the world a service, since white people are all “racist”. Even the ones who have never exhibited any racist tendency or bigotry surely must be racist and just don’t really know it yet, because of their “white privilege”. At least that’s what we hear and read from the academics who push the Critical Race Theory reverse racism and the members of the New Black Panther Party and Black Lives Matter foot-soldiers of the Democratic Party who are the biggest racists ever to relieve themselves behind two heels in the woods.

Long before any of this, these rabid things who surely can’t hold any remaining claim to be remotely human, were telling us we only have twenty years before extreme climate change kills us all, as they hit us first with “global cooling” under the Al Gore years of activism, the guy whose house takes enough energy to run four average American households, and then with “global warming” under Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s wicked, vile charm and the screeching assertion that we only have twelve more years to live. But of course, this can all be avoided if we merely hand them trillions of dollars to “combat climate change” to redistribute to the Third World Countries who have mismanaged what they had and adopted godless dictators as their saviors; if we let them destroy our fossil-fuel based energy programs and block nuclear energy too; if we let them implement their New Green Deal with all it portends and force us to kill ourselves through a federal government driven national suicide to complete what global warming never was going to do, despite all their cries of “the sky is falling”.

In the meantime, an Illegal Alien invasion continues all across the Southern border, that the various Mexican and South American drug cartels are taking full advantage of, by using many of these Illegals to transport enough deadly fentanyl into our country to kill every single American. Border agents are dying in the effort to stop this assault on America, and many Illegals too are meeting their untimely ends at the hands of their human traffickers, some raped and left for dead, while small children are left to wander in the desert too. And one shouldn’t have to state the obvious, but illegal alien rapists entering America definitely endangers our daughters, mothers and wives.

Most recently, the Biden regime and its supporters, along with the lunatic fringe led by Nancy Pelosi and Chuckie Schumer, are hysterical over the notion that Roe v Wade might actually be wiped from the slate of legal considerations and the heinous practice of abortion along with it. They scream that the Republicans want women to die, as if not having an abortion will kill a woman in today’s world of medical technology expertise and excellence. And they’ve taken it many steps further by showing up in front of conservative Supreme Court Justice’s homes and firebombing centers that advocate for saving babies from abortion, scribbling graffiti that reads, “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either.”

The Biden regime has also been warning of worldwide food shortages, since last year; however, recent food shortages in America are largely due to his own policies, like paying workers to sit at home, and a failure to properly address the supply chain breakdown by completely lifting pandemic restrictions and mobilizing National Guard troops to properly and rapidly offload container ships that sat for weeks off the West Coast in a shipping nightmare. And in the name of climate change and land conservation, Biden and Marx Inc have pushed for farmers to leave millions of acres laying fallow.

Even worse, scores of food processing plants, warehousing and retail food outlets and fertilizer plants have been destroyed over the past two years in a spate of highly suspicious fires. If it was just one or two, one might say “coincidence”, but never having been a great believer in “coincidence”, this many incidents is far from any coincidental occurrence.

Many may have taken precautions and have private stores of food and other commodity items, but many other people who live paycheck to paycheck are currently having to decide in whether to buy food or gas in any given day, now that Biden’s miserable move towards alternative energy sources has gas prices reaching record highs. One certainly has to wonder about those people, who exist in the lower income brackets, and just how they will survive, or if they will, as many may fall ill and even die from malnutrition and starvation in the months ahead.

And as if all of this isn’t terrible enough, Baby Formula shortages threaten the lives of many newborn babies in America today — this nation that has been a top exporter of food for the world for most of its existence. What a terrifying situation for new mothers and fathers as they scramble to find formula anywhere, a situation that is largely due to insane trade policies under Biden, federal regulations and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the worst agreement ever, negotiated by Obama holdovers in the U.S. State Department under Trump.

The Baby Formula shortage is also being compounded and exacerbated by the fact that the Biden regime has somehow found it to be a great idea to send pallets of American produced baby formula to the Southern border for the babies of Illegal Aliens.

On May 11th 2022 in a video, Representative Kat Cammack (R-Florida) stated

“They are sending pallets, pallets of baby formula to the border. Meanwhile, in our own district at home, we cannot find baby formula.”

Biden appeared on national television today, May 13th, disingenuously touting the plan he says will be implemented by the Food and Drug Administration to alleviate and end the shortage, when, in part, it is the FDA’s current regulations that has contributed to this shortage, by banning certain readily available products from Europe that are used in making baby formula.

Let’s all hope, pray and work tirelessly to ensure our country’s mothers can feed their babies and keep them out of the hospital emergency rooms, as we consider how many will actually die from not being able to be nourished. Hopefully many mothers will be able to feed their babies the old fashioned way and let them breast-feed.

What more does America need to see to understand that Biden will always put America last and revel in the pain he brings to us all in his advocacy for the policies of the Democratic Party Communists and their plan to subjugate all America?

The Biden regime always hides behind a facade and feigned concern for Americans, as it either creates crises or does nothing to stop them until they become full blown, dire and deadly events that give them an excuse to take more power and demand more obedience from Americans. They don’t care how many Americans die anytime soon, just so long as it’s not any of the so-called “elite” Democratic Party leadership.

This is what one can expect and what one will receive each and every time this nation allows these worshippers of Thomas Malthus and his idea that the world population should be kept at a minimum, even if that entails killing innocents or doing nothing to prevent their deaths. They are advancing on a plan to eventually totally control all the people and America’s resources, as detailed in the United Nation’s Agenda 2030 and the World Economic Forum, that pushes people into high-rise cities and outlaws the private ownership of property, their final transformation of America. And so, each and every new crisis serves as one more opportunity for these Democratic Party central planners and communists to move Americans closer to this ultimate result, while they continuously present themselves as our benefactors and saviors, when in fact, they are nothing less than the merchants of death.