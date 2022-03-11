

K9 Deputy Matt Kunce with K9 Izar and Deputy Kody O’Donnell display the methamphetamine they located after a traffic stop.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

More than 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine worth $46,000 was seized during a traffic stop Thursday outside a La Vergne convenience store, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s lieutenant said.

After Deputy Cody O’Donnell approached the driver, a clerk told him a woman from the same vehicle left drugs in the restroom, said Lt. Derek Oeser.

O’Donnell asked Deputy Matt Kunce and K9 Izar to check the car.

“After a positive K-9 alert was detected, a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 15.532 pounds of methamphetamine,” Oeser said.

O’Donnell charged David Lee McCoy, 32, and Jessica Heather Farmer, 26, both of Louisville, Ky., with manufacture, delivery sale or possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

They were booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where they are being held on $100,000 bond. A hearing is set June 9 in General Sessions Court.

Narcotics Detective Corey Floyd assisted with the investigation.