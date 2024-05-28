The Dallas Mavericks faced a significant challenge during their 131-129 victory over the Orlando Magic when rookie center Dereck Lively II suffered a broken nose. Despite the injury, Lively showcased his resilience by finishing the game with an impressive 20 points and 11 rebounds. However, this incident necessitated surgery to reset his nose, scheduled for the upcoming Monday in Dallas.

Practicing with a Mask: A Necessary Adjustment

Lively joined his team in practice on Friday, trying out a protective mask to adapt to his new playing condition. He acknowledged that wearing the mask remains an ongoing adjustment process, indicating his discomfort with it but understanding its necessity. “Today, I gave a shot at being able to wear the mask, try to adjust it, and feel like it was going to be on the court,” Lively said. He emphasized the importance of testing his limits and gaining comfort with the mask, despite not being a fan of it.

Missing the Philadelphia Game: A Personal Disappointment

Due to the upcoming surgery, Lively will miss the Mavericks’ road game against the Philadelphia 76ers. This game was particularly significant for him as it would have been his first time playing in his hometown in front of family and friends. “There were definitely a lot of people that I had,” Lively mentioned, expressing his disappointment. He hopes his team performs well and continues building trust in his absence.

Excitement for the Rising Stars Challenge

Despite his current setbacks, Lively is looking forward to representing the Mavericks at the Rising Stars Challenge during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. Being the first Maverick selected for this event since Luka Doncic, Lively expressed his gratitude and excitement. “To be given this chance is amazing,” Lively said, highlighting his unexpected journey and eagerness to be part of the All-Star atmosphere.

Learning from Luka Doncic

Lively has had the opportunity to learn from his teammate Luka Doncic, who advised him to enjoy the Rising Stars Challenge and make the most of the experience. Reflecting on Doncic’s memorable half-court shot in the 2019 Challenge, Lively joked about his own capabilities, stating he’s more confident in his dunking abilities.

Neck Injury Scare: A Close Call

Adding to his injury woes, Lively suffered a neck sprain during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fortunately, tests indicated no severe damage, but his availability for Game 4 remains uncertain. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd stated, “We will see how he feels tomorrow,” emphasizing a cautious approach to Lively’s recovery.

Stepping Up in the Playoffs

Throughout the playoffs, Lively has been a crucial contributor for the Mavericks, averaging 8.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. His ability to finish lobs, secure rebounds, and protect the basket has been vital for the team. His presence on the court brings not only skill but also positive energy, greatly appreciated by his teammates and coaches.

Recognized for His Achievements

Lively’s outstanding performance earned him NBA Second-Team All-Rookie honors. Although he aspired to the First-Team, this recognition is a significant milestone in his rookie season. His teammate Derrick Jones Jr. praised him, saying, “He’s gonna have a tremendous next year. Hopefully, we can see him on that All-Defense team one year.”

Conclusion: A Promising Future Ahead

Dereck Lively II has demonstrated resilience and skill throughout his rookie season, overcoming injuries and contributing significantly to the Mavericks’ success. As he navigates through his recovery, both from his broken nose and neck sprain, the Mavericks and their fans eagerly await his return to full strength. His potential remains immense, promising a bright future for both him and the team.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Dereck Lively II during the game against the Orlando Magic?

Lively suffered a broken nose after being struck in the face by Wendell Carter Jr. Despite the injury, he continued to play and recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Will Dereck Lively II undergo surgery for his broken nose?

Yes, Lively is scheduled to have surgery to reset his nose on Monday in Dallas.

How is Dereck Lively II adjusting to playing with a mask?

Lively has practiced with a protective mask and is still trying to adjust to it, acknowledging the discomfort but recognizing its necessity.

Will Dereck Lively II miss any games due to his injury?

Lively will miss the game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to his surgery. His availability for future games will depend on his recovery progress.

What are Dereck Lively II’s contributions to the Mavericks this season?

Lively has been a key player for the Mavericks, averaging 8.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in the playoffs. He has earned NBA Second-Team All-Rookie honors for his performance.